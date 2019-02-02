Cassius Winston walks to the bench in dejection as MSU falls to Indiana, 75-79, in overtime Saturday night. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State played well for eight games without guard Joshua Langford.

In its first game after learning the junior guard would be lost for the season, the Spartans failed to find any offensive flow, were terrible from the free-throw line and watched as Indiana hit four 3-pointers late in the second half to upset No. 6 Michigan State, 79-75, in overtime Saturday at the Breslin Center.

It was Michigan State’s first back-to-back losses since the final two games of the 2017 regular season while Indiana ended a seven-game skid as five players scored in double figures. It was Indiana’s second win its last 23 trips to the Breslin Center.

The Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) entered the game as the worst 3-point shooting team in conference play, but made 10 of 20 on Saturday, including going 7-for-10 in the second half. Romeo Langford scored 19 to lead the way while Aljami Durham scored 14, Justin Smith had 13, De’Ron Davis chipped in 12 and Devonte Green scored 11.

Michigan State (18-4, 9-2), which hadn’t played since its 13-game win streak ended on Sunday at Purdue, was 8-for-22 from the free-throw line and allowed 20 offensive rebounds.

Cassius Winston scored 26 points and had seven assists for the Spartans while Xavier Tillman scored 13, Kenny Goins had 12 points and Nick Ward scored 11 but went 1-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Indiana had lost seven straight entering the game and lost big man Juwan Morgan in the first half to a shoulder injury. It didn’t keep the Hoosier from fighting as the worst 3-point shooting team in Big Ten play started bombing away as Michigan State was busy missing free throw after free throw.

On four straight second-half possessions, the Hoosiers connected from long range, taking a two-point lead with just more than four minutes to play.

After the offenses struggled in the first half, the second half began the same way as Michigan State couldn’t pull away, leading by five after a Winston layup put the Spartans ahead, 38-33. But the Hoosiers continued to hang around, pulling to within two then scoring six straight to regain the lead, 44-42, on a 3-pointer from Durham. Michigan State responded by scoring the next seven points to go up, 49-44, but a couple of tough calls and missed free throws allowed Indiana to pull within 52-50 after a pair of free throws from Langford with 7:55 to play.

The Hoosiers then started heating up from deep, connecting on 3-pointers on the next four possessions, taking a 62-60 lead with 4:13 to play. The Hoosiers eventually pushed the lead to 64-61 before a free throw from Tillman and the Goins 3-pointer with a minute to play put Michigan State up one.

Langford answered with a running layup past Aaron Henry with 30.3 seconds to play to put the Hoosiers up a point, 66-65. Ward then drew a foul with 18.3 seconds to play and he split the pair to tie the game at 66 and Langford’s last-second heave was off the mark, sending the game to overtime.

Michigan State took the early lead in overtime, but a 3-pointer from Langford off a loose ball put the Hoosiers up one before the lead was extended by a pair of Durham free throws before Winston hit two free throws. But a put-back from Smith had Indiana back up by three with two minutes to play.

The Spartans got within one on a Winston three with 30 seconds to play then forced a turnover. But Winston’s jumper misfired, and after Indiana split a pair of free throws, his drive to the hoop didn’t connect as the Hoosiers hung on for the upset.

