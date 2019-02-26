Michigan State is in the top six for Dearborn's Tommy Guajardo. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Michigan State didn't land a tight end in its 2019 football recruiting class, but the Spartans are in the running to possibly land one for 2020.

Tommy Guajardo, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star prospect from Dearborn, has Michigan State among his top six schools. He released the list Tuesday on Twitter, with Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and N.C. State joining Michigan State.

Guajardo tweeted his "recruitment is still 100% open," and that he planned to announce his commitment in the spring.

According to the 247Sports composite, Guajardo ranks No. 26 nationally among tight ends, and No. 25 overall in the the state. And, though he's listed as tight end, Dearborn head coach John Powell told Detroit News contributor and 247Sports Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu that Guajardo can play multiple positions.

“He can play defensive end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, safety, tight end," Powell told Trieu. "Right now, he has the most experience at tight end and wide receiver and H-back, to be honest. He can run, he can tackle he can move, he has ball skills, whatever you can coach him up at, he can play.”