Michigan State has the upper hand on Michigan in the Big Ten championship race, but ESPN’s Joe Lunardi still has them both as No. 2 seeds in his latest Bracketology, published Tuesday.
Lunardi has the Spartans facing Montana in the 2-15 Midwest Region first-round matchup, and he has the Wolverines squaring off against No. 15 Loyola-Chicago in the East.
Those are the same seedings and pairings he had for MSU and UM five days ago.
Lunardi’s No. 1 seeds are Gonzaga in the West, Virginia in the South, Kentucky in the Midwest and Duke in the East.
The Wolverines (24-4, 13-4) beat Loyola-Chicago in a Final Four semifinal last season before losing to Villanova in the national championship game.
The Spartans (23-5, 14-3) beat the Wolverines 77-70 on Sunday to take over first place in the Big Ten. Purdue is a half-game back and Michigan is one game back.
The MSU-UM rematch is March 9 in East Lansing (8 p.m., ESPN).
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also has MSU and UM as No. 2 seeds, with the Spartans facing South Dakota State in the West and the Wolverines playing Wright State in the East.
