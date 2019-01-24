Running back Jordan Houston is verbally committed to Maryland, but still has drawn interest from Michigan State. (Photo: Student Sports)

Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill School senior running back Jordan Houston took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend. Houston (5-9, 180 pounds) is verbally committed to Maryland, but is still open to the possibility of another school.

On his visit, Houston was hosted by Michigan State running back Connor Heyward, and had an opportunity to become more familiar with the campus and staff.

“Those coaches have been together for a long time,” Houston told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. “They work as one unit and, as you know, have recently switched around some of their positions. Coach (Mark) Dantonio has faith in his coaches, and believed that it's better to keep those who he trusts instead of automatically going out and bringing in all new guys.”

He also noted the need at Michigan State for an all-purpose back with his skills.

“They told me that if I came, they would need me to play next year as a freshman,” he said. “They told me no matter my size, I am a playmaker.”

Dohn, who has scouted Houston in person several times, agrees with that assessment.

“He can line up in the slot or play outside,” Dohn said. “He is a good pass catcher who can make people miss in space. He will run between the tackles, but his strength is more outside the tackles and in space right now. He would have to bulk up some to be a 20 carry-a-game kid, but he can give you eight to 12 touches in various ways and be very effective.”

Maryland is supposed to get an official visit this weekend, but North Carolina State just offered and may throw a wrench into his plans.

“NC State is trending,” Dohn said. “Maryland and Michigan State are still heavily involved.”

An impact player since his freshman season, Houston finished his prep career with 5,425 yards.

In-state DL nets offer

Michigan State recently offered Bryce Austin, a junior defensive tackle from Southfield A&T. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Austin has 13 offers total.

He will visit Michigan State on Feb. 2, which will include a home basketball game against Indiana.

247Sports ranks Austin as the No. 9 junior prospect in the state of Michigan.

Southern lineman with Midwest roots offered

Tate Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard from Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway, was offered Thursday by Michigan State.

Johnson, also a 2020 recruit, played at Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn for two seasons before transferring to the Georgia school.

Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 17 guard in the country, the Spartans are Johnson’s 18th offer of the process.



Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.