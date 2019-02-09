Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) goes to the basket against Minnesota during the first half Saturday. MSU defeated Minnesota 79-55. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

East Lansing — Michigan State intended to get back to its roots in order to pull itself out of a three-game tailspin.

For the Spartans, that means defending, rebounding and running. They got all of that on Saturday afternoon in a 79-55 victory over Minnesota at the Breslin Center.

No. 9 Michigan State held Minnesota to 37 percent shooting while limiting leading scorer Amir Coffey to four points as he went scoreless for the first 31 minutes. The Spartans also outrebounded the Golden Gophers, 38-33, and outscored them in transition, 20-7.

Nick Ward, who was pulled from the starting lineup in Tuesday’s loss to Illinois, responded by scoring 22 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Matt McQuaid added 18 points and eight assists and Cassius Winston scored 11 points and dished out nine assists for the Spartans (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten), who remained a game out of first place in the conference.

Minnesota struggled to find any offensive rhythm as Coffey didn’t get in the box score until a dunk on the break with a little more than eight minutes to play and Jordan Murphy was held to just five points and six rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur scored 14 to lead the Golden Gophers (16-8, 6-7), who have now lost three straight. Daniel Oturu added 12 points for Minnesota.

Michigan State’s victory came in front of the 1979 Michigan State championship team, including Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who said before the game that the Spartans’ struggles over the last couple of weeks would help them in the long run.

“It’s only gonna make Michigan State better,” Johnson said. “We’ve got one of the best coaches in college basketball, so I’m not really worried about the Spartans. It’s tough when lose a shooting guard that we lost (Joshua Langford) and everybody has to figure out how to make up for his 14, 15 points a game. That’s tough to do, but we’ll get there.”

It looked like the Spartans were there on Saturday, taking control early in the game, opening a 21-5 lead on Minnesota behind Ward, who was tough to stop early. The junior big man scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the opening half to make up for the fact Winston sat with two fouls and forward Kenny Goins left midway through the half with an injury to his left elbow.

Minnesota chipped away, however, with a 9-1 run to pull within single digits. But Michigan State got some big minutes from freshman Thomas Kithier, who scored 6 in the opening half, while McQuaid had 10 in the first 20 minutes. Coffey, the Gophers’ leading scorer, was held without a point in the first half as Minnesota shot 8-for-26 from the field.

Michigan State got a spark to open the second half as Winston returned and got the Spartans’ transition game going, feeding Ward for a dunk in the first minute then scoring himself on a drive to the hoop to open a 41-24 lead and force the Gophers to take a timeout.

The lead grew to 64-38 on a McQuaid 3-pointer, but Minnesota scored nine straight from that point to at least make the game interesting in the final minutes, but the Gophers could never grab the momentum.

