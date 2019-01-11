Mufi Hill-Hunt (Photo: Michigan State University)

East Lansing — Michigan State defensive lineman Mufi Hill-Hunt announced on Friday that he is planning to transfer.

Hill-Hunt appeared in just two career games, both in 2017 before an ACL injury ended his season. He did not appear in a game in 2018.

“Thank you for the memories,” Hill-Hunt posted on Twitter. “I want to thank Spartan Nation for the continuous support that you all have given me, from moving positions to being injured, you all have continued to support me, and I am forever grateful.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to grad transfer, as I will be graduating in May. I am now in the portal. Thank you again to everyone.”

Hill-Hunt signed with Michigan State in February 2015 then went on his LDS (Mormon) Mission, which was cut short because of a knee injury. He was granted a release from his mission and enrolled in January 2016 and took part in spring practice as a defensive end before redshirting. In the spring 2017, Hill-Hunt moved to tight end but flipped to defensive tackle and played in two games in 2017 before the knee injury sidelined him.

He dressed for seven games in 2018 but did not play.

“I want to thank Coach (Mark) Dantonio, Coach (Ron) Burton, all of the Michigan State staff and everyone who has a hand in MSU football for giving a kid like me an opportunity to go to school and play football at this top institution,” Hill-Hunt said. “I want to tell my brothers at Michigan State that I will always be a SpartanDawg at heart. I love y’all boys.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau