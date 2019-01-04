Joe Bachie (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

East Lansing – One of the top-rated defenses in the nation got some good news on Friday.

That’s because Michigan State junior linebacker Joe Bachie announced he would return for his senior season, deciding to put off the NFL for one more season.

“I have decided not to enter my name in the NFL draft,” Bachie posted on his social media accounts. “I am very excited to put the green and white on for one more season. After talking with my family and coaches this is the best thing for me. I will continue to pursue my degree in hopes of graduating after the fall of 2019. We are not done yet Spartan Nation continue believing in us. 2019 will be special.”

More: Expect defense to again be Michigan State's strong suit in 2019

Bachie earned first-team All-Big Ten honors this season from the coaches after collecting a team-high 102 tackles and being named Michigan State’s outstanding defensive player. As the Spartans’ middle linebacker, Bachie is the leader of a Spartans defense that allowed just 77.9 rushing yards a game, the best in the nation.

As a sophomore, Bachie recorded 100 tackles, was named team MVP and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Bachie is the second junior on the Michigan State defense that has opted to return for his senior season, joining defensive tackle Raequan Williams. The Spartans are still awaiting the decision of junior defensive end Kenny Willekes while junior cornerback Justin Layne is entering the NFL Draft and did not play in the Redbox Bowl against Oregon.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau