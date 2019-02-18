CLOSE Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks about the injury to Nick Ward, and where the Spartans go from here. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Michigan State's Nick Ward is pressured by Ohio State's Kyle Young during the first half Sunday. (Photo11: Al Goldis, AP)

East Lansing — Michigan State’s Nick Ward had surgery on Sunday night to repair a hairline fracture in his left hand, Spartans coach Tom Izzo confirmed Monday.

Ward, a junior, missed most of the second half of Michigan State’s victory over Ohio State and after the game X-rays revealed the break. The surgery took place later Sunday night and the prognosis remains the same as the Spartans hope the 6-foot-9 center will be back before the regular season ends.

“It’s a shame for Nick,” Izzo said at his weekly news conference. “Everything did go very well last night. They got him in right away and hopefully that will speed the process up a little bit.

“It was traditional small hairline fracture, either done on a hit on the hand or a hit on the rim or both, I guess. As far as coming back, I’ve talked to people that have had three weeks, four weeks, five weeks (recovery) depending on how they react.”

Michigan State (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) has five games left in the regular season, beginning Wednesday at home against Rutgers followed by Sunday’s trip to Michigan.

Ward will certainly be out for those games and Michigan State will have to replace his 15.3 points and seven rebounds a game.

Trying to determine when exactly Ward got hurt has been difficult. He played almost 16 minutes in the first half then spent the bulk of halftime getting treatment on his shooting hand.

“It was sometime in the last two minutes of the half,” Izzo said. “He came out then went back in. You look at it on film and there was a foul in there but it was nothing that … so I have no idea. All I know is that when I went in there and Nick (Richey), our trainer, said to me, ‘Nick’s hand is bothering him.’ I didn’t think nothing of it. Then we get in there and they bring him back in the room and then he didn’t come out until after and that’s where it was.”

Ward had his left hand taped heavily but played just 3:30 in the second half but sat the final 13:25.

