Michigan State forward Nick Ward, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Kyle Young during the first half Saturday. Ward finished with 21 points in an 86-77 MSU victory. (Photo: Paul Vernon, Associated Press)

Columbus, Ohio — For a minute on Saturday, Michigan State was experiencing a miserable case of déjà vu.

In an early Big Ten showdown at Ohio State, the Spartans watched the Buckeyes explode in the final minutes of the first half, much like they did a year ago when Michigan State was the No. 1 team in the nation and got blown out.

This time, No. 8 Michigan State found a way to respond, clawing back in the second half on its way to an 86-77 victory over No. 14 Ohio State at Value City Arena.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 86, Ohio State 77

Nick Ward, the Gahanna, Ohio native who played poorly in his previous two trips home, was outstanding. He finished with 21 points while going 11-for-14 from the free-throw line and grabbing seven rebounds. Cassius Winston finished with 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting with five assists. Matt McQuaid added 12 points for the Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten).

Kaleb Wesson scored 25 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1) while Luther Muhammad scored 12 and Andre Wesson, Duane Washington and C.J. Jackson scored 10 each.

More: 'Surreal moment': Ahrenses take sibling rivalry to the court

More: Michigan State's Nick Ward insists return to home state of Ohio a 'business trip'

The first half had a similar feel as Michigan State led most of the way only to fall apart in the final two minutes, watching a three-point lead turn into a seven-point deficit. In last season’s matchup, the game was tied before the Buckeyes closed the half on a 12-0 run on their way to a blowout win over the Spartans.

On Saturday, Ward was Michigan State’s most effective weapon in the first half, scoring 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting. However, after the Spartans led most of the opening half, the familiar Columbus collapse began in the final 3:30 as Ohio State took advantage of a couple of Spartans turnovers and went on a 10-0 run to take a 38-31 lead with 1:44 to play.

Michigan State trimmed the deficit to 40-36 after a 3-pointer from Kyle Ahrens with 40 seconds left in the half, but Wesson hit a triple to give the Buckeyes a 43-36 lead at the break.

Michigan State responded in the second half, using a 9-0 run to retake the lead at 51-50 with just less than 15 minutes to play after a 3-pointer from Aaron Henry. It was back and forth until Michigan State scored six straight to take a 64-59 lead with nine minutes to play. But Ohio State responded by scoring the next five to tie the game.

The seesaw matchup continued from there until Michigan State went up, 75-72, with 3:39 to play on a layup from Kenny Goins on a dish from Henry. The Spartans pushed the lead to five on a put-back from Ahrens then got two free throws from Henry. From there, Michigan State put the game away at the free-throw line, finishing the game 30-for-37.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau