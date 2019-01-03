Cody White (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State’s 2019 season opener in football against Tulsa has been moved to Friday, Aug. 30.

Start time has not been determined.

The game had been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.

Michigan State, which finished 7-6 this season, opens the 2019 campaign with three straight home games; Western Michigan and Arizona State visit Spartan Stadium after the opener vs. Tulsa.

2019 Michigan State schedule

Aug. 30 (Friday), Tulsa

Sept. 7, Western Michigan

Sept. 14, Arizona State

Sept. 21, at Northwestern

Sept. 28, Indiana (homecoming)

Oct. 5, at Ohio State

Oct. 12, at Wisconsin

Oct. 19, bye

Oct. 26, Penn State

Nov. 2, bye

Nov. 9, Illinois

Nov. 16, at Michigan

Nov. 23, at Rutgers

Nov. 30, Maryland