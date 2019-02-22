East Lansing – Michigan State reportedly has finalized its 2022 football schedule with an agreement to host Akron as its third non-conference game.
According to fbschedules.com, Akron will travel to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. The Spartans will pay the Zips a $1.5 million guarantee for the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained by fbschedules.com.
Michigan State reached an agreement last October to host Western Michigan in the 2022 season-opener on Sept. 3. After the Akron game the next week, the Spartans travel to Boise State on Sept. 17 before kicking off Big Ten play at home against Ohio State on Sept. 24.
FUTURE MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULES
2019
Aug. 30: TULSA
Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 21: at Northwestern
Sept. 28: INDIANA
Oct. 5: at Ohio State
Oct. 12: at Wisconsin
Oct. 26: PENN STATE
Nov. 9: ILLINOIS
Nov. 16: at Michigan
Nov. 23: at Rutgers
Nov. 30: MARYLAND
2020
Sept. 5: NORTHWESTERN
Sept. 12: at BYU
Sept. 19: TOLEDO
Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)
Oct. 3: at Iowa
Oct. 10: MICHIGAN
Oct. 17: OHIO STATE
Oct. 24: at Indiana
Oct. 31: MINNESOTA
Nov. 14: at Penn State
Nov. 21: RUTGERS
Nov. 28: at Maryland
2021
Sept. 4: at Northwestern
Sept. 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 18: at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 25: NEBRASKA
Oct. 2: WESTERN KENTUCKY
Oct. 16: at Michigan
Oct. 23: PENN STATE
Oct. 30: at Ohio State
Nov. 6: at Purdue
Nov. 13: INDIANA
Nov. 20: at Rutgers
Nov. 27: MARYLAND
2022
Sept. 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 10: AKRON
Sept. 17: at Boise State
Sept. 24: OHIO STATE
Oct. 1: at Illinois
Oct. 8: WISCONSIN
Oct. 15: Bye
Oct. 22: MICHIGAN
Oct. 29: at Penn State
Nov. 5: MINNESOTA
Nov. 12: RUTGERS
Nov. 19: at Indiana
Nov. 26: at Maryland
