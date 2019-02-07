as MSU beats Iowa 90-68, at Breslin center in East Lansing on Dec 03, 2018. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News) 2018. (Photo: Dale G. Young)

East Lansing — Michigan State junior guard Joshua Langford had surgery on his injured left foot Thursday and coach Tom Izzo said initial reports were positive.

The team announced on Jan. 30 that Langford would require surgery for a “stress reaction” in his foot and would be lost for the season. He had already missed eight games at that point, a stretch in which Michigan State went 7-1.

“I’ll get a call tonight but everything I heard went very well,” Izzo said after practice on Thursday. “He’ll lose months, but I don’t know if it’s four, five months or six, seven. I’m leaning more toward four or five, but I don’t know that yet. Whatever they found when they went in there I don’t know yet

“I just feel for the kid. He did an unbelievable job handling it, including being water boy for us. His humility was off charts, but he was hurting, especially when we lose a couple games because he knows (he could have helped).”

Izzo added he didn’t think of the mental toll Langford’s loss would have on the rest of the team, but he has started to in the last couple of days after talking with several players.

“It was just draining because we saw him the day before or couple days before he was working out and jumping a little bit and we’re like, ‘OK, he’s coming back soon,’ ” Xavier Tillman said. “Then he went to go get an X-ray one more time and came back with the news and we were kind of devastated.”

Izzo said junior Kyle Ahrens, who has been battling a back injury for the last couple of weeks, was limited in practice on Thursday but the hope is still for Ahrens to be ready for Saturday’s home game with Minnesota.

“He’s doing everything he can do,” Izzo said. “Today he didn’t work out but hopefully tomorrow a little bit and then he’ll play Saturday.”

