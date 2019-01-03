Share This Story!
Michigan State 2019 opener vs. Tulsa moved to Friday, Aug. 30
Michigan State 2019 opener vs. Tulsa moved to Friday, Aug. 30 The Detroit News
Published 12:14 p.m. ET Jan. 3, 2019
Michigan State’s 2019 season opener in football against Tulsa has been moved to Friday, Aug. 30.
Start time has not been determined.
The game had been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.
Michigan State, which finished 7-6 this season, opens the 2019 campaign with three straight home games; Western Michigan and Arizona State visit Spartan Stadium after the opener vs. Tulsa.
2019 Michigan State schedule
Aug. 30 (Friday), Tulsa
Sept. 7, Western Michigan
Sept. 14, Arizona State
Sept. 21, at Northwestern
Sept. 28, Indiana (homecoming)
Oct. 5, at Ohio State
Oct. 12, at Wisconsin
Oct. 19, bye
Oct. 26, Penn State
Nov. 2, bye
Nov. 9, Illinois
Nov. 16, at Michigan
Nov. 23, at Rutgers
Nov. 30, Maryland
