East Lansing – Michigan State was in trouble Sunday afternoon.

It was the second half against Ohio State as Nick Ward sat on the bench with an injured left hand. Xavier Tillman was next to him with four fouls, and there was Cassius Winston with three fouls and running out of gas.

It left No. 11 Michigan State with a lineup it hasn’t seen much this season. But the Spartans somehow managed to wrestle control of the game from Ohio State on their way to a 62-44 victory at the Breslin Center to remain in a tie for first place in the Big Ten.

After the game, coach Tom Izzo said he thought Ward suffered a dislocated finger late in the first half, but was waiting for word from MSU's doctors.

With the game tied at 42, the Spartans featured a lineup of Kenny Goins, Thomas Kithier, Kyle Ahrens, Matt McQuaid and Foster Loyer. And instead of faltering, the group helped spark a 10-0 run to take control of the game, a run that featured a 3-point from Ahrens, a jumper from Goins and a triple from McQuaid.

It made up for a sloppy day as Winston was managed to score 13 points and dished out eight assists. Ward scored nine in the first half, but he was late coming out of the locker room for the second half with his left hand wrapped. He played briefly early in the half but spent the rest of the game on the bench.

McQuaid led the Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) with 14 points while Goins added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ohio State made just 4-of-21 shots in the second half and committed 11 turnovers after halftime.

Kaleb Wesson scored 12 for the Buckeyes (16-9, 6-8), who have now lost two straight.

Ohio State controlled most of the first half, jumping out to a 14-5 lead just six minutes in after scoring seven points in a row. Michigan State started to get the ball to go into the hoop after making just one of its first six shots. A triple from Ahrens was followed by a Ward dunk on the break and a McQuaid 3-pointer in transition to give the Spartans a 20-18 lead with 5:34 to play in the half.

The Buckeyes responded with six straight points to regain the lead but the Spartans went back up 25-24 on a pair of Ward free throws.

It was all Ohio State from there, however, as the Buckeyes scored the final seven points of the half to take a 31-25 lead into the locker room.

Michigan State had a little more jump in the second half, scoring the first five points to draw within a point of the Buckeyes and it took its first lead in the half, 39-38, when McQuaid nailed a 3-pointer with 11:55 to play. The teams traded threes after that before Ahrens made a 3-pointer from the corner to put Michigan State up, 45-42, with 7:24 to play.

The Spartans kept rolling, pushing the lead to 52-42 as it capped the 10-0 run with a layup from Kithier off a dish from Winston with 4:35 to play.

It turned into a runaway from there for Michigan State, which hosts Rutgers on Wednesday before its trip to Ann Arbor next Sunday for the first showdown with Michigan.

