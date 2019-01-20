Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 21
Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Jan. 21, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Nati Harnik, AP
1. Michigan State (16-2, 7-0) – The Spartans continue to take care of business without guard Joshua Langford and Kyle Ahrens, but things will get much tougher this week as Maryland visits the Breslin Center on Monday followed by road games at Iowa and Purdue, two teams that are surging. Ahrens could return this week from a back injury but Langford’s status regarding his injured ankle remains a question mark. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan (17-1, 6-1) – The run was going to end at some point, and there’s hardly any shame in losing at Wisconsin, one of the tougher places to play in the Big Ten, especially when a team turns the ball over 16 times like the Wolverines did on Saturday. It hardly changes the fact the Wolverines are still among the best teams in the nation and should bounce back this week with a home game vs. Minnesota followed by a trip to Indiana. Last week: 1.
3. Maryland (16-3, 7-1) – While most of the attention in the Big Ten has surrounded Michigan State and Michigan, the Terrapins have quietly put together a seven-game winning streak, including three straight victories on the road. They’ll get a chance to extend that on Monday at Michigan State. A win on the road against the last conference unbeaten team would mean Mark Turgeon’s young team is for real. Last week: 3.
4. Purdue (12-6, 5-2) – A tough schedule in the first half of the season had the Boilermakers searching for answers. But as the Big Ten schedule has resumed, guard Carsen Edwards is starting get some help from the likes of Nojel Eastern and Trevion Williams. They’ve won three straight, capped by a blowout of rival Indiana and now hit the road to take on slumping Ohio State, followed by a rematch with Michigan State. Last week: 6.
5. Iowa (16-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes took advantage of what is likely the only easy week possible in the Big Ten, beating Penn State and Illinois, two teams that have combined to win one conference game this season. Even so, the Hawkeyes have won five straight, have turned the season around and now get set to welcome first-place Michigan State to town on Thursday. Last week: 4.
6. Wisconsin (12-6, 4-3) – The Badgers recorded the biggest win of the Big Ten season on Saturday, knocking off unbeaten Michigan. It wasn’t something that anyone saw coming as the Badgers had lost two straight entering the game, but the typical grind-it-out style worked to perfection as it frustrated a normally unflappable Michigan team. Games this week against Illinois and Northwestern provide a chance to keep within striking distance of first place. Last week: 9.
7. Nebraska (13-5, 3-4) – Just when it looked like the Cornhuskers were starting to find their groove following an impressive road win over Indiana, they allowed a 20-game home winning streak come to an end by losing at home to Michigan State. It was a solid defensive effort, but the offense had its problems, something that should get straightened out at Rutgers on Monday followed by a home game with Ohio State. Last week: 10.
8. Minnesota (14-4, 4-3) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map, but the past week can hardly be seen as anything else other than a disappointment. It began with the Gophers getting run out of the building against an Illinois team that had lost five straight and was winless in the Big Ten. It ended with a one-point victory over winless Penn State. A trip to Michigan on Tuesday presents another tough challenge. Last week: 5.
9. Ohio State (12-5, 2-4) – Things have shifted dramatically in the past couple of weeks for the Buckeyes. Road losses at Rutgers and Iowa were sandwiched with home losses to Michigan State and Maryland, providing evidence there’s still quite a gap between the young Buckeyes roster and the top teams in the Big Ten. With Purdue and Nebraska up this week, things could get worse before they get better. Last week: 8.
10. Indiana (12-6, 3-4) – Like Ohio State, the Hoosiers are watching their season spiral out of control. A one-sided loss to rival Purdue on Saturday counted as the fourth straight loss for the Hoosiers, who have faced the likes of Michigan, Maryland and Nebraska during this skid. The schedule offers few breaks as this week includes a trip to Northwestern and a rematch at home with Michigan. Last week: 7.
11. Northwestern (11-7, 2-5) – The Wildcats ended a two-game skid by getting a road win at Rutgers after Vic Law returned from a knee injury and hit a decisive basket late in the second half. They’ll need a lot more than that from the senior if they expect to climb back in the race as a home game with Indiana and a trip to Wisconsin are up this week. Last week: 12.
12. Rutgers (8-9, 1-6) – While the young Scarlet Knights have been bad on the road, they remain a tough out at home as they came up just short in a loss to Northwestern. An interesting week awaits the Scarlet Knights as they get Nebraska at home and then travel to Penn State. Getting a win over Nebraska would be big but a win over the Nittany Lions almost seems like a must. Last week: 11.
13. Illinois (5-13, 1-6) – We had to move up the Fighting Illini after getting their first victory, especially when it was by 27 points over Minnesota. It was back to reality on Sunday with a one-sided loss at Iowa, but the week was still a success for the Illini. Whether the young team can cause more problems in the conference remains to be seen with Wisconsin and Maryland up this week. Last week: 14.
14. Penn State (7-12, 0-8) – Patrick Chambers called his team the best 0-8 team in the country, which might be true but doesn’t change the fact the Nittany Lions haven’t won a conference game, with their last victory coming in late December. They’ll get a week to prepare for Rutgers, a game that should be winnable but hardly guaranteed the way the season as gone for the Nittany Lions. Last week: 13.
    Cassius Winston is the Big Ten Player of the Year.

    Let’s take a minute while Michigan State fans say, “No kidding,” and Michigan fans spit out their coffee and bring up the point Wolverines point guard Zavier Simpson has had Winston’s number in previous matchups.

    And while we have yet to reach the halfway point of the conference season, let’s also acknowledge Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis and Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr. There’s probably a few more names that can be thrown in that mix, but those players all have been exceptional at times this season.

    But for anyone who’s watched Michigan State closely over the past three seasons — or the Big Ten, for that matter — it’s hard to argue with what the Spartans’ junior point guard is doing this season.

    The numbers are impressive enough. Entering Sunday, Winston is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.2 points a game, leads the conference in assists at 7.3 per game — a number that is tied for fifth nationally — and is third in 3-point shooting at 45.2 percent. He’s scored in double figures in 17 of Michigan State’s 18 games has had 10 or more assists five times and surpassed 1,000 points in his career during a victory Thursday over Nebraska.

    However, it’s more than simply stuffing the stat sheet. Instead, it’s how that player affects his teammates, and there’s little doubt Michigan State is better because of how Winston is playing.

    “I know he’s gonna put me in the best position to score and put the team in the best position to win,” freshman Aaron Henry said. “He’s my Big Ten Player of the Year right now, I would say so. He's all of that right now, and I’m going to keep telling him that.

    “He’s a winning player.”

    There’s been so much winning this season — 11 straight heading into Monday night’s matchup with No. 19 Maryland — that it has ignited debate about whether the Spartans are better this season without Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr., two lottery picks in last summer’s NBA Draft. Last year’s team won 30 games, but lost to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament and was ousted in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Syracuse.

    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has tried his best to suppress that belief. But if there is one reason, it’s Winston. Sure, Nick Ward is playing a huge role, but it’s Winston that has been the catalyst.

    The win over Nebraska was the perfect case study. Coming off his worst game, arguably, as a Spartan in a win at Penn State, Izzo challenged his point guard to respond. Winston then went out and scored a career-high 29 points on 9-for-15 shooting with six assists.

    “He was unbelievable from the start,” Izzo said.

    “Winston got away from us,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said.

    What makes it so impressive is that, on the surface, it’s hard to see why Winston has been so effective, so hard to stop. He’s not the fastest player in the conference, nor the strongest or quickest. Yet, few teams seem to have the ability to slow him.

    Somehow, Winston is routinely getting past defenders in the half court or pushing the ball on the break, often setting up teammates in the perfect spot or finishing on his own.

    Most times he looks like a puppet master just pulling strings, willing the game to play out as he sees fit.

    “I felt in control of the game, playing at my pace,” Winston said of the Nebraska game. “I wanted to get back on track and get back to the level I was playing at. I want to play with the highest standard and to the best of my ability. I’ve got to do that for this team and put us in the best situation.”

    It’s worth pointing out Winston has hardly skipped a beat playing the last couple of games with Henry and fellow freshman Gabe Brown seeing heavy minutes.

    Winston is out of his comfort zone to some extent with Joshua Langford missing the last five games with an ankle injury and Kyle Ahrens sitting the last two with a back problem. It’s forced Winston to adjust and bring along his young teammates.

    “It’s just learning what kind of players they are in extended minutes, learning what type of players they are when they’re tired,” Winston said. “You’ve got to learn how to play with them. Right now, we’re just trying to teach them to stick to the basics. I know the basics: ‘He’s going to be on the right wing; he’s going to be on the left wing.’ As we grow that’s when all those other things come into play.”

    It’s put plenty of pressure on a guy who is playing 31.4 minutes a game and played all but 1:28 against Nebraska.

    Winston has been great this season, and that’s what the Spartans need. In fact, they need him to be everything, amplified by the absence of Langford and Ahrens.

    “Let’s face it, I’m trying to have Cassius do everything — coach the team, drive the airplane, hell of a deal,” Izzo said after a win at Ohio State two weeks ago.

    It’s a deal the rest of the Big Ten is realizing, even if they haven’t figured out how to stop him.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    No. 19 Maryland at No. 6 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: FS1/WJR 760

    Records: Maryland 16-3, 7-1 Big Ten; Michigan State 16-2, 7-0

    Outlook: Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. has scored 20 or more points in four straight games. … Maryland is looking to match its best start in Big Ten history with a victory over Michigan State. The Terrapins started 8-1 during the 2016-17 season. … Michigan State has won five of the last six in the series, the last home loss coming in 2014.

     

     

