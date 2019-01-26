Alante Brown (Photo: 247Sports.com)

East Lansing — With signing day less than two weeks away, Michigan State is down one commitment.

Alante Brown, a 5-foot-10, 181-pound wide receiver from Chicago Simeon, announced on Twitter Saturday night that would not be signing with the Spartans on Feb. 6.

“After speaking with the Michigan State coaching staff, it has been decided that it would be best for us to go in different directions,” Brown said in his post. “I am open to any school that is interested in me.”

Brown was a high school quarterback who committed to Michigan State in June but did not sign during the early period in December. At the time, Brown told The News he was “100 percent committed” to signing with the Spartans and intended to do so in February.

Over the past two months, Brown, a four-star according the 247sports.com, has received scholarship offers from the likes of Florida State, Texas Tech and Cincinnati.

Michigan State signed two receivers in December as part of an 18-player class and gained a commitment from three-star receiver Tre’Von Morgan in early December.

