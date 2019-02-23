Posted!
Michigan State has its first commitment to its 2020 football recruiting class.
Dallas Fincher, a 6-foot-4, 274-pound offensive guard from East Kentwood, announced on Twitter on Saturday morning he plans to play football for the Spartans.
Fincher follows his father, Mark Fincher, who was an offensive lineman at Michigan State from 1983-86.
Fincher is a three-star prospect, ranked the No. 17 guard in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect in the state in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite.
He had offers from more than 20 schools, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State, Iowa, and Miami (Fla.).
