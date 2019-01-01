Massillon (Ohio) Washington receiver Tre'Von Morgan (Photo: 247Sports)

East Lansing — After Michigan State signed 18 players to its 2019 class last month, the Spartans knew the bulk of their work was done and attention was turning to 2020 recruits and beyond.

However, there were a couple more players Michigan State still had its eyes on. One of those was wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan of Massillon (Ohio) Washington.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6 Morgan announced he was committing to Michigan State. He’ll be able to officially join the Spartans when the traditional signing period begins on Feb. 6.

“It’s been a very difficult decision the past few weeks,” Morgan posted on Twitter. “After talking to my parents, friends and family I will be committing to Michigan State University.”

I’M OFFICIALLY 100% COMMITTED TO MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY GO GREEN⚔️🔋 pic.twitter.com/XTMFbCZUoj — TremorganINC. (@PrimeTre7) January 2, 2019

A three-star recruit, Morgan is ranked the No. 56 receiver in the nation, according to Rivals.com, and is the 16th-ranked player in the state of Ohio. He chose Michigan State over the likes of Missouri, Iowa State, Ole Miss and Pittsburgh.

During the early signing period in December, Michigan State signed wide receivers Jase Bowen and Tre Mosley, as well as Tate Hallock, who has played receiver in high school. Alante Brown, a quarterback in high school at Chicago Simeon, is committed to the 2019 class, as well, and is expected to play wide receiver with the Spartans.

Morgan becomes the 20th member of the 2019 class.

