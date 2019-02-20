Xavier Tilman of the Spartans shoots the ball while defended by Montez Mathis of the Scarlet Knights in the first half. (Photo11: Rey Del Rio, Getty Images)

East Lansing — For about 20 minutes on Wednesday night, Michigan State looked like it was still processing that it would have to play for the foreseeable future without center Nick Ward.

The Spartans were out of sorts, missing easy shots and turning the ball over on their way to trailing Rutgers by double digits in the first half as the Scarlet Knights were the aggressor.

But like No. 10 Michigan State did on Sunday when it came alive in the second half against Ohio State, it did so once again against Rutgers to rally for a 71-60 victory at Breslin Center and remain in first place in the Big Ten.

The Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) hold a half-game lead over Purdue and Michigan, which plays on Thursday at Minnesota. Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor on Sunday to take on the Wolverines.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 71, Rutgers 60

The key run came in the second half as Michigan State outscored Rutgers, 20-3, turning a 40-33 deficit into a 53-43 lead with eight minutes to play.

Cassius Winston was the catalyst, scoring 28 points and handing out eight assists for the Spartans. Xavier Tillman, who got the start in place of Ward, scored a career-high 19 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Matt McQuaid scored 11 and Kenny Goins pulled down 12 rebounds.

Geo Baker scored 17 points to lead Rutgers (12-14, 5-11) while Ron Harper Jr added 11. Eugene Omoruyi and Peter Kiss each scored nine for the Scarlet Knights.

Outside of a roughly three-minute stretch, it was all Rutgers in the first half.

The Scarlet Knights took a quick lead but watched it disappear as a 9-0 run put the Spartans ahead 15-9 with 12:43 to play in the half.

From there, Rutgers took over, scoring 14 straight points and capping a 19-3 run with five points in a row from Baker that gave the Scarlet Knights a 28-18 lead. Michigan State managed to chip away slightly, but 9-for-30 shooting and eight turnovers left the Spartans in a 32-25 hole at halftime.

Goins had four of Michigan State’s eight first-half turnovers as the Spartans missed their first six shots, two of them layups. Officially, Michigan State missed seven layups in the first half while one of the top field-goal percentage defenses in the nation allowed Rutgers to get to the basket routinely, which led to layups or kickouts for open 3-pointers.

The Scarlet Knights made just 4-of-12 from long range, but they were 9-for-21 on two-points shots.

Michigan State started to find some momentum early in the second half as an 8-0 run pulled the Spartans within three. After Rutgers scored four in a row, Michigan State scored the next seven to tie the score at 40 on a 3-pointer from McQuaid with 12:36 to play. It was on that possession, with the Spartans trailing, that they grabbed four straight offensive rebounds — three from Aaron Henry — before McQuaid hit his 3-pointer.

The Spartans eventually finished an 11-0 run with a pair of free throws from Henry to take a 44-40 lead with 11:20 left. After a 3-pointer from Rutgers Harper Jr., Michigan State kept pouring it on, extending its lead to 53-43 on seven straight points from Winston and a putback from Goins.

The lead grew to 62-46 with less than four minutes to play on a Tillman layup. Rutgers pulled within 10 in the final two minutes, but the Spartans were able to put the game away at the free-throw line.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau