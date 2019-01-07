Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) scored 21 points, including 11 of 14 from the free-throw line, in Saturday's victory over Ohio State. (Photo: Paul Vernon, Associated Press)

East Lansing — Nick Ward had his best game of the season on Saturday in Michigan State’s victory at Ohio State, and on Monday, the Big Ten recognized the Spartans junior for that effort.

After scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Michigan State’s 86-77 victory at Value City Arena, Ward was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

It is the third time Ward has earned that honor but the first time this season.

The week began with Ward scoring 21 points and pulling down seven rebounds in a victory over Northwestern. All 21 points came in the first half for the Spartans.

In the win over Ohio State, Ward was 5-for-7 from the field while going 11-for-14 from the free-throw line and blocking three shots.

The last Michigan State player to be named Player of the Week was junior guard Cassius Winston on Dec. 31.

