Purdue guard Carsen Edwards grabs a rebound over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman during the first half. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

West Lafayette, Ind. – Not many folks assumed a Big Ten team was going to go through the season unbeaten, but the longer it lasted for Michigan State, the scenarios started to become at least worth looking at.

That all came crashing down at Purdue on Sunday as the Boilermakers jumped out early, took a huge second-half lead then held off a furious Spartans rally on their way to a 73-63 victory over No. 6 Michigan State, handing the Spartans their first conference loss and ending a pair of streaks. Entering the game, Michigan State had won 13 straight and were on a run of 21 consecutive Big Ten regular-season games without a loss.

It all unraveled Sunday thanks in large part to Purdue’s defense and some hot shooting early from the Boilermakers, but the fact Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) was playing its third game in six days and fourth road game in the last five had plenty to do with it, as well.

BOX SCORE: Purdue 73, Michigan State 63

The legs were clearly not there from the outset as the Spartans were beaten to nearly every loose ball and were missing plenty of shots they typically make. They also played without guard Joshua Langford (ankle) for the eight game in a row while junior guard Kyle Ahrens sat with a back injury he aggravated in Thursday’s victory at Iowa.

Cassius Winston scored 23 for Michigan State, 16 coming in the second half, while Matt McQuaid added 12 points as the Spartans pulled to within four points with just more than five minutes to play but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Ryan Cline scored 17 to lead Purdue (14-6, 7-2) while Carsen Edwards had 14, Nojel Eastern scored 12, Aaron Wheeler had 11 and Matt Haarms chipped in 10 for the Boilermakers.

It was clear early that Michigan State was a step behind as the Spartans made just two of their first 12 shots while the Boilermakers took advantage, jumping to a 10-point lead in the first five minutes of the game and feeding off the sellout crowd from there.

Purdue made seven 3-pointers in the first half, including three from Wheeler while Cline also hit a pair. Eric Hunter Jr. hit his only triple of the half in the final seconds to give the Boilermakers a 37-19 lead, their largest of the half. Michigan State failed to convert on its final possession heading to halftime.

The Spartans were just 7-for-31 shooting in the first half, including 3-for-14 from 3-point range.

The onslaught from the Boilermakers continued in the second half as three straight 3-pointers in the first three minutes pushed the lead to 48-26. That was extended to 55-32 after a deep three from Edwards and a dunk by Wheeler on the fast break that forced a Michigan State timeout with 13:14 to play and had the home crowd at a fever pitch.

Michigan State started to come to life with 11:51 to play when Winston hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. He hit the free throw for the four-point play, a moment that ignited a 14-0 run for the Spartans that pulled them within single digits at 55-46 with 8:43 to play after a three-point play from Xavier Tillman.

After Purdue ended nearly five minutes without a bucket at the other end, Winston buried a triple to make it 57-49 with 8:13 left in the game. A McQuaid layup was answered by a Cline three but Kenny Goins hit one of his own, and when Aaron Henry scored on a layup in transition, the Spartans were within 60-56 with 5:14 to play.

Edwards then get the benefit of a call and made three free throws followed by a Winston runner. A layup from Eastern put Purdue ahead, 65-58, with 4:14 to play and after a pair of Tillman free throws made it 65-60, Purdue’s Eastern made six straight free throws to thwart the comeback.

