MSU's Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins talk about the victory over Michigan The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Kyle Ahrens knows he’s got about 15 minutes these days.

That’s about the point in each game where anything more is gravy. The Michigan State junior has been battling a bad back for weeks, and after aggravating it during Wednesday’s victory over Rutgers, there was some doubt whether he’d be able to play Sunday in a top-10 showdown at Michigan.

But there was Ahrens, as usual, going through warmups at Crisler Center and finding a way to squeeze out nearly 23 minutes in No. 10 Michigan State’s 77-70 victory over No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.

“It’s frustrating,” Ahrens said of the uncertainty of the injury. “But these guys have my back like I have their back. Kenny (Goins) kept coming over and telling me stuff like that. It’s the reason why I do it and why I keep going.”

Watching the 6-foot-6 Ahrens grimace his way through games can be hard to watch at times. After each hard fall to the court, there’s the same delay before teammates finally pull Ahrens to his feet.

He won’t play any other way. It’s easy to understand for a guy who’s had his share of injury concerns throughout his career, but knows how vital he is to Michigan State’s success. It’s 100 mph or nothing for Ahrens.

“If they have me in, I there I give my all — no matter what,” Ahrens said. “That’s the mindset I always have. I’m happy we could enjoy this one.”

The wins, no doubt, ease the pain a bit for Ahrens, who has shown incredible versatility throughout his career. He can play just about anywhere in a pinch, but with Joshua Langford out for the season and Aaron Henry working through the ups and downs of being a freshman, Ahrens needs to be solid on the wing.

He was again in Sunday’s win. The number won’t jump out at anyone — one point, three rebounds, three steals. However, the number that was essential was the amount of time he played against the Wolverines — 22:53.

Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
 Fullscreen

Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019.
Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tipoff at Crisler Center.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tipoff at Crisler Center. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going to the tip off ball at the start of the game.
Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going to the tip off ball at the start of the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue.
A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half.
Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half.
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half.
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goes defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goes defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half.
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winstons puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of State's Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikisin the second half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kyle Arenas blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Arenas blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half.  MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. Michigan's in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center.
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a press conference before the game.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a news conference before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame press conference.
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame news conference. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game.
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

    That, in itself, is an accomplishment.

    “Around 15 minutes into the game it starts getting really tight,” Ahrens said. “Then when I come out and sit down it’s over. I won’t be able to move. So, you saw me, I went out to the tunnel a couple times just to run up and down the tunnel to stay warm so I could come back if they need me. Staying loose is the main thing.”

    He stayed loose as long as he could on Sunday. His final two stints lasted barely a minute-and-a-half. But he’d put in his time by then, and now the Spartans get a few days off before heading to Indiana on Saturday.

    Until then, it will be the same routine for Ahrens.

    “Stay healthy, and take it day by day,” he said.

    Air-tight play

    Taking care of the ball hasn’t exactly been Michigan State’s strength this season.

    The Spartans entered Sunday’s matchup with Michigan averaging 12.9 turnovers a game, among the worst in the Big Ten. That all changed at Crisler Center.

    Michigan State committed a season-low six turnovers as Michigan got just five points off those turnovers.

    “I thought we had to not turn the ball over, which we did a phenomenal job,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said, “especially for us having only six.”

    Three times this season Michigan State had just seven turnovers in a game. More often it’s been at the other end of the spectrum as the Spartans have handed the ball away 20 or more times twice and gave it up 14 times in Wednesday’s win over Rutgers.

    Slam dunks

    Michigan State shot 80 percent (24-for-30) from the free-throw line. It was the third straight game the Spartans have been better than 80 percent from the line. They’re shooting 76.6 in Big Ten games, the best in the conference.

    … Fifth-year senior Kenny Goins had 16 points and 11 rebounds to record his fifth double-double of the season.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

     

