East Lansing -- Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and his wife, Lupe, will hit the ground running with their newly formed foundation that will raise money for local charities in the Michigan State and mid-Michigan communities.

The Izzo Legacy will host its first event, a run/walk, on April 13 on the Michigan State campus. The 5K run/walk will begin at the Hall of History at the Breslin Center and finish outside of Spartan Stadium. Participants will then enter the stadium for a victory lap around the field.

“Mid-Michigan has been home to Tom and me for virtually all of our adult lives,” Lupe Izzo said. “Our bond to our community is special and probably unique when compared to other coaches across the country. Quite frankly, it’s one of the reasons we’ve never left. Forming the Izzo Legacy gives us a chance to establish a sustainable way to give back to the MSU and Mid-Michigan Communities for years to come. We hope to be able to bring people together to form a team or, better yet, a family where we can all give back together.

“Since the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk is on the morning of the Spring Football game, it provides an opportunity for alumni to return to campus, attend the Spring Football game and participate in the run/walk. This is an event that is good for the entire family and one that we hope becomes an annual tradition for people of all ages.”

The Izzo Legacy will partner for the run/walk with Playmakers and On Target Living to host the event.

Those interested in taking part can choose from five events: 3-point 5K Run/Walk, Slam Dunk 1-mile walk, Future Spartan half-mile Children’s Run, Virtual Izzo 5K run/walk (for participants off site) and the Spartan Sprint Children’s Run. The cost to register starts at $40 for the 3-Point 5k, $35 for the Slam Dunk 1-mile walk, $20 for the Future Spartan half mile Children’s Run and Spartan Sprint Children’s Run, and $30 for the Virtual Izzo.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. on Feb. 11 at www.IzzoRace.com.