East Lansing — Michigan State wanted to make a statement as Big Ten play resumed this week.

Consider the Spartans off to a good start after its offense took off midway through the first half and allowed No. 8 Michigan State to cruise to an 81-55 victory over Northwestern Wednesday at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) hit the road to take on No. 14 Ohio State on Saturday in an early conference showdown, but first they had to get past the Wildcats.

Nick Ward led the way, scoring all 21 of his points in the first half when Michigan State went on a 21-2 run that turned a tight game into a blowout. With the Spartans leading 26-24, things quickly took off as Michigan State scored 11 straight and followed a Northwestern bucket with 10 more in a row.

Ward was one of five players in double figures as Cassius Winston scored 13 points and handed out 12 assists. Xavier Tillman scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds and Kyle Ahrens, who started in place of the injured Joshua Langford, scored 11. Matt McQuaid added 10 points for the Spartans and Kenny Goins pulled down 12 rebounds.

Dererk Pardon score 19 for Northwestern (9-5, 0-3) as the Wildcats were just 3-for-18 from 3-point range. Senior Vic Law, who entered the game averaging nearly 19 points a game, was held to just five points on 2-for-8 shooting.

The first half was tightly contested for the first 12 minutes, however, that’s when the Michigan State offense came alive and ignited the game-changing run that began with the Spartans leading by two and ended with them holding a 47-26 lead.

Ward was 9-for-14 shooting in the first half and had 21 points by halftime. Tillman, Ward’s fellow big man, had some fun, too. He scored 10 in the first half, including a 3-pointer as he scored five straight during Michigan State’s decisive run.

The Wildcats hardly looked fazed early in the game, making their first three shots and hitting five of their first seven. Things dried up from there, however, as Northwestern made just one of nine shots during Michigan State’s 21-2 surge.

The halftime break did little to slow down the Spartans as Northwestern coach Chris Collins called a timeout just 41 seconds into the half after Michigan State scored four quick points. It only delayed the inevitable as Northwestern remained winless in Big Ten play after losing its first two by two points each — on the road against Indiana and at home against second-ranked Michigan.

