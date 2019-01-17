Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) gestures after a basket against Nebraska during the first half. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Lincoln, Neb. — Michigan State has been playing short-handed the last couple of weeks, something that didn’t change when the Spartans headed to Nebraska, where they beat the Cornhuskers, 70-64 on Thursday night.

No. 6 Michigan State was without guard Joshua Langford for the fifth straight game because of an ankle injury. That was expected. As for junior guard Kyle Ahrens, there was at least some hope he’d be able to play. Instead, he did not travel with the team and missed his second straight game because of a back injury that he aggravated in wins over Ohio State and Northwestern.

Freshman Aaron Henry started his second straight game after scoring seven points in a career-high 25 minutes in Sunday’s victory at Penn State. Fellow freshman Gabe Brown also got playing time after getting a career-best 21 minutes at Penn State.

“I don't know if there's anything good about having injuries,” Izzo said earlier in the week. “It makes it very difficult as a coach, makes it difficult for Cassius (Winston). He's been running that break so well and all of a sudden guys aren't running as hard or running as wide or running as deep. So, you've got some issues.

“I’d like to have utopia and have (no injuries) but we’ve had three and it’s been at the same position, more or less. So, I think the guys have handled it probably better than I have.”

How long the Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) will be without the two wing players has been tough to predict.

Ahrens has been going through portions of practice and could be ready for Monday’s game at Breslin Center against No. 19 Maryland.

However, there might not be a clear answer on Langford anytime soon.

“We’re hoping by the end of this week to know a little bit more on Josh,” Izzo said this week.

Before Thursday’s game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Langford was still wearing the walking boot on his left foot.

Kudos for Winston

After a fast start to the season, the honors keep rolling in for Cassius Winston. Earlier in the week, the junior guard was named to the midseason All-American first team by the Sporting News. On Thursday, he earned second-team All-American honors from Sports Illustrated.

“Winston is the engine that makes the sixth-ranked Spartans go,” Sports Illustrated writes, “ranking fifth nationally in assists with 7.4 (per game).”

Entering Thursday’s game at Nebraska, Winston leads the Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) in scoring at 17.6 points, having scored in double figures in 16 of 17 games, and has knocked down 45.4 percent of his 3-pointers.

He's helped keep Michigan State rolling, despite injuries to starter Joshua Langford and key reserve Kyle Ahrens. Michigan State enters Thursday night's game at Nebraska riding a 10-game winning streak.

“(Winston) has become even more invaluable of late after an injury to backcourt mate Joshua Langford,” Sports Illustrated writes.

Slam dunks

Michigan State wore patches on their uniforms Thursday honoring former coach Gus Ganakas, who died last Friday at the age of 92.

Ganakas coached the Spartans from 1969-76 and compiled an 89-84 record, posting a winning record in each of his last five seasons. His best seasons were in 1973-74 with a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, and in 1974-75, when the Spartans posted a 17-9 overall record, the second-highest victory total at the time.

… Nebraska entered Thursday’s game having won 20 straight home games, matching a program record established in 1967. Michigan State entered the game winners of 18 consecutive Big Ten regular-season games. The record was set over the course of the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons.

Michigan State’s last regular-season loss was on Jan. 13, 2018, at home against Michigan.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau