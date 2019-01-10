Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio (pictured) shook up his offensive coaching staff on Thursday, elevating Brad Salem to offensive coordinator. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

East Lansing – After the worst offensive season in Mark Dantonio’s 12 seasons at Michigan State, the head coach is making some changes.

However, they’re not likely the changes most critics were looking for following a 7-6 season that began with hopes of winning a Big Ten title but ended with a 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl, the third game out of the final four where the Spartans did not score a touchdown.

Instead of bringing in new blood, Dantonio announced on Thursday a restructuring of the offensive staff, moving quarterbacks coach Brad Salem to sole offensive coordinator while co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner will become the quarterbacks coach, a role he served in through 2012 before his promotion to co-offensive coordinator along with Jim Bollman.

"Hey, we got good coaches. We just need to shake it up a little bit," Dantonio said. "I’m a foxhole guy. I don’t apologize for that. I believe in surrounding myself with loyal people. I believe in digging in when things get tough."

Bollman will take over the offensive line duties while current offensive line coach Mark Staten, also the associate head coach, will take over tight ends and continue as the recruiting coordinator.

Also, wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel flips over to the role Don Treadwell currenty holds, assisting Paul Haynes in the defensive backfield. Treadwell was offensive coordinator and receiver coach from 2007-10 before leaving to become the head coach at Miami (Ohio).

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel was also promoted to assistant head coach with Dantonio saying after a "dynamic" season from the defense that Tressel needed a bigger leadership role.

"He's got a bright future ahead of him," Dantonio said of Tressel.

Quarterbacks coach Brad Salem has been named the new offensive coordinator at Michigan State. (Photo: Michael Allio, Associated Press)

This is the first significant shakeup Dantonio has made to his staff that didn’t go along with a coach taking another position elsewhere. Offensively, it’s the first move since offensive coordinator Dan Roushar left for the New Orleans Saints after the 2012 season. That’s when Warner and Bollman took over the offense and Salem moved from running backs to quarterbacks.

Salem joined Dantonio’s staff in 2010 as the running backs coach, replacing Dan Enos, who left to become the head coach at Central Michigan. Salem became the quarterbacks coach in 2013 and helped tutor Connor Cook, the winningest quarterback in program history. Salem was the head coach at Division II Augustana College from 2005-09.

Warner has been on Dantonio’s staff since 2004 at Cincinnati. He was the quarterbacks coach each season until his promotion in 2013. Staten has also been with Dantonio since 2004 at Cincinnati. He coached tight ends and tackles at Cincinnati and served in that same role at Michigan State through 2012 before taking over the offensive line in 2013.

Bollman joined the staff in 2013 after 11 seasons at Ohio State as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He has also coached three seasons in the NFL.

Samuel took over the receivers in 2011 after Treadwell’s departure. Before last season, Treadwell returned as the 10th assistant. He worked with the defensive backs, special teams and served in a newly created role as the freshman head coach.

"I'm not laying the blame on one guy or the coaching staff in general," Dantonio said. "I'm involved in this too, our players are involved in this."

Michigan State loses just three of offensive skill players with wide receiver Felton Davis and running back LJ Scott off to the NFL, while tight end Matt Sokol also graduated.

The Spartans averaged just 18.7 points a game in 2018, which ranked 13th in the Big Ten and 125th in the nation. The 342.1 yards of total offense per game was also 13th in the conference while ranking 116th in the country.

