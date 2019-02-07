Meet Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite), along with analysis from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four stars. One of Michigan State’s big recruiting victories in this class, Barnett has played all over the field at Belleville, and could do the same with the Spartans. He’s projected as a cornerback, and with Mark Dantonio, the best athletes tend to end up there. But Barnett also has played safety, linebacker and receiver as well as returned kicks. He turned down offers from nearly every top program in the country — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State included — to stick with Michigan State. (Status: SIGNED) Greg Powers/247Sports
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds,
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds, three stars. Another top-level athlete in the class, Berghorst, like wide receiver Jase Bowen, intends to play both football and basketball for the Spartans. An effective two-way player at Zeeland, Berghorst played offensive tackle while recording 70 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss as a defensive end. He chose Michigan State over Michigan and Notre Dame. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars.
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars. Having a reliable punter or two on the roster was highlighted this season as Michigan State used five different kickers thanks to a season-ending injury to Jake Hartbarger. He'll be back for a sixth season which should give Bouwmeester time to adjust to his new life in the United States. With most of his experience in Australian Rules Football, Bouwmeester got connected with MSU special-teams analyst Shayne Graham through a program in Australia. It’s a long way from home, but MSU believed Bouwmeester was worthy of investing a scholarship, the first punter to earn one since Hartbarger. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @jackxbouwie
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1,
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1, 178, three stars. The talented wide receiver has no intention of limiting himself in college. Bowen chose Michigan State, in large part, because he’ll be able to play both football and baseball,l as he spent time with Dantonio and baseball coach Jake Boss on his official visit. The 25th-ranked player in the state of Ohio, Bowen had offers from Virginia, Northwestern and Kentucky. As a shortstop, he hit .430 with 26 stolen bases as a junior. (Status: SIGNED) Under Armour Football
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295 pounds, three stars. With offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Michigan, getting a commitment from Brown was another recruiting victory for the Spartans. Brown has the size and strength to play tackle, as well as the athleticism as he was originally a tight end before adding significant strength throughout his school career. That allowed him to become one of the most sought-after tackles in the Midwest. (Status: SIGNED) Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five stars. The highest-rated player in Michigan State’s class, the Spartans beat out the top programs in the country to gain Dobbs’ commitment, including Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn. The high school tackle could move to the inside in college because of his size, but his versatility will be welcomed by the Spartans who will, no doubt, be expecting Dobbs to make an immediate contribution. (Status: SIGNED) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds,
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds, three stars. A top-40 player in the state of Ohio, Duplain committed to Michigan State in early August, choosing the Spartans over the likes of Boston College and Indiana. But he continued to draw interest through the fall and in early October, Ohio State offered a scholarship to the Ohio native. He has remained committed to the Spartans and with his signature on signing day, it will provide a key recruiting victory and a player who could make an early impact. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5,
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5, 240 pounds, three stars. A potential speed rusher on the outside at the next level, Fletcher was another player who had interest from the top programs. He had offers from Alabama, Georgia and Michigan and included Nebraska and Wisconsin as finalists before settling in on the Spartans. With Michigan State putting together a solid track record in recent years of developing ends, Fletcher could come in ready to contribute right away. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB,
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB, 6-3, 215 pounds, three stars. Fulton is a versatile player who can play inside or outside and seems to fit the Michigan State mold perfectly as he plays with high energy and intensity. Fulton saw his status rise as the season progressed with 247Sports moving him from a three-star to a four-star prospect before his senior season ended, indicating he could be the latest prospect overlooked by the top-end teams who thrives with the Spartans. (Status: SIGNED) Bill Greene, 247Sports
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH,
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH, 6-3, 185, three stars. A legacy recruit for the Spartans, Hallock is the son of former linebacker and tight end Ty Hallock, who played seven seasons in the NFL. Like his father, Tate Hallock is versatile and has played on both sides of the ball. He'll probably start in the defensive backfield, likely as a safety, but could also flip over to wide receiver, where he’s produced plenty at the high school level. His older brother, Tanner, is a walk-on linebacker at Michigan State. (Status: SIGNED) Tom Loy, 247Sports
Maverick Hansen, DL, Farmington Hills Harrison, 6-5,
Maverick Hansen, DL, Farmington Hills Harrison, 6-5, 270 pounds, three stars. A late add to Michigan State’s class, the physical lineman made the switch to the Spartans from Central Michigan on signing day morning. Rated the third-best offensive tackle in the state of Michigan by 247Sports, the Spartans will use Hansen first on defense. The first-team all-stater led Harrison with 69 tackles as a senior, including 29 solo stops. (Status: SIGNED) Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315,
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315, three stars. A top-20 player in the state of Indiana and a top-100 tackle in the nation, Kaylor had several Power Five offers, including from Indiana, Boston College and Vanderbilt. He'll have the ability to play either at tackle for the Spartans or inside at guard and should have the size and athletic ability to move in and out, something the Spartans emphasize with their offensive linemen. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB,
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB, 6-1, 205 pounds, three stars. One of Michigan State’s earliest commitments to the class, Lewis played a big role in Chippewa Valley winning the Division 1 state championship. He had 76 tackles while also grabbing 13 passes from his tight end position, scoring four touchdowns. He doesn't have the prototypical size of a Big Ten linebacker but is good in coverage and could remind some of former MSU linebacker Denicos Allen. (Status: SIGNED) Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Tre'Von Morgan, Massillon (Ohio) Washington, WR, 6-6,
Tre'Von Morgan, Massillon (Ohio) Washington, WR, 6-6, 215 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were looking to add another receiver to the class and might have gotten a steal in Morgan, a player one analyst called a potential “red-zone nightmare” for opposing defenses. Rated a four-star by Rivals.com, Morgan led his high school team to the state championship and planned to take several visits before deciding. Instead, he quickly decided on Michigan State just after the first of the year, choosing the Spartans over the likes of Iowa, Ole Miss, Iowa State and Washington State. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The top-ranked receiving prospect in the state, Mosley also had offers from the likes of Michigan and Oregon. He had a solid senior season, catching 45 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help West Bloomfield reach the Division 1 regional final. He'll join a receiving group with plenty of depth, but should get a chance to play early. (Status: SIGNED) Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three stars. It didn't take the physical guard long to join the Spartans. Michigan State was the first Power Five offer Samac received and just as the recruiting was starting to heat up, he announced he was committing to play for the Spartans. More Big Ten offers followed, but Samac stuck with MSU. Growing up in Northern Ohio and a fan of Ohio State, he follows the same path as many former Spartans who headed north to be a difference-maker. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @nicksamac76
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187 pounds, three stars. Ever since Oak Park's Dwan Mathis flipped from Michigan State to Ohio State in late June, the Spartans have been seeking a quarterback for the class. They found their man with Thorne, who had committed to Western Michigan but switched to the Spartans less than two weeks before signing day. Thorne threw for more than 7,000 yards in his career with 83 touchdowns. The son of a coach, Thorne has a high football IQ to go along with the ability to make all the throws necessary to compete in the Big Ten. (Status: SIGNED) Student Sports
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191 pounds, three stars. One of two running backs in Michigan State’s class, Williams is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and could have the ability to play multiple positions, much the same way Connor Heyward did his freshman season with the Spartans. He doesn't have the top-end speed like Brandon Wright, but could still could become an impact player for the Spartans. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds,
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds, three stars. Taller and rangier than some of Michigan State's other backs, Wright scored 10 touchdowns as a senior and ran for more than 800 yards. He’s one of two backs in the class and will need to stand out to see early time. A top-50 player in the state of Ohio, Wright is ranked the No. 51 running back in the nation according to 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
    East Lansing — Michigan State just wrapped up its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday by signing wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan, and now the focus turns to getting ready for the start of spring practice next month.

    The Spartans are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season when one of the top defenses in the nation couldn’t make up for an offense that rated among the worst in the nation at scoring points. A shuffling of the coaching staff followed in the offseason in an effort to rekindle the program and return Michigan State to contending status in the Big Ten East.

    Here’s a look at five players who could help the Spartans do that by taking on more significant roles in 2019.

    Trenton Gillison, TE

    The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder saw action in two games last season as a true freshman, hardly enough time to get much of a glimpse as to why the coaching staff is so high on him. But it did give an indication that they expect Gillison to step in and make an impact in 2019. With Matt Sokol graduating, the only returning tight end with any real experience as a pass-catcher is junior Matt Dotson, leaving an opening for someone like Gillison to step in. One of the top tight end prospects in the nation coming out of Pickerington (Ohio) Central last season, Gillison is big enough to hold his own run blocking, but athletic enough to cause matchup problems in the passing game.

    Elijah Collins, RB

    Another of a handful of players that got a taste of Big Ten action as a true freshman, Collins played in three games to preserve his redshirt and had two carries for eight yards against Rutgers. Collins is part of a crowded backfield, even with the departure of LJ Scott; however, it seems the competition for carries will be wide open heading into spring. Junior-to-be Connor Heyward has been solid but not spectacular, while La’Darius Jefferson had a solid freshman season, but is still adjusting to being a running back after playing quarterback in high school. The Spartans also signed two running backs to the 2019 class, but Collins was ranked the No. 25 back in the nation coming out of UD Jesuit and could be the one who starts to stand out by the fall.

    Devontae Dobbs, OL

    The first five-star recruit under Mark Dantonio since Malik McDowell in 2014 brings with him not only plenty of accolades and expectations, but he also brings versatility. Dobbs was ranked the No. 1 guard in the nation by 247Sports Composite while also ranking as the No. 5 tackle in the country by ESPN and No. 6 tackle by Rivals. Joining an offensive line that had its share of problems last season would seem to point to Dobbs, at least, having an opportunity to contribute in his first season. What spot that is in remains to be see, but at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, the Belleville grad should be ready physically to step in, much like current juniors Kevin Jarvis and Jordan Reid did two seasons ago as true freshmen.

    Xavier Henderson, S

    The top cornerback in the state of Ohio as a senior at Pickerington Central, Henderson enrolled early last season and quickly established himself at safety, primarily when Michigan State went with five defensive backs. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2018 and played 141 snaps. He recorded 15 tackles and led the team with five tackles on kickoffs and ranked tied for second overall on special teams with seven. He played a season-high 23 snaps in the victory over Indiana and with former captain Khari Willis off to the NFL, Henderson appears to be the logical choice to become a starter in 2019, a season that could be a breakout.

    Julian Barnett, DB

    One of the top recruits in the 2019 class, Barnett might not be limited to the defensive backfield, though that’s likely where he’ll get his first crack. Coming out of Belleville, he was rated the No. 5 athlete in the nation by ESPN and No. 13 by Rivals.com while also ranking as the top cornerback in the state and No. 10 in the nation by 247Sports. In December, Dantonio anticipated Barnett could be used “all over the place” and quickly drew comparisons to former Spartan Tony Lippett, who was the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2014 and also started his final two games at cornerback. Barnett could become that, but the early departure of Justin Layne to the NFL means Barnett will likely get a shot to jump into what should be a tight battle to be the next standout corner for the Spartans.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

