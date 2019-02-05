Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu chases a loose ball with Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid on Tuesday night. (Photo: Rick Danzl, Associated Press)

Champaign, Ill. — Things have officially gone sideways at Michigan State.

A loss or two in conference play is never something to get too worked up about. But dropping three straight, including the last two that came against a team that had lost seven in a row and then to a team eight games below .500 is something different.

That’s the position Michigan State is in after getting down big, rallying for the lead in the second half before faltering in the final minutes of a 79-74 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.

It followed defeats at Purdue and at home to Indiana and knocked the Spartans out of first place in the Big Ten while inciting a pretty good dose of concern.

The concern comes from the fact No. 9 Michigan State played what was arguably its worst 20 minutes of the season in the first half against the Fighting Illini, turning the ball over 16 times, including seven from point guard Cassius Winston.

Michigan State finished the game with 24 turnovers, matching its most of the season while the Spartans (18-5, 9-3) have now lost three straight for the first time since late January of the 2016-17 season.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points for Illinois, including two huge 3-pointers in the final minutes to seal the upset for the Fighting Illini (8-15, 4-8). Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 16 points for Illinois while Trent Frazier scored 15 and Andres Feliz chipped in 10.

Winston scored 21 for the Spartans, but his nine turnovers were critical in allowing Illinois to build a double-digit lead that grew to 14 early in the second half. Xavier Tillman added 16 points while Nick Ward and Kyle Ahrens had 11 points each.

The first half was everything Michigan State needed to avoid coming off two straight losses. The Spartans turned the ball over 10 times before the half was 10 minutes old and finished with 16 by the time the teams headed to the locker room. Winston was the culprit on many, getting credited for seven of his own turnovers while some poor decisions led to at least two more on his teammates.

The sloppy play allowed Illinois to get the home crowd into the game early as a triple from Ayo Dosunmu gave the Fighting Illini an 18-9 lead with 13:25 to play in the first half while later Dosunmu swiped two straight errant Michigan State passes and went the distance for uncontested layups to give the Illini a 31-21 advantage.

The was extended to 38-25 after the Illini scored five straight with 3:04 remaining. Michigan State cut the margin to 41-32 late in the half on back-to-back buckets from Ward and Xavier Tillman and had a chance to trim it to seven, but Winston missed the front end of a one-and-one with 45 seconds to play. Neither team could cash in from there as Illinois took a 41-32 lead into the locker room.

Halftime did little to change things as the Illini got a 3-pointer from Frazier in the first minute and took its biggest lead to that point, 51-37, when Tevian Jones completed a three-point play with 16:17 to play. The lead eventually grew to 58-44 before Michigan State started to chip away.

Two quick buckets from Tillman got things going and later a triple in transition from Matt McQuaid pulled the Spartans within six points. Later, a Winston 3-pointer was followed by back-to-back triples from Goins that gave Michigan State a 64-63 lead, its first of the game.

A put-back from Tillman extended the lead to three before Dosunmu hit two free throws to make it 66-65. A runner from Winston was answered by a three-point play from Andres Feliz to tie the game at 68 with 4:16 to play.

That’s when Illinois slammed the door, getting a pair of stops and answering with two 3-pointers in a row from Dosunmu to put the game away.

