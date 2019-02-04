Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 4
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Charlie Neibergall, AP
1. Purdue (16-6, 9-2) – For a while on Sunday, it looked like the Boilermakers were going to fall victim to the upset, just as Michigan State and Michigan did this week. Instead, Purdue erased a 13-point second-half deficit at home against Minnesota for its seventh straight victory. The Boilermakers are playing better than anyone in the conference, which moves them to the top for now, and judging by the remaining schedule, it’s hard to see where the next defeat might come. Last week: 3. Michael Conroy, AP
2. Michigan (20-2, 9-2) – The Wolverines have seen their offensive efficiency drop and it played a big part in the loss at Iowa on Friday. However, with a defense that is as good as any in the nation, the Wolverines will be in every game they play. They’ll hit the road this week to play a scrappy Rutgers team before welcoming Wisconsin in what is shaping up to be a critical matchup in the conference race. Last week: 2. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
3. Michigan State (18-4, 9-2) – The Spartans had nearly a week to recover from their loss at Purdue, which ended a 13-game winning streak. However, they were flat at home on Saturday against Indiana, getting outrebounded – including allowing 20 offensive boards – while they shot just 8-for-22 from the free-throw line in an overtime loss. Whether it ultimately amounts to simply a bad game or is a sign of trouble on the horizon remains to be seen. Last week: 1. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
4. Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) – The Badgers have overcome a slow conference start and are now in the thick of the Big Ten race. Winners of five straight after knocking off Nebraska on the road and Maryland at home, the Badgers are starting to build some momentum headed down the stretch. The upcoming week is a big one with trips to Minnesota and Michigan, two games that could determine whether the Badgers have a shot at the title. Last week: 4. Andy Manis, AP
5. Iowa (17-5, 6-5) – The Hawkeyes continue to be one of the toughest teams in the conference to figure out. They don’t play much defense and entering Friday’s game against Michigan they had lost two straight, giving up 174 points total in the two games. Of course, they followed that by giving up just 59 to upset the Wolverines and now get ready to head to Indiana, which just ended its seven-game skid. Last week: 7. Charlie Neibergall, AP
6. Maryland (17-6, 8-4) – The Terrapins are in the midst of a midseason lull, having lost three of their last four games after having won seven in a row. The lone victory came at home against Northwestern. But the Terps couldn’t build off that, losing at Wisconsin in a game that could prove critical in the Big Ten race. Only one game is up this week, though it will be a challenge for the Terps, who hit the road to take on a Nebraska team that is desperate for a win. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
7. Minnesota (16-6, 6-5) – The Golden Gophers were in perfect position on Sunday, up 13 in the second half at Purdue. However, they couldn’t close the deal and have now lost two of four heading into a week that includes a home game with Wisconsin and a trip to Michigan State. It was an opportunity lost for a team that is scrambling to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, AP
8. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – The Buckeyes missed out on a big opportunity at Michigan early in the week but bounced back to knock off Rutgers for their second win in the last three games. It should signal a turnaround from the five-game skid that had the Buckeyes looking like a team that was playing itself out of the NCAA Tournament. They’ll get Penn State at home this week before heading to Indiana for a critical matchup. Last week: 8. Paul Vernon, AP
9. Rutgers (11-10, 4-7) – The Scarlet Knights are young, which leads to some inconsistencies. But they did put together their first three-game winning streak in Big Ten play after beating Indiana at home earlier in the week. A win at Ohio State for four in a row was a tough ask, but the Scarlet Knights are proving they’re not an easy mark and have steadily improved throughout the season. Last week: 10. Paul Vernon, AP
10. Indiana (13-9, 4-7) – It’s hard to get a handle on the Hoosiers. Are they the team that lost seven straight games or the one that walked in and upset Michigan State on the road Saturday night? With Devonte Green and De’Ron Davis back in the lineup, it’s a probably closer to being a team that can compete with the conference leaders, though a shoulder injury to Juwan Morgan is worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Last week: 12. Al Goldis, AP
11. Illinois (7-15, 3-8) – The Fighting Illini continue to make life difficult for the rest of the Big Ten, playing a tenacious defense that has led to two wins in the last three games, the latest coming this weekend over Nebraska. If the Illini make it two in a row, that means they would have handed Michigan State its third straight loss as the teams meet in Champaign on Tuesday. Last week: 13. Robin Scholz, AP
12. Nebraska (13-9, 3-8) – The Cornhuskers lost Isaac Copeland for the season, but that doesn’t fully explain the freefall they’ve been in for most of the Big Ten season. The Huskers have now lost five straight, the most recent coming to Illinois. It’s been quite the flop for a team that expected to be in the NCAA Tournament and faces a tough upcoming week with Maryland at home and a trip to Purdue. Last week: 9. Robin Scholz, AP
13. Northwestern (12-9, 3-7) – The Wildcats have played four of the last five on the road and managed to win just two of those games. It has them reeling, especially after two straight lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Maryland. A home date with Penn State on Monday allows at least an opportunity to right the ship, but the week ends with a difficult trip to Iowa. Last week: 11. Patrick Semansky, AP
14. Penn State (7-14, 0-10) – When it rains it pours and the Nittany Lions can’t seem to come out from the clouds. They played well enough to beat Purdue at home earlier in the week, but some questionable calls helped force overtime, where the Boilermakers took over. Winning teams figure out a way to overcome those hurdles. Penn State finds ways to add to an eight-game run of losses. Last week: 14. Keith Srakocic, AP
    East Lansing — For a team that has had its share of problems taking care of the ball at various times this season, a trip to Illinois might not be the best solution to ending a two-game skid.

    However, that’s exactly the position No. 9 Michigan State finds itself in as it prepares for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. tip-off against the Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center.

    While Michigan State has done a better job in Big Ten play at hanging on to the ball, it’s still going to be challenged by an Illinois team that has forced 370 turnovers this season, the best in the conference. Add in the fact the Spartans are thinner on the perimeter with Joshua Langford out for the season and Kyle Ahrens still not 100 percent as he recovers from a back injury, and it’s potentially a difficult matchup for a team in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten.

    “That is a concern for me,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Monday. “I don’t know where Kyle is and for another week or two we won’t know where he’s gonna be. Some of the freshmen aren’t quite ready for that, and a lot of that falls on Cassius (Winston) and (Matt) McQuaid. I think McQuaid has spent a lot of energy on one thing (defense), and it’s ridiculous he got three shots (vs. Indiana). Some of that is my fault. I gotta do a better job with that. Some of it is just the lack of our break, which we get points off and get shots off of.

    “But they are very disruptive defensively and also have done a great job utilizing people. They have athletes at every position and play eight or nine guys. They play that style of crazy pressure and doing those things. If you turn it over and they score off it you’re in trouble. If you don’t turn it over, I think that’s how you win games.”

    Michigan State (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) has found a way to win when it has had its highest number of turnovers, but it has hurt the Spartans as well, namely in early losses to Kansas and Louisville.

    How much that creeps back in as the Spartans rely heavily on Winston and McQuaid, who will each play heavy minutes the rest of the way, remains to be seen. Winston played 44 minutes in the overtime loss to the Hoosiers while McQuaid as limited to 31 minutes with foul trouble.

    Both, Izzo said, are simply going to have to learn to deal with the high amount of playing time while he and his staff do a better job of getting them rest strategically throughout games. 

    It hasn’t caught up to Winston, who on Monday was named one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. He’s averaging 18.8 points and 7.3 assists a game while shooting 45.4 percent from 3-point range. The key is finding a way for McQuaid to become more of an offensive threat while still maintaining his role as the team’s top perimeter defender.

    McQuaid is shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range this season, but took just three shots in the loss to Indiana after getting 12 at Purdue.

    “I think he’s put a lot of emphasis on defense, which how selfless can you be to do that?” Izzo said. “That kid is a scorer. I think a little bit is confidence and a little bit is wearing himself out trying to do some things. … We’re putting him on the best offensive player night-in night-out, and that is taxing in itself.

    “Some of it is we’re not doing a good job as a staff getting him the ball. We’ve got to get him in a position to get more shots. I don’t care how may misses he has, he’s got to get 8-10 shots, especially with Josh out of there. Josh was getting 11, 12 a game, minimum.”

    Getting the fast break going also will help free up some opportunities for McQuaid, but if Michigan State rebounds like it did against Indiana, it will be difficult to get into transition.

    The Spartans were outrebounded for just the third time this season Saturday with the 20 offensive rebounds allowed being the biggest culprit in stopping the break. It’s something that, a few days later, still bothered Izzo. He wasn’t fretting over the poor free-throw shooting in the loss to Indiana. Instead, it was the effort-related stat of rebounding for a team that annually is among the best in the country.

    However, he expects his team to rebound.

    “As I learned (Sunday) night watching end of the Super Bowl, the Patriots went through tough times,” Izzo said. “Everybody goes through some in a year. There are very few teams that go start to finish without going through a few ups and downs. … But that is in the past, the rear view. All we can try and do is learn from it.”

    What Izzo is certain Michigan State won’t do is play the record. It might have in the loss to Indiana after the Hoosiers had lost seven straight. But even though Illinois (7-15, 3-8) is near the bottom of the Big Ten, the Illini have won two of the last three, including a victory over then-No. 13 Maryland.

    “They’ve been playing better and better and better, and are a hard team to play against,” Izzo said. “What will play a factor is making sure we defend, rebound, run and we take care of the ball. They’re gonna try and bring waves of guys in and we’re. gonna have to find a way to rest Cassius and Quaido a little bit.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    No. 9 Michigan State at Illinois

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

    TV/radio: ESPN2/WJR 760

    Records: Michigan State 18-4, 9-2 Big Ten; Illinois 7-15, 3-8

    Outlook: Michigan State has won three of its last four games at the State Farm Center. … Junior guard Cassius Winston was named one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday, given to the top point guard in the nation. … While the Fighting Illini have force more turnovers this season than any Big Ten team, they are allowing 74.9 points a game, which ranks last in the conference.

     

     

