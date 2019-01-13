Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) shoots against Penn State's John Harrar (21) during the first half Sunday. Ward finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Spartans' 71-56 victory. (Photo: Chris Knight, AP)

State College, Pa. — Michigan State was on guard for a letdown Sunday afternoon at Penn State, but thanks to its typical defensive effort, the Spartans headed home still unbeaten in the Big Ten.

Nick Ward scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Michigan State to a 71-56 victory over Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center. It was the 10th straight victory for the Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten).

Cassius Winston struggled for much of the game, turning it over seven times. However, he scored 11 points and handed out six assists. Matt McQuaid scored 15 as the Spartans were without Joshua Langford for the fourth straight game as well as Kyle Ahrens, who stayed back in East Lansing with a back sprain.

Lamar Stevens scored 20 to lead Penn State (7-10, 0-6) while Mike Watkins, Myles Dread and Josh Reaves each added 11 points for the Nittany Lions. Penn State was just 22-for-60 (.367) from the field and 5-for-22 (.227) on 3-pointers.

Michigan State entered the game with the top field-goal percentage defense in the Big Ten, and the first half provided plenty of evidence why the Spartans are allowing teams to shoot no better than 37 percent from the field.

The Nittany Lions rarely got the ball on the block, often settling for deep 3-pointers. They made just 3 of 13 and were only 10-for-32 overall as the Spartans pushed the lead to 18 late in the half after an Aaron Henry dunk put them up, 37-19.

That came after Michigan State broke open a tie game early in the half, outscoring Penn State, 18-4, turning a 10-10 tie into a 28-14 lead. Much of it was due to Ward, Xavier Tillman and Kenny Goins dominating the glass. Michigan State grabbed nine offensive rebounds and got nine second-chance points.

Ward scored 12 and pulled down nine rebounds in 13 first-half minutes while Tillman had six rebounds and Goins five as Michigan State led, 40-24, at halftime.

Penn State opened the second half chipping away at the deficit, trimming it to 43-33 after a Watkins jumper with 14:38 to play. The Nittany Lions took advantage of Ward and Winston both struggling with foul trouble. However, McQuaid responded with two straight 3-pointers to give the Spartans a 49-33 lead with 13:06 left in the game.

The Spartans continued to slowly pull away and after back-to-back triples from Winston and McQuaid gave them a 63-42 lead with 6:40 to play, the game was effectively over, the fourth straight win at Penn State for Michigan State.

Henry, who scored seven points while playing a career-high 25 minutes, earned his first career start with Langford and Ahrens out of the lineup. Langford missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury while Ahrens didn’t make the trip after aggravating a back injury in Tuesday’s win over Purdue. Ahrens had started three games in place of Langford and started four games earlier in the season when McQuaid was out with a deep thigh bruise.

