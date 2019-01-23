Michigan State's spring football game will be April 13 at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State football fans will get their first glimpse of the Spartans on April 13 in the spring game at Spartan Stadium.

Kickoff for the Green-White game is at 2 p.m., the program announced Wednesday. Additional details about the spring game and youth clinic will be announced later.

Michigan State is coming off a 7-6 season, capped by a 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl. The Spartans return 17 position starters from that team, including key pieces from the nation's top run defense in linebacker Joe Bachie, cornerback Josiah Scott, defensive end Kenny Willekes, and defensive tackle Raequan Williams.

Michigan State opens its regular-season schedule Aug. 30 at home against Tulsa.