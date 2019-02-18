CLOSE

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks about the injury to Nick Ward, and where the Spartans go from here. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

East Lansing — Michigan State’s Nick Ward had surgery on Sunday night to repair a hairline fracture in his left hand, Spartans coach Tom Izzo confirmed Monday.

Ward, a junior, missed most of the second half of Michigan State’s victory over Ohio State and after the game X-rays revealed the break. The surgery took place later Sunday night and the prognosis remains the same as the Spartans hope the 6-foot-9 center will be back before the regular season ends.

“It’s a shame for Nick,” Izzo said at his weekly news conference. “Everything did go very well last night. They got him in right away and hopefully that will speed the process up a little bit.

“It was traditional small hairline fracture, either done on a hit on the hand or a hit on the rim or both, I guess. As far as coming back, I’ve talked to people that have had three weeks, four weeks, five weeks (recovery) depending on how they react.”

Michigan State (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) has five games left in the regular season, beginning Wednesday at home against Rutgers followed by Sunday’s trip to Michigan.

Ward will certainly be out for those games and Michigan State will have to replace his 15.3 points and seven rebounds a game.

Trying to determine when exactly Ward got hurt has been difficult. He played almost 16 minutes in the first half then spent the bulk of halftime getting treatment on his shooting hand.

“It was sometime in the last two minutes of the half,” Izzo said. “He came out then went back in. You look at it on film and there was a foul in there but it was nothing that … so I have no idea. All I know is that when I went in there and Nick (Richey), our trainer, said to me, ‘Nick’s hand is bothering him.’ I didn’t think nothing of it. Then we get in there and they bring him back in the room and then he didn’t come out until after and that’s where it was.”

Ward had his left hand taped heavily but played just 3:30 in the second half but sat the final 13:25.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 18
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 62-44. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 18, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, AP
EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 17: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket while defended by Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
1. Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) – It turned out to be a big week for the Spartans as they followed Tuesday’s road win over Wisconsin by overcoming a rough offensive performance to knock off Ohio State on Sunday for their third straight win. Compensating for the loss of Nick Ward will be the focus in the coming days and weeks. The Spartans next welcome Rutgers before hitting the road to take on Michigan next Sunday in a first-place showdown. Last week: 3. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Michigan's Isaiah Livers puts down a slam over Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half. University of Michigan vs. Maryland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 16, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
2. Michigan (23-3, 12-3) – It’s hard to explain what happened at Penn State, but it’s likely more of an example of the difficulty of winning on the road in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions don’t have a good record, but they’ve rarely been blown out and they took advantage. The key for the Wolverines was the bounce-back at home against Maryland. It was hardly an offensive masterpiece, but the defense continues to be outstanding as things are about to get really interesting. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) blocks the shot of Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3. Purdue (18-7, 11-3) – The Boilermakers missed a perfect opportunity to sit alone in first place by losing on the road to Maryland. There’s no real shame in that, but it did end an eight-game winning streak for the Boilermakers. The schedule the rest of the way is the easiest among the Big Ten contenders, but four of the final six games do come on the road and it’s been proven there are few gimmes this season in the conference. Last week: 1. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating Rutgers 71-69 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
4. Iowa (20-5, 9-5) – The Hawkeyes are living quite the charmed life these days. After beating Northwestern with a 3-pointer in the final seconds last Sunday, the Hawkeyes again looked beaten at Rutgers on Saturday. Instead, freshman Joe Wieskamp hit your standard bank-shot triple from the corner at the buzzer to give the Hawkeyes the win and keep them within striking distance of the conference leaders. Last week: 4. Adam Hunger, AP
Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. dunks as Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5. Maryland (19-7, 10-5) – It was a bit of a rollercoaster week for the Terrapins as they ended Purdue’s eight-game winning streak at home before heading to Michigan to play an awful first half in a loss that kept the Terps from positioning itself one game behind the conference leaders. Winning the conference will be tough now, but the Terps do still get another shot at Iowa and will host Michigan in the final week of the season. Last week: 6. Carlos Osorio, AP
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) and Michigan States's Kenny Goins (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Michigan State won 67-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
6. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) – The Badgers have to be done with the state of Michigan. After losing at Michigan last weekend, they dropped their second straight to Michigan State at home early this week. Getting things turned around quickly will be imperative for the Badgers to remain in the race, but only one remaining game is against a team in the top six in the conference standings. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Illinois guard Trent Frazier drives against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
7. Illinois (10-15, 6-8) – How about the Fighting Illini? If not for a handful of close losses in the non-conference season, the Illini might be an NCAA Tournament team. They sure have become the team no one wants to play these days, having now won four straight and five of the last six after winning at Ohio State this week. They’ve almost certainly played themselves into a bye in the Big Ten tournament, and with games still against Wisconsin and Purdue, they could keep causing headaches. Last week: 8. Paul Vernon, AP
Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22) strips the ball away from Indiana's Rob Phinisee (10) as Jordan Murphy (3) watches in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
8. Minnesota (17-9, 7-8) – Boy, did it help having a disengaged Indiana team on the schedule. The Golden Gophers entered Saturday’s home game with the Hoosiers on a four-game skid and looking like they were having trouble keeping their footing on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The blowout win might be the turnaround the Gophers need, though the next time they hit the court it will be Michigan on the other side, not Indiana. Last week: 9. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) reacts after Iowa hit a go ahead basket with less then a second remaining during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9. Rutgers (12-13, 5-10) – The Scarlet Knights were seconds away from a perfect week when their hearts were stomped on by Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp, whose 3-pointer from the corner off the glass at the buzzer wiped out Geo Baker’s triple at the other end that looked like the winner. It was a tough loss, but it was another example of the direction coach Steve Pikiell has the program headed in his third season. Last week: 10. Adam Hunger, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins, right, draws a charging foul against Ohio State's Musa Jallow (2) as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
10. Ohio State (16-9, 6-8) – The Buckeyes find themselves back on the NCAA Tournament bubble after dropping a home game to Illinois followed by a loss at Michigan State when they made just four shots in a miserable 13-point second half. The Buckeyes are now playing for their tournament lives with little room for error. Northwestern comes to town this week before a huge trip to Maryland next weekend. Last week: 7. Al Goldis, AP
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) dunks as Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (5) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
11. Nebraska (15-11, 5-10) – There has to be some credit given to Tim Miles and the Cornhuskers, who entered the week having lost seven straight and were basically playing out the miserable string after a promising non-conference run. Wins over Minnesota and Northwestern won’t raise too many eyebrows, but considering the state the program has been in the last couple of months, it at least showed there was still some fight in Lincoln. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, AP
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) defends Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12. Penn State (9-16, 2-12) – For a few minutes on Saturday, it looked like the Nittany Lions might get a winning streak going before Purdue took over down the stretch. Still, it was a positive week for the Penn State after beating Michigan at home for its second victory in three games. They’ve been playing teams close but haven’t made enough plays down the stretch. The last two weeks have shown there is a glimmer of hope things could change by next season. Last week: 14. Michael Conroy, AP
Indiana's De'Ron Davis (20) watches as the ball gets away from Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
13. Indiana (13-12, 4-10) – So, it looks like the win at Michigan State a couple of weeks ago was the aberration many suspected it might have been. The Hoosiers lost seven straight entering that game and have now lost three in a row since. They got blown out at Minnesota on Saturday and now face a week that includes a visit from rival Purdue and a trip to Iowa. If they can’t get up for the Boilermakers things could get even uglier in Bloomington. Last week: 11. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Northwestern's Vic Law (4) shoots against Nebraska's James Palmer Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Nebraska won 59-50. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
14. Northwestern (12-13, 3-11) – The Wildcats entered the week stinging from the collapse at Iowa last Sunday and it showed in a loss at home to Rutgers followed by a loss at Nebraska. Trying to find something to play for over the final couple of weeks will be tough as the Cats look destined for a Wednesday game in the Big Ten tournament and a likely early exit as they’ve now lost six in a row. Last week: 12. Nati Harnik, AP
