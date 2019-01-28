Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 28
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Jan. 28, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Jan. 28, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) knocks the ball away from Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Purdue defeated Michigan State 73-63. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1. Michigan State (18-3, 9-1) – It’s even across the board with Michigan except in efficiency numbers, where the Spartans get the edge, allowing them to remain in the top spot. While the loss to Purdue on Sunday had something to do with it being the end of a tough road, it was still a poor first half. However, that doesn’t change the wins over Maryland and Iowa earlier in the week as MSU now gets a few days off before hosting Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 1 Michael Conroy, AP
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - JANUARY 25: Brandon Johns Jr #23 and Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines defend the shot of Justin Smith #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on January 25, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
2. Michigan (19-1, 8-1) – By the end of the week, the Wolverines had bounced back just fine from their first loss of the season, though it didn’t come easily early in the week at home vs. Minnesota. A last-second shot kept the Wolverines from a possible upset before they hit the road and demoralized Indiana. A big week is on tap with a visit from Ohio State followed by a trip to Iowa. Last week: 2. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) celebrates following an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3. Purdue (14-6, 7-2) – The Boilermakers have now won eight of nine and on Sunday avenged the only loss by getting up big on Michigan State before holding off a furious rally. The Boilermakers are busy proving all the analytics right by creeping near the top of the standings, where they’ll likely stay this week with games against Penn State and Minnesota. Last week: 4. Michael Conroy, AP
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) and Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (5) look at a loose during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 62-46. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
4. Wisconsin (14-6, 6-3) – The victory over Michigan last week might have kickstarted the Badgers, who have now won three straight after cruising past Illinois and Northwestern as big man Ethan Happ recorded a triple-double in the win over Northwestern. They’ll head to Nebraska this week and cap things off at home vs. Maryland to try and keep pace with the conference leaders. Last week: 6. Andy Manis, AP
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) drives past Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in New York. Illinois defeated Maryland 78-67. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5. Maryland (16-5, 7-3) – Everything was going well for the young Terrapins entering the week as they had won seven straight. But life in the Big Ten caught up with the Terps as they went on the road and got handled by first-place Michigan State before losing to Illinois in New York. It was the sort of inconsistency that exists with young teams, something the Terps will need to turn around this week against Northwestern and at Wisconsin. Last week: 3. Adam Hunger, AP
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
6. Minnesota (15-5, 5-4) – The Golden Gophers were just seconds away from possibly having a three-game winning streak. It turns out, the only loss in the last three games was at the buzzer at Michigan, something the Gophers bounced back from by outscoring Iowa on Sunday night. The Gophers will have a chance to keep rolling early in the week vs. Illinois before a stiff test on Sunday at Purdue. Last week: 8. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks in front of Minnesota forwards Jordan Murphy (3) and Eric Curry (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
7. Iowa (16-5, 5-5) – A tough week for the Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end. First, they gave up a lead at home to Michigan State, then went on the road and lost a high-scoring game at Minnesota. Only one game is up this week as the Hawkeyes seek consistency, and that will be tough as first-place Michigan comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday. Last week: 5. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Ohio State's Keyshawn Woods, center, is defended by Nebraska's Nana Akenten (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 70-60. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
8. Ohio State (13-6, 3-5) – The Buckeyes were spiraling out of control after Purdue handed them their fifth straight loss. But they responded with a big road win at Nebraska to start to right the ship. They’ll get a chance to see how much things have turned around when they head to Michigan this week with a chance to climb back into the top half of the standings, followed by a home game with Rutgers. Last week: 9. Nati Harnik, AP
Nebraska's Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) is defended by Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
9. Nebraska (13-7, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers missed a huge opportunity last week at home by losing to Michigan State and followed that up this week by losing twice, at Rutgers and at home to Ohio State, while also losing forward Isaac Copeland for the season to a knee injury. A season that once held plenty of promise is starting to crumble as the Huskers host Wisconsin this week before traveling to Illinois. Last week: 7. Nati Harnik, AP
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. celebrates after defeating Ohio State 64-61 during an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10. Rutgers (10-9, 3-6) – Don’t look now, but the Scarlet Knights are continuing to claw their way out of the conference basement thanks to back-to-back wins this week over Nebraska and Penn State, the first time they’ve won consecutive Big Ten games. A home game with slumping Indiana is next, something that could provide the Scarlet Knights with momentum headed to a rematch with Ohio State. Last week: 12. Julio Cortez, AP
Northwestern's Vic Law (4) drives against Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
11. Northwestern (12-8, 3-6) – The Wildcats’ inconsistent season continues as they were unable to build off two straight wins by going to Wisconsin and failing to put together any offense in a double-digit loss. The season is hardly lost, but the Cats will need to turn things around quickly, beginning with finding a way to score some points on a trip to Maryland. Last week: 11. Andy Manis, AP
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - JANUARY 25: Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at Assembly Hall on January 25, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
12. Indiana (12-8, 3-6) – Things continue to fall apart for the Hoosiers, who at one time were ranked and unbeaten in the Big Ten. They’ve now lost six straight, the latest an ugly home loss to Michigan where they were down 17 before scoring a point. This week could continue the misery as Indiana heads to Rutgers, which has won two straight, and Michigan State, the only unbeaten team remaining in the conference. Last week: 10. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) looks to pass around Maryland forward Bruno Fernando (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in New York. Illinois defeated No. 13 Maryland 78-67. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
13. Illinois (6-14, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini aren’t about the push the leaders in the conference race, but they are proving to be a tough out on certain nights. After earlier trouncing Minnesota, the Illini went to New York and beat No. 13 Maryland. The upset train could continue this week as a young Illinois team heads to Minnesota before hosting Nebraska, two teams struggling to find consistency. Last week: 13. Adam Hunger, AP
Penn State coach Pat Chambers leads his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. Iowa won 89-82. (AP Photo/John Beale)
14. Penn State (7-13, 0-9) – It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for the Nittany Lions, who had a week to prepare for Rutgers but still lost a tight game at home. It’s been a remarkable collapse for a team that won the NIT last season and had NCAA Tournament expectations this season. With a home game this week against Purdue, a win doesn’t seem likely to be coming anytime soon. Last week: 14. John Beale, AP
    East Lansing – Cassius Winston joined some elite company this week, being named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

    The junior guard joined Draymond Green (2011-12) and Denzel Valentine (2015-16) as the only Spartans to earn four Player of the Week honors in one season. It was also the second straight week Winston was honored, sharing the award this week with Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy.

    Winston averaged 20 points, 7.3 assists and shot 47.1 percent (8-of-17) from 3-point range as No. 6 Michigan State went 2-1 on the week, beating Maryland and Iowa – both ranked teams – before the Spartans suffered their first conference loss Sunday at Purdue.

    The Spartans nearly erased a 23-point deficit thanks to Winston’s 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

    “Cassius tried to put us on his back and what a performance by him,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

    Winston opened the week with 14 points and seven assists in the victory at home over Maryland and followed that with 23 points and seven assists in the win at Iowa while going 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.

    Winston currently leads the Big Ten in assists per game (7.3), which is fifth in the nation. He’s also fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 45.5 percent (55-for-121).

    No. 4 for Iggy too

    Michigan freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis snapped a mini slump and a program mark in the process.

    After recording his second double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Minnesota and his sixth 20-point outing in Michigan’s largest win at Indiana last week, Brazdeikis earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

    The weekly recognition put Brazdeikis in a class by himself and gave him the most for a Wolverine in program history, surpassing the three earned by both Tim Hardaway Jr. (2010-11) and Nik Stauskas (2012-13).

     

     

     

     

