Michigan State's Kenny Goins puts up a shot over Maryland's Jalen Smith in the first half at Breslin Center in E. Lansing, Michigan on January 21, 2019. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State was happy to be at home on Monday night.

Playing at the Breslin Center for just the second time in five games, No. 6 Michigan State welcomed No. 13 Maryland to town for a top-15 matchup that also served as a battle for first place in the Big Ten.

With former Spartan star Miles Bridges on hand, the Spartans didn’t disappoint, blowing open a tight game late in the first half and cruising to 69-55 victory, their 12th straight.

Cassius Winston overcame a poor shooting night to score 14 for the Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten). Kenny Goins added 14 points and 12 rebounds while Aaron Henry scored a career-high 12. Matt McQuaid and Xavier Tillman added 10 points each for Michigan State. Nick Ward, who got in early foul trouble and was held scoreless for the first time in his Michigan State career.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 to lead Maryland (16-4, 7-2). Bruno Fernando scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Darryl Morsell scored 10. Anthony Cowan was limited to seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The first half was a battle of runs as Michigan State struck first, outscoring Maryland 15-2 early in the first half to take an 18-6 lead with 11:40 to play. The Terrapins responded, though, by scoring the next eight and capping a 12-2 run with a Jalen Smith jumper to tie the game at 20 with 4:24 left in the first half.

The Spartans responded, however, and scored the final 11 points of the half to take a 31-20 lead into the locker room.

Both teams went through difficult stretches shooting the ball. The Terps missed 10 straight as Michigan State was busy building its early 12-point lead. The Spartans then made 1-of-8 shots during Maryland’s run, the only bucket coming on a Tillman dunk in transition.

Winston was held in check, scoring just five points and handing out three assists in the first half while Ward got in early foul trouble and did not score in his seven minutes of action, taking just two shots.

Michigan State kept the momentum rolling as the second half began, getting a quick triple from Winston to cap a 14-0 run. Two minutes later, the Spartans took off on a 10-0 run to take a 48-26 lead after a 3-pointer from Goins with 15:26 to play.

Maryland began to chip away, however, getting three straight 3-pointers and whittling the deficit down to 12 at 54-42. But the Spartans responded, once, again pushing the lead bac to 61-45 after a transition layup from Kyle Ahrens. Five straight from the Terrapins trimmed the advantage to 11 with just more than five minutes to play, but Michigan State responded by scoring the next six to go up, 67-50, with 4:28 left in the game.

The lead eventually was pushed to 69-50 as Michigan State put the game away from there.

