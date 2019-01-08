Michigan State's Cassius Winston moves the ball away from Purdue's Eric Hunter during the first half. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — There aren’t many easy nights in the Big Ten this season, and Tuesday night at the Breslin Center was a perfect example.

Thanks to another big game from Cassius Winston and some outstanding defense on Carsen Edwards, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, No. 6 Michigan State remained perfect in Big Ten play by knocking off Purdue, 77-59, for its ninth straight victory.

Winston finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) while Nick Ward added 16 points and nine rebounds and Xavier Tillman chipped in 11 points.

BOX SCORE: No. 6 Michigan State 77, Purdue 59

Michigan State’s defensive effort was the story, however, as Edwards was limited to just 11 points on 3-for-16 shooting, including just 2-for-13 from 3-point range. Matt McQuaid and Aaron Henry suffocated Edwards from start to finish.

Trevion Williams scored 13 to lead Purdue (9-6, 2-2) as Ryan Cline added 12 points for the Boilermakers.

For a brief few minutes after the opening tip, Purdue controlled the game. It didn’t last long, even after the Boilermakers took a quick seven-point lead less than five minutes into the game.

The slow start merely delayed the beginning of another efficient offensive performance to go along with suffocating defense for the Spartans. They used a 13-2 run to turn a 14-10 deficit into a 23-16 lead, a surge that featured three straight 3-pointers from McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Gabe Brown.

Michigan State then put together a 10-0 run late in the half after Purdue pulled within three. Winston got it going with five straight points while McQuaid hit another three before Winston made a pair of free throws. After a quick Boilermakers bucket ended the run, Winston closed the scoring with two more free throws to give the Spartans a 39-26 lead at the break.

The Spartans, who have the top field-goal percentage defense in the Big Ten, held Purdue to 11-for-35 shooting in the first half, including just 4-for-16 from 3-point range. Edwards was limited to five points on 2-for-8 shooting as McQuaid hounded him for most of the half.

Michigan State extended the lead in the second half after a Winston three put Michigan State up, 50-36. But the Boilermakers started to chip away at the Spartans lead, scoring the next seven points. After a bucket from Ward, Edwards hit a pair of free throws then nailed a deep 3-pointer to pull Purdue within 52-48 with 11:26 to play.

Michigan State responded, scoring the next five, forcing a Purdue timeout with 9:55 left in the game. The Boilermakers had an opportunity to close the gap late in the half after Ward was called for a flagrant foul, but it was the Spartans that took over, scoring nine straight to take a 75-58 lead and effectively put the game away.

The Spartans closed the game on an 11-1 run.

