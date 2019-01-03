Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 31
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (13-0, 2-0) – The Wolverines haven’t exactly been lighting it up the last couple of games, but considering the schedule, the optimistic view sees a team that just went unbeaten through the first two months of the season and heads back into Big Ten play as the best bet to finish on top in March. But it will take more consistent play in big games, beginning this week when a visit from Penn State is followed by a home game with Indiana. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (11-2, 2-0) – The Spartans finished off non-conference play by cruising to a victory over Northern Illinois in just their third game in 21 days. Junior guard Cassius Winston has been playing his best over the past few weeks and will be vital to MSU’s success as it resumes Big Ten play this week with Northwestern at home and a trip to Ohio State. A minor ankle injury to junior guard Joshua Langford is worth watching. Last week: 2.
3. Ohio State (12-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes roll back into Big Ten play winners of six straight and have the added luxury of playing only once this week, giving them plenty of time to prepare for an early conference showdown at home against Michigan State. The Buckeyes will work to avoid slow starts that have been an issue while looking to make an early statement in the race for the conference title. Last week: 3.
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – The Hoosiers had an extended break, not playing at all this week but preparing to resume Big Ten play on a six-game winning streak. Senior Juwan Morgan has arguably been the Hoosiers’ most valuable player, scoring 35 in a win over Butler then recording a triple-double against Jacksonville. After hosting Illinois on Thursday, the Hoosiers face a huge early test with a trip to Michigan on Sunday. Last week: 4.
5. Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers finished off non-conference play by beating Division II SW Minnesota State, where Nebraska coach Tim Miles once was in charge. The first week back in Big Ten play is challenging for a team that feels like it already let a conference game get away as the Huskers play twice on the road against Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 6.
6. Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0) – The Badgers went on the road to play a mid-major and got burned, losing to Western Kentucky, which has now beaten two ranked opponents this season, also beating West Virginia. The Badgers have now lost twice in the last four games and returns to Big Ten play this week by traveling to Penn State then hosting Purdue on the weekend. Last week: 5.
7. Minnesota (11-2, 1-1) – After getting blown out by Ohio State in late November, the Golden Gophers have done a solid job responding, winning five straight, including a conference game against Nebraska. Continuing that trend will be critical this week as the Gophers resume Big Ten play with a tough road trip as they head to Wisconsin before closing the week at home against Maryland. Last week: 7.
8. Iowa (11-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have won five in a row heading back into Big Ten play but it’s a good bet they’re not exactly doing so with a lot of confidence. That’s probably because they closed out non-conference play by struggling at home to get past Bryant, a team that has won just three games this season. They finished perfect outside of the Big Ten for the first time since 1986-87 but things ramp up this week with games at Purdue and at home vs. Nebraska. Last week: 8.
9. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers finished non-conference play by playing one of its better games in a victory over a solid Belmont team. continuing that momentum will be critical as the Boilermakers have a tough stretch coming, playing just once this week at home against Iowa before back-to-back road games with Michigan State and Wisconsin. Last week: 9.
10. Maryland (10-3, 1-1) – Bruno Fernando had a double-double as the Terrapins overcame a slow start to beat Radford at home, a week after being upset by Seton Hall. The Terps get Nebraska at home this week before heading to Rutgers over the weekend in an effort to get off to a quick start and stay in the thick of the conference race. Last week: 11.
11. Northwestern (9-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats got a much-needed win to cap off non-conference play, taking advantage of having Columbia on the schedule over the weekend. The Cats hope it provides some momentum as they try and rebound from a tough 0-2 start in Big Ten play, two losses that each were by two points. Changing things up will be tough with a trip to Michigan State this week but a home game on the weekend with Illinois should do the trick. Last week: 10.
12. Penn State (7-6, 0-2) – The Nittany Lions got back on the winning track by knocking off UMBC, the darlings of last season’s NCAA Tournament after becoming the first 16-seed to beat a No. 1 seed. A similar outcome was never close as the erratic Nittany Lions controlled the game from the outset. Finding consistency has been difficult, however, and Penn State will need it this week with games at Michigan and at home vs. Wisconsin. Last week: 13.
13. Rutgers (7-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights resume Big Ten play with at least a little momentum after two straight victories. Whether wins over the likes of Columbia and Maine carry over into conference action is a bit of a stretch, but it least has the Scarlet Knights feeling better as they’ll play just once this week, hosting Maryland. Last week: 14.
14. Illinois (4-9, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini are young, but they’re heading in the wrong direction as Big Ten play resumes. Illinois opened the second half 4-for-17 at home against Florida Atlantic on Saturday which led to an overtime loss, the second straight. To make matters worse, the Illini hit the road twice this week against Indiana and Northwestern. Last week: 12.
    East Lansing — Nick Ward insists he doesn’t have a favorite when it comes to anything his mom, Stephanie, whips up in the kitchen for him.

    As the Michigan State junior said on Thursday after the Spartans went through film study and a walk-through, “That’s how I got big.”

    The familiar smile spread across Ward’s face. The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder is a bit more svelte than when he first arrived in East Lansing as a freshman, but that hasn’t changed the fact that getting to head home is still something special.

    That’s what Ward is preparing to do, essentially, as No. 8 Michigan State travels to Ohio State to take on the 14th-ranked Buckeyes on Saturday. Ward is from Gahanna, just minutes away from Columbus, and while he won’t get to spend the night in his own bed, he’ll still get some home cooking.

    “My mom will probably bring something to me at the hotel,” Ward said. “Whatever she makes, I love it. There’s so many things, I can’t think of (a favorite). Anything of Momma’s. I need Momma’s meal before the game.”

    Anything Ward can use to make this trip home a memorable one, he’ll take. That’s because the first two journeys to Value City Arena haven’t gone well for the former Division I All-Ohio honoree as a senior at Gahanna Lincoln, where he averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.

    As a freshman, Ward scored nine points on 3-for-7 shooting in Michigan State’s five-point loss. Things were even tougher last season as Michigan State gave up a late first-half surge that turned into a double-digit loss. It all came as Ward missed his only shot of the game, marking the only time in his career he didn’t make at least on field goal in a game.

    Ward insists there are no lingering frustrations as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a stretch that includes five of seven games away from home.

    “I feel great. I just take it as another game, a big game for us,” Ward said. “It’s just a business trip. Even though I’m back at home, it’s a business trip and we need to come out with the win.

    “I take every game the same. This one is a little more because my family is gonna be there and stuff like that. But you know what? I approach every game the same way.”

    If Ward’s approach produces the results he’s been piling up through 14 games this season, then it should be a heck of a homecoming. Coming off a 21-point first half in Wednesday’s win over Northwestern, Ward is averaging 16.4 points a game to rank 12th in the Big Ten. His rebounding is down a bit at 6.4 a game, but it still ranks 14th in the conference and his 65.9 percent shooting percentage is fifth-best in the Big Ten.

    Those numbers aren’t that different from the ones he put up the past two seasons. So, what is the key to avoiding a drop-off on this trip to Ohio State?

    The consensus from his coach and teammates is simple — being mature enough to handle the emotions he’ll be feeling out on the court.

    “There’s a lot of emotion, maybe some pressure,” junior guard Cassius Winston said. “All type of things, pride, that can take you away from your focus. But he’s matured a lot, grown a lot so he’s gonna be locked in.”

    The key will be making sure Ward follows his own advice and not putting too much on himself. As he said, play it like any other game.

    “I have no problem guy being too jacked in a way, until it’s a detriment and not a positive,” coach Tom Izzo said. “When it becomes a negative instead of a positive that happens sometimes. I said in all the years I’ve been here I’ve seen very few Scott Skiles. Scott Skiles, it was the madder they got, the better he played. Ninety-five percent of people aren’t that way. (Mateen) Cleaves had a little bit of that in him. You’ve got to be mature enough to handle that, and I think Nick will do a better job. He’s much more prepared now than a year ago.”

    Ward will have his hands full going against Ohio State’s 270-pound Kaleb Wesson, but the Spartans feel they’ll have an advantage with the way Ward has been running the floor as well as how effective he’s been in the post against different defensive schemes.

    “Nick will have to do a better job than (against Northwestern) at running the court and wearing him down,” Izzo said. “They don’t have tremendous depth with the bigs, but every day is gonna be different. They’ll double him then dig off him. Everybody has got scouting reports and all the coaches in this conference are good coaches, and they’ll try different ways to get to different guys.”

    If Ward can handle what the Buckeyes throw at him, it could be just the finish Ward has been looking for the past few years during his homecomings.

    “I’m excited,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE