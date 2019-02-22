Michigan State opens the 2022 season against Western Michigan. (Photo11: Joe Robbins, Getty Images)

East Lansing – Michigan State reportedly has finalized its 2022 football schedule with an agreement to host Akron as its third non-conference game.

According to fbschedules.com, Akron will travel to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. The Spartans will pay the Zips a $1.5 million guarantee for the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained by fbschedules.com.

Michigan State reached an agreement last October to host Western Michigan in the 2022 season-opener on Sept. 3. After the Akron game the next week, the Spartans travel to Boise State on Sept. 17 before kicking off Big Ten play at home against Ohio State on Sept. 24.

FUTURE MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULES

2019

Aug. 30: TULSA

Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE

Sept. 21: at Northwestern

Sept. 28: INDIANA

Oct. 5: at Ohio State

Oct. 12: at Wisconsin

Oct. 26: PENN STATE

Nov. 9: ILLINOIS

Nov. 16: at Michigan

Nov. 23: at Rutgers

Nov. 30: MARYLAND

2020

Sept. 5: NORTHWESTERN

Sept. 12: at BYU

Sept. 19: TOLEDO

Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)

Oct. 3: at Iowa

Oct. 10: MICHIGAN

Oct. 17: OHIO STATE

Oct. 24: at Indiana

Oct. 31: MINNESOTA

Nov. 14: at Penn State

Nov. 21: RUTGERS

Nov. 28: at Maryland

2021

Sept. 4: at Northwestern

Sept. 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 18: at Miami (Fla.)

Sept. 25: NEBRASKA

Oct. 2: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Oct. 16: at Michigan

Oct. 23: PENN STATE

Oct. 30: at Ohio State

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: INDIANA

Nov. 20: at Rutgers

Nov. 27: MARYLAND

2022

Sept. 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 10: AKRON

Sept. 17: at Boise State

Sept. 24: OHIO STATE

Oct. 1: at Illinois

Oct. 8: WISCONSIN

Oct. 15: Bye

Oct. 22: MICHIGAN

Oct. 29: at Penn State

Nov. 5: MINNESOTA

Nov. 12: RUTGERS

Nov. 19: at Indiana

Nov. 26: at Maryland