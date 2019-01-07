Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 7
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) takes a shot over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) in the second half. Michigan vs Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6, 2019. Michigan wins, 74-63. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Jan. 7, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan's Charles Matthews, center, reacts after dunking the ball in the first half. Michigan vs Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
1. Michigan (15-0, 4-0) – The Wolverines spent the bulk of December going through the motions, but the resumption of Big Ten play has signaled the return of a team that looks like its first loss won’t be coming anytime soon. After getting past Penn State at home, the Wolverines dominated Indiana for the first half on Sunday and will get no more than a moderate test this week as they head to Illinois before closing the week by hosting Northwestern. Last week: 1 Robin. Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
2. Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) – The Spartans passed their first big road test of the season, overcoming a late first-half lapse to come back and knock off Ohio State on the road. The status of Joshua Langford (ankle) continues to be a concern, but with Purdue at home and a trip to Penn State coming up this week, it might be the one point in the schedule where the Spartans can continue to get by without one of its most experienced players. Last week: 2 Paul Vernon, AP
Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22), Jarvis Omersa and Daniel Oturu (25) walk off the court after Minnesotan defeated Wisconsin 59-52 in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
3. Minnesota (12-2, 2-1) – The 20-point loss to Ohio State back in early December is a distant memory for the Golden Gophers, who jumped back into Big Ten play by going on the road and beating Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 2009. The Gophers will have the chance to take advantage of an easier schedule as they play at home three of the next four games don’t face a ranked team until traveling to Michigan on Jan. 22. Last week: 7 Andy Manis, AP
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, right, drives against Michigan State forward Nick Ward during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Michigan State won 86-77. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
4. Ohio State (12-2, 2-1) – The Buckeyes missed out on a big opportunity to prove they belong in the Big Ten race by watching a nine-point, second-half lead disappear at home against Michigan State. It doesn’t mean Chris Holtmann’s team is out of it, but if things get tight near the end of the season, they could be looking back at one that got away against a top-10 team. Last week: 3 Paul Vernon, AP
Indiana head coach Archie Miller watches in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5. Indiana (12-3, 3-1) – The Hoosiers had plenty of momentum entering Sunday’s showdown at Michigan, having won seven straight and appearing to get past their penchant for just getting past lesser teams. However, they were dominated in the first half by the Wolverines, perhaps showing just how far they have to go to truly compete for the conference title. A road test awaits this week at Maryland before Nebraska comes to Bloomington on the weekend. Last week: 4 Paul Sancya, AP
Maryland forward Jalen Smith reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6. Maryland (12-3, 3-1) – The resumption of Big Ten play couldn’t have gone much better for the Terrapins as they rallied at home to knock off a ranked Nebraska team before cruising past Rutgers on the road. Some tougher tests come for the Terps this week as they travel to Minnesota before hosting Indiana. It will give an indication whether the Terps will be a factor in the conference race. Last week: 10 Julio Cortez, AP
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) goes to the basket over Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during first half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
7. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-1) – After losing at Western Kentucky to close nonconference play, the Badgers came out flat in a home loss to Minnesota. A trip to Penn State to close the week helped the Badgers get back on a winning path as they have a light week coming up with only a visit from Purdue on tap that will feature two of the conference’s top scorers – Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards. Last week: 6 Chris Knight, AP
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) get a basket on a dunk against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Purdue defeated Iowa 86-70.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8, Purdue (9-5, 2-1) – The Boilermakers carried a bit of momentum into the resumption of Big Ten play and didn’t miss a beat by rolling over Iowa at home. It helped that the game was at Mackey Arena as the Boilermakers have yet to win a game away from home. Whether they’re able to turn that around will be tested this seek as Purdue hits the road to take on Michigan State early in the week followed by a visit to Wisconsin. Last week: 9 Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9. Iowa (12-3, 1-3) – The Hawkeyes have had no problems outside of the conference, but Big Ten play has been a rough go. However, the Hawkeyes bounced back from a loss at Purdue early in the week by knocking off Nebraska on Sunday to get their first conference victory. A trip to Northwestern is next to see if they can build some momentum before hosting Ohio State next weekend. Last week: 8 Charlie Neibergall, AP
Nebraska guard James Palmer (0) shoots a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
10. Nebraska (11-3, 1-3) – For a team with so much optimism, the Cornhuskers have started Big Ten play with a thud. First came a two-point loss at Maryland this week followed by a loss at Iowa on Sunday. A home game coming up this week against Penn State will give the Huskers a chance to get back on track before their season starts to spiral out of control. Last week: 5 Patrick Semansky, AP
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) dunks past Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
11. Northwestern (10-5, 1-3) – Things were about to go from bad to worse before the Wildcats came to life in the second half and held off Illinois on Sunday. The Cats entered their home game with the Fighting Illini after losing their first two Big Ten games by two points each before getting blown out at Michigan State this week. A loss at home to the last-place team in the conference might have created a hole from which the Cats couldn’t recover. Last week: 11 Matt Marton, AP
Penn State's Myles Dread (2) puts up a three point shot against Wisconsin during second half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Wisconsin won 71-52. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
12. Penn State (7-8, 0-4) – It’s been a rough start to conference play for the Nittany Lions, made even more difficult after coach Pat Chambers was suspended a game for shoving freshman Myles Dread during a loss at Michigan. The bigger issue for the Nittany Lions is they’re a team with talent but is failing miserably on a regular basis. A visit to Nebraska this week followed by a visit from Michigan State spells more trouble at Penn State. Last week: 12 Chris Knight, AP
Rutgers guard Montez Mathis reacts after shooting a basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
13. Rutgers (7-6, 0-3) – The Scarlet Knights are a young team and faced an equally inexperienced group against Maryland this week, however, the game wasn’t close. It could be a sign of things to come as it’s tough to find too many potential wins on the schedule. The upcoming week will be tough as Ohio State comes to town followed by a trip to Minnesota. Last week: 13 Julio Cortez, AP
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, left, talks with center Adonis De La Rosa (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
14. Illinois (4-11, 0-4) – Like Rutgers, there aren’t a ton of chances for the Fighting Illini to pick up wins, which makes losing one that was going their way even tougher. That was the case on Sunday as the Illini were in control at Northwestern before giving up the decisive 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play. It was the fourth straight loss for the Illini, who host Michigan this week. Last week: 14 Matt Marton, AP
    East Lansing — Joshua Langford almost certainly won’t play on Tuesday night when No. 6 Michigan State hosts Purdue.

    After that, there are no guarantees, and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo sees that as a good thing as the junior guard continues to deal with an injury to his left ankle that has forced him to miss the last two games.

    “I don’t expect him to play this game for sure,” Izzo said on Monday. “The next one is Sunday, so that’s quite a ways away.”

    Meaning, there’s at least a chance Langford sees the court when Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) travels to Penn State.

    More: Michigan State's Nick Ward named Big Ten Player of the Week

    More: Michigan State doesn't cave after Ohio State's run, showing 'we've grown a lot'

    For now, though, the continued plan of playing it safe with the team’s third-leading scorer and best perimeter defender will continue.

    “He’s continuing to get treatment and rest,” Izzo said. “And we’re gonna see where that takes us in the next week or so. Like I said there was some encouraging news that doesn’t look like there’s any long-range problems. But all depends on the treatment and how he responds.”

    It’s been more difficult to nail down an exact prognosis because there hasn’t been a real clear answer on exactly what is wrong with Langford, who first experienced discomfort in the ankle during the Northern Illinois game on Dec. 29, forcing him to sit the second half and leading to being on the bench the last two games.

    Izzo confirmed after Saturday’s victory at Ohio State that Lanford does not have any broken bones in the ankle or the foot.

    “It’s not a stress fracture because it was not in that area,” Izzo said on Saturday. “There didn’t seem to be any break or anything but it’s one of those things where it could be a very long time or not. I think did something to him and we’ll see in next two weeks if they have a clear idea of whether he responds to a little treatment or he doesn’t. I feel a little more comfortable he’s gonna respond to that treatment, but I feel he’ll miss a little time yet.”

    With Langford out, junior Kyle Ahrens has started the last two games, which comes after he started four games earlier in the season when Matt McQuaid was out with a deep thigh bruise.

    Ahrens has played well, but he, too, is dealing with an ankle injury. In the second half of the Ohio State game, Ahrens stepped on a teammates foot and twisted his left ankle. He went to the locker room to have it re-taped and returned to the game. However, Izzo said Ahrens was limited during practice on Sunday.

    With Langford out and Ahrens hampered, expect more minutes for freshmen Aaron Henry, who played at critical times at Ohio State, and Gabe Brown.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

