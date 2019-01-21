LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
East Lansing — For the first time in at least a couple of weeks, the injury news around Michigan State is starting to become less grim.

The sixth-ranked Spartans knocked off No. 13 Maryland, 69-55, on Monday night at the Breslin Center, and they had the benefit of doing so with junior guard Kyle Ahrens back in the lineup. It was his first game back after missing the previous two games with a back injury.

He played just 11 minutes, 33 seconds, scoring two points and grabbing one rebound, but just getting the veteran wing on the floor was critical.

“Kyle only practiced a day … a day and a half,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “We'll have to figure out how we'll handle these next couple of days. It's gonna be hard for him and for Cassius. We got a lot out of a lot of guys.”

Winston banged his knee on Monday, but the next couple of days Izzo was talking about was how the Spartans will prepare for the next two games — at Iowa on Thursday and at Purdue on Sunday. It seems Ahrens will continue to see his minutes grow while Winston was no worse for wear after the game.

All of that was secondary to the most hopeful news Michigan State has had in several weeks on junior guard Joshua Langford. He missed his sixth straight game with an ankle injury, but there at least appears to be some progress.

“He is in the boot now, but he had the boot off for three-fourths of a day and actually shot some yesterday and that was encouraging,” Izzo said. “A timetable, it’s not going to be Thursday. Now that the boot has been taken off periodically, and now that he can work out a little bit, I think we are starting to see a little progress here which is music to my ears.”

Nick way off

Junior center Nick Ward battled foul trouble the entire game and was held without a point for the first time in his Michigan State career. He played only 13:39 and took just three shots.

“Nick was frustrated, but he handled it well,” Izzo said. “I was frustrated. I was more frustrated than he was. I thought he did a helluva job, but he didn't even get into the game. He only took two or three shots but did get five rebounds in that short period of time. That was good.

“But we've gotta do a better job with Nick. He can't get in that foul trouble. He wasn't in that game at all.”

With Ward out, it did offer the chance for freshman Thomas Kithier to get some key minutes late in the first half. He responded, scoring four points, grabbing two rebounds and playing solid defense.

 

Bridges in the Breslin

Former Michigan State standout Miles Bridges was on hand for the game.

The NBA Lottery pick of the Charlotte Hornets had a break in his schedule and made it to East Lansing where he kissed the Spartan logo at midcourt before the game and received his Big Ten championship ring from last season.

Bridges was a sophomore last season and chose not to take part in the Senior Day tradition of kissing the floor.

“It was awesome. That is the tradition,” Izzo said. “That is one thing that Denzel (Valentine) and Draymond (Green) said, that is as emotional as anything that they did so it was pretty cool. Miles came back and I said, ‘Do you want a chance to kiss the Spartan head?’ and he said, ‘Hell yeah I do.’

“I love when those guys come back. It was great to spend time with him this afternoon. He was awesome.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Michigan State 69, Maryland 55
Maryland's Serrel Smith Jr. defends against Michigan State's Cassius Winston driving up court in the first half at the Breslin Center in E. Lansing, Michigan on January 21, 2019.
Maryland's Serrel Smith Jr. defends against Michigan State's Cassius Winston driving up court in the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan on January 21, 2019. Dale G. Young , Detroit News
Michigan State's Kenny Goins puts up a shot over Maryland's Jalen Smith in the first half at Breslin Center in E. Lansing, Michigan on January 21, 2019.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins puts up a shot over Maryland's Jalen Smith in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Kenny Goins puts up a shot over Maryland's Anthony Cowan in the first half at Breslin Center in E. Lansing, Michigan on January 21, 2019.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins puts up a shot over Maryland's Anthony Cowan in the first half Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kenny Goins shoots a falling-down jump shot in the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins shoots a fall-away jumper in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Xavier Tillman puts in a shot off the glass as MSU beats Maryland, 69-55, Monday night.
Xavier Tillman banks a shot off the glass as Michigan State beats Maryland, 69-55, Monday night. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston puts in a shot off the glass in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts in a shot off the glass in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Xavier Tillman drives to the rim for a second half basket.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the rim for a second half basket. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Back from a back injury, Kyle Ahrens puts in a reverse layup in the second half.
Returning from a back injury, Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens puts in a reverse layup in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston fights-off a Maryland defender to score and gather a free throw too in the second half.
Cassius Winston fights off a Maryland defender to score and picks up a free throw in the process during the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston makes a shot go-in during the second half as MSU beats Maryland, 69-55, Monday night, Jan 21, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Cassius Winston makes a shot go in during the second half as Michigan State  defeats Maryland, 69-55, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo calls Cassius Winston and Nick Ward together for a word at the end of the game as MSU beats Maryland, 69-55, Monday night, Jan 21, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Tom Izzo calls Cassius Winston and Nick Ward together for a word at the end of the game as Michigan State beats Maryland, 69-55, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon makes a point with officials during the first half.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon makes a point with officials during the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo lawyers a call from the sideline in the first half. Joshua Langford can be seen with his foot in a boot in the background.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo argues a call from the sideline in the first half. Injured MSU player Joshua Langford can be seen with his foot in a boot in the background. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Matt McQuaid makes a three point shot in the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid makes a 3-pointer in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston makes a shot and draws a foul too in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston makes a shot while drawing a foul in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kenny Goins puts in a short jump shot over the Maryland defenders including Jalen Smith.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins puts in a short jump shot over Maryland defenders, including Jalen Smith. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston celebrates a acrobatic shot that went in and drew a foul too and the bench goes wild.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates an acrobatic shot that went in while drawing a foul too as the Spartans bench celebrates. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston incites the crowd to pump up the volume in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston incites the crowd to pump up the volume in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Izzone fans cheer including one wearing Draymond Green's number with the Golden State Warriors as MSU beats Maryland, 69-55.
Izzone fans cheer, including one wearing Draymond Green's number with the Golden State Warriors, as Michigan State beats Maryland, 69-55. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Aaron Henrty puts in a shot over the Maryland defender in the second half.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry puts in a shot over the Maryland defender in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Aaron Henry gets tangled-up, but still manages to come up with the rebound under the Spartan basket in the second half.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry gets tangled up but still manages to come up with the rebound under the Spartan basket in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges returns to campus to kiss the Spartan logo at midcourt and share a moment with his old teammates before MSU beats Maryland, 69-55.
Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges returns to campus to kiss the Spartan logo at midcourt and share a moment with his old teammates before MSU beats Maryland, 69-55. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges returns to campus to kiss the Spartan logo at midcourt and share a moment with his old teammates.
Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges returns to campus to kiss the Spartan logo at midcourt and share a moment with his old teammates. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges returns to campus to kiss the Spartan logo at mid-court and share a moment with his old teammates.
Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges returns to campus to kiss the Spartan logo at mid-court and share a moment with his old teammates. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
