Miles Bridges (Photo11: Streeter Lecka, Getty Images)

What do slam dunks, pizza and big tips have in common?

Miles Bridges, of course.

The former Michigan State star, who was taken No. 12 overall in last summer’s NBA draft by the Clippers before immediately being shipped to the Hornets, will take part in Saturday night’s slam dunk contest at the NBA All-Star Game, and to prepare for the event, Bridges was busy going through various dunks during a workout he posted on Twitter.

Included in the video of the Flint native creating different ways to put the ball through the hoop was a delivery of 20 pizzas from Postmates, a service that will bring you what you crave.

That led to a creative dunk – putting a $100 bill on the rim, jumping over the Postmates delivery guy and grabbing the $100 in the process. Of course, it turned out to be the tip.

Bridges finished off his repertoire by dunking over the stack of pizza boxes while taking a bite out of a slice.