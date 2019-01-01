Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 31
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
1. Michigan (13-0, 2-0) – The Wolverines haven’t exactly been lighting it up the last couple of games, but considering the schedule, the optimistic view sees a team that just went unbeaten through the first two months of the season and heads back into Big Ten play as the best bet to finish on top in March. But it will take more consistent play in big games, beginning this week when a visit from Penn State is followed by a home game with Indiana. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (11-2, 2-0) – The Spartans finished off non-conference play by cruising to a victory over Northern Illinois in just their third game in 21 days. Junior guard Cassius Winston has been playing his best over the past few weeks and will be vital to MSU’s success as it resumes Big Ten play this week with Northwestern at home and a trip to Ohio State. A minor ankle injury to junior guard Joshua Langford is worth watching. Last week: 2.
3. Ohio State (12-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes roll back into Big Ten play winners of six straight and have the added luxury of playing only once this week, giving them plenty of time to prepare for an early conference showdown at home against Michigan State. The Buckeyes will work to avoid slow starts that have been an issue while looking to make an early statement in the race for the conference title. Last week: 3.
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – The Hoosiers had an extended break, not playing at all this week but preparing to resume Big Ten play on a six-game winning streak. Senior Juwan Morgan has arguably been the Hoosiers’ most valuable player, scoring 35 in a win over Butler then recording a triple-double against Jacksonville. After hosting Illinois on Thursday, the Hoosiers face a huge early test with a trip to Michigan on Sunday. Last week: 4.
5. Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers finished off non-conference play by beating Division II SW Minnesota State, where Nebraska coach Tim Miles once was in charge. The first week back in Big Ten play is challenging for a team that feels like it already let a conference game get away as the Huskers play twice on the road against Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 6.
6. Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0) – The Badgers went on the road to play a mid-major and got burned, losing to Western Kentucky, which has now beaten two ranked opponents this season, also beating West Virginia. The Badgers have now lost twice in the last four games and returns to Big Ten play this week by traveling to Penn State then hosting Purdue on the weekend. Last week: 5.
7. Minnesota (11-2, 1-1) – After getting blown out by Ohio State in late November, the Golden Gophers have done a solid job responding, winning five straight, including a conference game against Nebraska. Continuing that trend will be critical this week as the Gophers resume Big Ten play with a tough road trip as they head to Wisconsin before closing the week at home against Maryland. Last week: 7.
8. Iowa (11-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have won five in a row heading back into Big Ten play but it’s a good bet they’re not exactly doing so with a lot of confidence. That’s probably because they closed out non-conference play by struggling at home to get past Bryant, a team that has won just three games this season. They finished perfect outside of the Big Ten for the first time since 1986-87 but things ramp up this week with games at Purdue and at home vs. Nebraska. Last week: 8.
9. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers finished non-conference play by playing one of its better games in a victory over a solid Belmont team. continuing that momentum will be critical as the Boilermakers have a tough stretch coming, playing just once this week at home against Iowa before back-to-back road games with Michigan State and Wisconsin. Last week: 9.
10. Maryland (10-3, 1-1) – Bruno Fernando had a double-double as the Terrapins overcame a slow start to beat Radford at home, a week after being upset by Seton Hall. The Terps get Nebraska at home this week before heading to Rutgers over the weekend in an effort to get off to a quick start and stay in the thick of the conference race. Last week: 11.
11. Northwestern (9-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats got a much-needed win to cap off non-conference play, taking advantage of having Columbia on the schedule over the weekend. The Cats hope it provides some momentum as they try and rebound from a tough 0-2 start in Big Ten play, two losses that each were by two points. Changing things up will be tough with a trip to Michigan State this week but a home game on the weekend with Illinois should do the trick. Last week: 10.
12. Penn State (7-6, 0-2) – The Nittany Lions got back on the winning track by knocking off UMBC, the darlings of last season’s NCAA Tournament after becoming the first 16-seed to beat a No. 1 seed. A similar outcome was never close as the erratic Nittany Lions controlled the game from the outset. Finding consistency has been difficult, however, and Penn State will need it this week with games at Michigan and at home vs. Wisconsin. Last week: 13.
13. Rutgers (7-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights resume Big Ten play with at least a little momentum after two straight victories. Whether wins over the likes of Columbia and Maine carry over into conference action is a bit of a stretch, but it least has the Scarlet Knights feeling better as they’ll play just once this week, hosting Maryland. Last week: 14.
14. Illinois (4-9, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini are young, but they’re heading in the wrong direction as Big Ten play resumes. Illinois opened the second half 4-for-17 at home against Florida Atlantic on Saturday which led to an overtime loss, the second straight. To make matters worse, the Illini hit the road twice this week against Indiana and Northwestern. Last week: 12.
    East Lansing — With the month of December finally in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get back to work for Michigan State, not to mention the rest of the Big Ten.

    After playing just three games in a little more than three weeks, it’s time for conference play to resume for the Spartans as the Big Ten continues navigating its 20-game schedule after each team played two games back in late November and early December.

    For No. 8 Michigan State things tip off at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with Northwestern visiting the Breslin Center followed by a trip to Ohio State on Saturday. It offers the Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) a chance to take advantage of the two early conference victories and continue working toward defending their regular-season championship.

    “It's big time and going to be really important,” senior forward Kenny Goins said. “We need to win all of our home games, so we need to come out strong against Northwestern. Ohio State always gives us fits down there. I think those first two games really give us a chance to make a statement around our league.”

    That statement was made during a difficult stretch for the Spartans that included games against No. 1 Kansas, Louisville and Florida along with UCLA and Texas in the Las Vegas Invitational. The only losses were in the season-opener against Kansas in the Champions Classic followed by an overtime loss at Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

    Mixed in that run was a stretch of six games in 16 days with just one at home. It was a tough road but one that helped Tom Izzo learn plenty about his team heading back into Big Ten action.

    More: MSU's Winston, UM's Brazdeikis earn Big Ten honors

    “I think that we had a hell of a run if you look at who we played, where we played, and when we played them. I thought we did a good job,” Izzo said. “I still get frustrated over that Louisville loss and I was so frustrated that I watched it (again) with my staff to figure out where were we back then and where are we now. If you remember, (Matt) McQuaid didn't play in that game and Cassius (Winston) got into foul trouble and we had some things that went wrong, so I think we are better prepared now.”

    Northwestern (9-4, 0-2) provides an interesting test. The record says the Wildcats are off to a tough start, but the Big Ten losses were each by two points — on the road against Indiana and at home against No. 2 Michigan.

    “We’re in a small hole,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “There’s 20 games now and we lost our first two games. We would have liked to have split especially if you look at the difficulty of playing at Indiana and then playing Michigan, who may be the best team in the country and you lose both at the buzzer, or on a last shot.”

    The Wildcats have experience, led by guard Vic Law, who is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and nearly three assists a game. Forward Dererk Pardon had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Columbia while guard Ryan Taylor had 21 points in 38 minutes.

    It’s enough to have the Wildcats feeling optimistic.

    “We’re two games down but we got a lot of basketball left to be played,” Collins said. “We can’t panic. We got a great opportunity ahead of us in East Lansing, against one of the premier programs and teams in the country and we know what we’ll have in front of us.”

    The Spartans understand there are no easy nights the rest of the way, including against Northwestern.

    “Now we’re in the Big Ten season and it’s a grind every time, every team,” Winston said. “You’re liable to lose a game any night so you’ve got to come here ready to play. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

    Winners of six straight, Michigan State is expecting the Big Ten to be a battle. After capping this week off on the road against the Buckeyes, the Spartans get Purdue at home before playing four of the final five games in the month of January on the road.

    If they get through that stretch in good shape, they should be in position to make a run at the top of the standings.

    “We have got a long way to go to compete in this league,” Izzo said. “I think there are going to be a lot of close games. I think the league is still really, really, really good. I really do. I think some of the worst teams are the hardest places to play and there are not any real bad, bad teams. I don't know the last time we had five, six, seven teams ranked in the top 25. I think all of them are deserving.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    Northwestern at No. 8 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: BTN/WJR 760

    Records: Northwestern 9-4, 0-2; Michigan State 11-2, 2-0

    Outlook: Michigan State has won nine straight in the series with its last loss at home coming in 2009. … Northwestern enters the game second in the Big Ten in 3-point field-goal percentage, allowing opponents to make just 28.3 percent. … Northwestern senior Vic Law is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.9 points a game.

