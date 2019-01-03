Meet Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite), along with analysis from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four stars. One of Michigan State’s big recruiting victories in this class, Barnett has played all over the field at Belleville, and could do the same with the Spartans. He’s projected as a cornerback, and with Mark Dantonio, the best athletes tend to end up there. But Barnett also has played safety, linebacker and receiver as well as returned kicks. He turned down offers from nearly every top program in the country — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State included — to stick with Michigan State. (Status: SIGNED) Greg Powers/247Sports
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds,
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds, three stars. Another top-level athlete in the class, Berghorst, like wide receiver Jase Bowen, intends to play both football and basketball for the Spartans. An effective two-way player at Zeeland, Berghorst played offensive tackle while recording 70 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss as a defensive end. He chose Michigan State over Michigan and Notre Dame. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars.
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars. Having a reliable punter or two on the roster was highlighted this season as Michigan State used five different kickers thanks to a season-ending injury to Jake Hartbarger. He'll be back for a sixth season which should give Bouwmeester time to adjust to his new life in the United States. With most of his experience in Australian Rules Football, Bouwmeester got connected with MSU special-teams analyst Shayne Graham through a program in Australia. It’s a long way from home, but MSU believed Bouwmeester was worthy of investing a scholarship, the first punter to earn one since Hartbarger. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @jackxbouwie
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1,
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1, 178, three stars. The talented wide receiver has no intention of limiting himself in college. Bowen chose Michigan State, in large part, because he’ll be able to play both football and baseball,l as he spent time with Dantonio and baseball coach Jake Boss on his official visit. The 25th-ranked player in the state of Ohio, Bowen had offers from Virginia, Northwestern and Kentucky. As a shortstop, he hit .430 with 26 stolen bases as a junior. (Status: SIGNED) Under Armour Football
Alante Brown, Chicago Simeon, ATH, 5-10, 181 pounds,
Alante Brown, Chicago Simeon, ATH, 5-10, 181 pounds, three stars. A dual-threat quarterback, Brown will come to Michigan State as a wide receiver. Not unlike Spartans sophomore Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school, Brown could be the type of player who becomes a difference-maker as a receiver. He doesn’t have White’s size, but he’s elusive with game-breaking speed, meaning he could be perfect on jet sweeps and as a return man. (Status: COMMITTED) 247Sports
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295 pounds, three stars. With offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Michigan, getting a commitment from Brown was another recruiting victory for the Spartans. Brown has the size and strength to play tackle, as well as the athleticism as he was originally a tight end before adding significant strength throughout his school career. That allowed him to become one of the most sought-after tackles in the Midwest. (Status: SIGNED) Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five stars. The highest-rated player in Michigan State’s class, the Spartans beat out the top programs in the country to gain Dobbs’ commitment, including Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn. The high school tackle could move to the inside in college because of his size, but his versatility will be welcomed by the Spartans who will, no doubt, be expecting Dobbs to make an immediate contribution. (Status: SIGNED) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds,
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds, three stars. A top-40 player in the state of Ohio, Duplain committed to Michigan State in early August, choosing the Spartans over the likes of Boston College and Indiana. But he continued to draw interest through the fall and in early October, Ohio State offered a scholarship to the Ohio native. He has remained committed to the Spartans and with his signature on signing day, it will provide a key recruiting victory and a player who could make an early impact. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5,
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5, 240 pounds, three stars. A potential speed rusher on the outside at the next level, Fletcher was another player who had interest from the top programs. He had offers from Alabama, Georgia and Michigan and included Nebraska and Wisconsin as finalists before settling in on the Spartans. With Michigan State putting together a solid track record in recent years of developing ends, Fletcher could come in ready to contribute right away. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB,
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB, 6-3, 215 pounds, three stars. Fulton is a versatile player who can play inside or outside and seems to fit the Michigan State mold perfectly as he plays with high energy and intensity. Fulton saw his status rise as the season progressed with 247Sports moving him from a three-star to a four-star prospect before his senior season ended, indicating he could be the latest prospect overlooked by the top-end teams who thrives with the Spartans. (Status: SIGNED) Bill Greene, 247Sports
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH,
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH, 6-3, 185, three stars. A legacy recruit for the Spartans, Hallock is the son of former linebacker and tight end Ty Hallock, who played seven seasons in the NFL. Like his father, Tate Hallock is versatile and has played on both sides of the ball. He'll probably start in the defensive backfield, likely as a safety, but could also flip over to wide receiver, where he’s produced plenty at the high school level. His older brother, Tanner, is a walk-on linebacker at Michigan State. (Status: SIGNED) Tom Loy, 247Sports
Maverick Hansen, DL, Farmington Hills Harrison, 6-5,
Maverick Hansen, DL, Farmington Hills Harrison, 6-5, 270 pounds, three stars. A late add to Michigan State’s class, the physical lineman made the switch to the Spartans from Central Michigan on signing day morning. Rated the third-best offensive tackle in the state of Michigan by 247Sports, the Spartans will use Hansen first on defense. The first-team all-stater led Harrison with 69 tackles as a senior, including 29 solo stops. (Status: SIGNED) Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315,
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315, three stars. A top-20 player in the state of Indiana and a top-100 tackle in the nation, Kaylor had several Power Five offers, including from Indiana, Boston College and Vanderbilt. He'll have the ability to play either at tackle for the Spartans or inside at guard and should have the size and athletic ability to move in and out, something the Spartans emphasize with their offensive linemen. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB,
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB, 6-1, 205 pounds, three stars. One of Michigan State’s earliest commitments to the class, Lewis played a big role in Chippewa Valley winning the Division 1 state championship. He had 76 tackles while also grabbing 13 passes from his tight end position, scoring four touchdowns. He doesn't have the prototypical size of a Big Ten linebacker but is good in coverage and could remind some of former MSU linebacker Denicos Allen. (Status: SIGNED) Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Tre'Von Morgan, Massillon (Ohio) Washington, WR, 6-6,
Tre'Von Morgan, Massillon (Ohio) Washington, WR, 6-6, 215 pounds, three stars. (Status: COMMITTED) 247Sports
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The top-ranked receiving prospect in the state, Mosley also had offers from the likes of Michigan and Oregon. He had a solid senior season, catching 45 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help West Bloomfield reach the Division 1 regional final. He'll join a receiving group with plenty of depth, but should get a chance to play early. (Status: SIGNED) Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three stars. It didn't take the physical guard long to join the Spartans. Michigan State was the first Power Five offer Samac received and just as the recruiting was starting to heat up, he announced he was committing to play for the Spartans. More Big Ten offers followed, but Samac stuck with MSU. Growing up in Northern Ohio and a fan of Ohio State, he follows the same path as many former Spartans who headed north to be a difference-maker. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @nicksamac76
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187 pounds, three stars. Ever since Oak Park's Dwan Mathis flipped from Michigan State to Ohio State in late June, the Spartans have been seeking a quarterback for the class. They found their man with Thorne, who had committed to Western Michigan but switched to the Spartans less than two weeks before signing day. Thorne threw for more than 7,000 yards in his career with 83 touchdowns. The son of a coach, Thorne has a high football IQ to go along with the ability to make all the throws necessary to compete in the Big Ten. (Status: SIGNED) Student Sports
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191 pounds, three stars. One of two running backs in Michigan State’s class, Williams is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and could have the ability to play multiple positions, much the same way Connor Heyward did his freshman season with the Spartans. He doesn't have the top-end speed like Brandon Wright, but could still could become an impact player for the Spartans. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds,
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds, three stars. Taller and rangier than some of Michigan State's other backs, Wright scored 10 touchdowns as a senior and ran for more than 800 yards. He’s one of two backs in the class and will need to stand out to see early time. A top-50 player in the state of Ohio, Wright is ranked the No. 51 running back in the nation according to 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
    East Lansing — When it comes to moving on from the 2018 football season, there probably aren’t many around the Michigan State program that will resist the urge to quickly turn the attention to 2019.

    It’s easy to see why for the Spartans, who entered last season ranked in the top 15 in the nation with designs on competing for the Big Ten East title and getting back to the conference championship game.

    However, a rash of injuries on offense that helped lead to poor execution, mixed in with questionable game plans and play-calling, led to Michigan State having arguably the most ineffective offense in coach Mark Dantonio’s 12 seasons. Combined with the fact the Spartans had one of the top defenses in the nation — No. 1 against the run — and it created a level of frustration that hasn’t surrounded the program since prior to Dantonio’s arrival.

    The seven wins in 2012 came as Michigan State was on its ascent toward becoming a player in the Big Ten and on the national scene while the 3-9 of 2016 was quickly erased by 10 victories in 2017. The step back of 2018, however, came with nearly the entire roster returning and high expectations.

    None of those expectations were met, which has many calling for Dantonio to make significant changes, namely on the offensive staff.

    Whether he pulls the trigger on any moves, one thing is clear, the Spartans will, once again, have tons of returning talent. Barring any unforeseen injuries and while still waiting on NFL decisions from the likes of linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes, Michigan State will have few holes to fill.

    Defense remains stacked

    Might as well start out with the good news, and that is on the defensive side of the ball.

    It starts up front, and for the top rushing defense in the nation, the best news for the Spartans came when tackle Raequan Williams announced he would be back for his senior season.

    “That's kind of a Happy New Year's deal,” Dantonio said. “When Raequan made that decision, it's the first of hopefully a number of guys to make that decision, but that's up to them.

    Along with fellow junior Mike Panasiuk, Williams helped clog the line and disrupt opposing offenses. They were backed up by sophomore Naquan Jones, though fifth-year senior Gerald Owens will have to be replaced in the rotation. Keep an eye on Dashaun Mallory, who redshirted this season, to get a shot there, as well as redshirt freshman DeAri Todd.

    On the edge, the decision from Willekes will be big. How much the broken leg he suffered in the Redbox Bowl affects his decision is unknown, but assuming he’s back, expect Willekes and sophomore Jacub Panasiuk to remain the starters with redshirt freshman Jack Camper seeing his role increase, as well as sophomore Drew Beesley. The development of freshmen Zach Slade and Parks Gissinger also will be something to keep an eye on while MSU recruited three defensive ends.

    The linebacker corps will have to replace Andrew Dowell on the outside, a spot sophomore Antjuan Simmons should slide into, while junior Tyriq Thompson and sophomore Brandon Bouyer-Randle will man the other side if Bachie is back.

    The starters are fine, it’s the depth that will see a lot of new faces with the departure of Byron Bullough, Jon Reschke and Grayson Miller.

    Those faces include freshmen Edward Warinner and Jeslord Boateng on the outside, and potentially Chase Kline on the inside after he missed most of his first season with an injury. Luke Fulton and Marcel Lewis are incoming freshmen the Spartans are high on, as well.

    The secondary at Michigan State always seems to reload, and the Spartans will be doing that again at both cornerback and safety.

    The early departure of cornerback Justin Layne opens things up opposite sophomore Josiah Scott, but fourth-year junior Josh Butler played well in the bowl game and will have the inside track to start there while battling redshirt freshman Shakur Brown and sophomore Tre Person. There are plenty of young players pushing, as well, including freshmen Kalon Gervin, Davion Williams and Chris Jackson while sophomore special-teams standout Dominique Long has played both corner and safety. Also, expect incoming freshman Julian Barnett to have a role in his first season.

    At safety, Khari Willis graduates while David Dowell enters his final season. Freshman Xavier Henderson should slide into Willis’ spot and freshman Michael Dowell should get an opportunity.

    Questions on offense

    It’s the offensive side of the ball where things are much more unsettled.

    It makes sense to start at quarterback, where Brian Lewerke struggled mightily as a junior. Much of that can be attributed to injury — his and those around him. If healthy, it’s likely his job to lose considering the faith Dantonio has put in Lewerke at times this season. Where that leaves redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi and freshman Theo Day remains to be seen. Lombardi was up and down in his time, while Day didn’t take a snap. Also, don’t count out incoming freshman Payton Thorne, though he’ll be behind coming in during the summer.

    Running back is also full of potential contributors as LJ Scott is off to the NFL. Expect sophomore Connor Heyward to continue to have a big role, though freshmen La’Darius Jefferson and Elijah Collins expect to keep pushing for carries, as well as redshirt freshman Weston Bridges. Michigan State is also bringing in two true freshmen, and Dantonio always has been willing to play a first-year back.

    Replacing Felton Davis at wide receiver is easier said than done, but when healthy, the Spartans have a lot of options, including sophomore Cody White and junior Darrell Stewart, along with freshman Jalen Nailor, a potential game-breaker. Who joins them is the question. Sophomore Cam Chambers always seems on the verge of breaking out, while sophomore Laress Nelson and redshirt freshman C.J. Hayes have gotten fewer opportunities. The Spartans are bringing in four receivers in next year’s class while players like freshman Javez Alexander are still pushing for a shot.

    Matt Sokol is gone at tight end, but the Spartans feel good about sophomore Matt Dotson and freshman Trenton Gillison. If sophomore Noah Davis can make it back after missing the entire season with an injury, it could be a position of strength.

    Of course, an offense’s success starts up front and Michigan State has questions, primarily because injuries ravaged this group. Only sophomore Jordan Reid and junior Tyler Higby didn’t miss games, with Reid at right tackle and Higby starting at center, left tackle and left guard. Everyone else was in and out, including junior left tackle Cole Chewins, sophomore right guard Kevin Jarvis, sophomore center Matt Allen and sophomore guard/tackle Luke Campbell. Redshirt freshman Blake Bueter was adequate at center, while redshirt freshmen Matt Carrick and A.J. Arcuri will push for bigger roles.

    Other names to watch are freshmen Jacob Isaia and James Ohonba, who was out all season with an injury. Also, expect incoming five-star Devontae Dobbs to have a role early.

    As for specialists, not much will change as the Spartans expect punter Jake Hartbarger to return for a sixth season after a broken leg forced him to miss most of last season while sophomore kicker Matt Coghlin had another productive season.

    “(The bowl game) sort of signifies the end of 2018 and 2019 begins the next day,” Dantonio said. “When we walk into the football building and our offices when we get back, the 2019 schedules will be up and in our meeting rooms, in our offices, in our hallways, and we start fresh.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

