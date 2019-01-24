Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, fights for a rebound with Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, and Thomas Kithier during the second half. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Iowa City, Iowa — Michigan State was in deep trouble Thursday night, looking every bit like a team that was about to lose its first Big Ten game of the season.

The home crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was rocking and the Hawkeyes were in control early in the second half, up eight on the first-place Spartans.

But that’s when things changed — dramatically.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 82, Iowa 67

Cassius Winston nailed two straight 3-pointers, igniting a 24-2 run that flipped control of the game and helped No. 6 Michigan State to an 82-67 victory over No. 19 Iowa, its 13th consecutive win, matching the Spartans’ best start in Big Ten play under coach Tom Izzo.

Winston overcame some early turnover problems to score 23 points and hand out seven assists for Michigan State (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) while Nick Ward scored 21 and grabbed nine rebounds. Matt McQuaid had nine points, all in the second half as the Spartans took control.

Luka Garza scored 20 points to lead Iowa while Tyler Cook scored 17 and Nicholas Baer chipped in 10 for the Hawkeyes (16-4, 5-4).

Despite turning the ball over 10 times in the first half, Michigan State managed to lead most of the way, even with sophomore forward Xavier Tillman playing only three minutes after picking up two quick fouls. The Spartans’ biggest advantage was six after Ward hit a pair of free throws to put them ahead, 21-15, with 9:28 to play.

But the Hawkeyes slowly chipped away and went ahead, 24-23, after a Garza layup with 6:44 left. Michigan State quickly reclaimed the lead and pushed the advantage to 29-26 before Iowa finished with a flurry, getting three straight 3-pointers to cap a 9-0 run and lead, 35-29, with a little more than a minute to play.

Winston hit a pair of free throws with 38 seconds to play as neither team converted on its final possession, sending the Hawkeyes to the locker room with a 35-31 lead.

Iowa kept rolling to open the second half, pounding the ball down low to Cook, who scored 11 in the first five minutes of the half to help the Hawkeyes appear to take control, pushing their lead to 50-42. But Michigan State came to life at that point as Winston hit two straight 3-pointers to ignite a 14-0 run for the Spartans.

By the time Ward capped it off with a three-point play with 12:12 left, the Spartans were up 56-50. After a Garza bucket ended Iowa’s nearly five-minute drought, Matt McQuaid nailed his second straight triple to give the Spartans a 59-52 lead with 11:24 left.

The Spartans kept their foot on the gas, flipping the game completely as three free throws from Winston with 10:15 to play gave Michigan State a 66-52 lead and finished off a 24-2 surge that effectively took the crowd out of the game and essentially ended the upset bid.

The Hawkeyes never mounted a serious threat from that point as Michigan State’s lead grew to 17 in the final minutes.

