Buy Photo The Izzone is expected to give College GameDay a hearty welcome Saturday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

East Lansing – ESPN College GameDay will return to East Lansing for the fifth time on Saturday when Michigan State hosts Indiana.

The pregame college basketball show, which travels to a different campus site each week, is hosted by Rece Davis along with analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. The show will begin at 11 a.m. from the Breslin Center. Tip-off for the game is at 6 p.m., and the game will be televised by ESPN.

“This, for me, is one of the more exciting moments in college basketball,” coach Tom Izzo said. “It’s a great honor to have College GameDay come to our campus and I’m looking forward to seeing my friends Rece, Jay, Seth and Jay, who are among the best in the business. We’ve had some great crowds on GameDay and we’re looking forward to showing the nation our great Spartan Spirit.”

More: New and improved Nick Ward keeps shining through for Spartans

College GameDay has also been held at Michigan State in 2007 (Indiana), 2011 (Illinois), 2014 (Michigan) and 2016 (Maryland). The Spartans have been the road team for College GameDay four times, including 2007 (at Ohio State), 2008 (at Indiana), 2010 (at Illinois) and 2011 (at Purdue).