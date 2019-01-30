CLOSE MSU coach Tom Izzo recaps last weekend's loss at Purdue and looks ahead to Indiana. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Michigan State junior guard Joshua Langford will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Wednesday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State junior guard Joshua Langford will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Langford has missed the last eight games after starting but sitting out the second half of a victory over Northern Illinois on Dec. 29

The 6-foot-6 guard was averaging 15 points a game through the first 13 of the season. He was shooting 40.3 percent (29-for-72) from 3-point range. He’s started 76 of 83 career games and is averaging 10.2 points a game while shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range.

“It's with great sadness that I have to announce that after numerous studies, rehabilitation and an attempt at return, it has been determined that Josh will miss the remainder of the season," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "Josh has a stress injury that we caught fairly early and we had hoped that, with treatment and rest, he would recover. He has not, and will likely need surgery to prevent problems in the future.

“We hate this for Josh and our team, as he was one of our leading scorers, one of our top 3-point shooters and one of our two best defensive guards. But our commitment to Josh and his long-term health is paramount. Josh has seen the best specialist in the country on this issue and we are putting together a plan for his complete recovery for the 2019-20 season.”

No. 6 Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) hosts Indiana at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

"Throughout the process, Josh has done everything asked of him, while maintaining an amazing attitude and doing whatever he could to help his teammates,” Izzo added. “His selfless attitude is the reason there were tears throughout the meeting room when we shared the news with his team. I've never felt worse for a player than I do for Josh, but he's a very religious kid who believes everything happens for a reason. He's constantly telling me to not worry about him, but focus on the team. It's the reason I have so much respect and admiration for the way he's handled the injury.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau