Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019.
Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tipoff at Crisler Center.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tipoff at Crisler Center.
Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going to the tip off ball at the start of the game.
Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going to the tip off ball at the start of the game.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue.
A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue.
Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half.
Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half.
Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half.
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half.
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half.
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goins defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goins defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half.
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half.
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winstons puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winstons puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of State's Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikisin the second half.
Michigan Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of State's Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikisin the second half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. 77-70
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. Michigan's in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center.
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a press conference before the game.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a press conference before the game.
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame press conference.
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame press conference.
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game.
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups.
    Michigan State has the upper hand on Michigan in the Big Ten championship race, but ESPN’s Joe Lunardi still has them both as No. 2 seeds in his latest Bracketology, published Tuesday.

    Lunardi has the Spartans facing Montana in the 2-15 Midwest Region first-round matchup, and he has the Wolverines squaring off against No. 15 Loyola-Chicago in the East.

    Those are the same seedings and pairings he had for MSU and UM five days ago.

    Lunardi’s No. 1 seeds are Gonzaga in the West, Virginia in the South, Kentucky in the Midwest and Duke in the East.

    The Wolverines (24-4, 13-4) beat Loyola-Chicago in a Final Four semifinal last season before losing to Villanova in the national championship game.

    The Spartans (23-5, 14-3) beat the Wolverines 77-70 on Sunday to take over first place in the Big Ten. Purdue is a half-game back and Michigan is one game back.

    The MSU-UM rematch is March 9 in East Lansing (8 p.m., ESPN).

    Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also has MSU and UM as No. 2 seeds, with the Spartans facing South Dakota State in the West and the Wolverines playing Wright State in the East.

    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 25
    Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 25, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 25
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 25, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    Michigan State
    1. Michigan State (23-5, 14-3) – There’s not much doubt who belongs at the top of the rankings this week after the Spartans walked into Crisler Center on Sunday and won for the first time since 2016. Cassius Winston might have wrapped up Big Ten Player of the Year honors after scoring 27 as the Spartans now get a few days off before heading to Indiana. After that, it’s a home game with Nebraska and the rematch with the Wolverines. Last week: 1 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan
    2. Michigan (24-4, 13-4) – The Wolverines’ defense faltered in the first half and despite rallying to take the lead in their showdown with Michigan State, they could not contain Cassius Winston. It hardly means anything is decided as the Wolverines sit a game out of first place but will get another shot at Michigan State in the regular-season finale. Before that is a home game with Nebraska and a trip to Maryland. Last week: 2 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Purdue
    3. Purdue (20-7, 13-3) – The Boilermakers might just end up as Big Ten champions thanks to the easiest schedule remaining among the conference leaders. They might also end up looking back to this week when they grabbed two close wins on the road. Neither were a masterpiece, but getting past rival Indiana on an awful offensive night and holding off a pesky Nebraska team could be what puts the Boilermakers over the top. Last week: 3 Nati Harnik, AP
    Maryland
    4. Maryland (21-7, 12-5) – The Terrapins bounced back from the loss at Michigan by getting a huge road win early in the week at Iowa followed by a workmanlike victory at home over Ohio State. It puts the Terps in position to, at the very least, remain in the top four and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament while getting another shot at Michigan next weekend and keep some pressure on the leaders. Last week: 5 Patrick Semansky, AP
    Wisconsin
    5. Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) – The schedule makers helped out the Badgers after their tough two-game slide at Michigan and at home against Michigan State by giving them Illinois and Northwestern this week. The Badgers out-grinded the Illini early in the week, then went on the road and held off the underdog Wildcats. The push over the final four games will be to keep pace with Maryland and find a way to get in top four in the conference. Lat week: 6 Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Iowa
    6. Iowa (21-6, 10-6) – The Hawkeyes were on a roll entering the week, having won two in a row on buzzer beaters. That luck ran out in a one-point loss at home to Maryland, which was likely a critical blow in the conference race. It puts the Hawkeyes into a likely Thursday game in the Big Ten tournament unless there’s a collapse from Maryland. The Hawkeyes do get another shot at Wisconsin in a couple weeks, but it might not be enough to gain enough ground. Last week: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Ohio State
    7. Ohio State (17-10, 7-9) – The Buckeyes’ midseason slide put them firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on Saturday they missed a golden opportunity to move off that precarious perch and find more solid ground. The loss at Maryland means the Buckeyes have more work to do in order to assure a spot in the postseason. The upcoming week will be brutal, but it provides plenty of opportunity as the Buckeyes host Iowa and travel to Purdue. Last week: 10 Patrick Semansky, AP
    Rutgers
    8. Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) – The Scarlet Knights continue to get better each game, pushing Michigan State to the limit early in the week before punching holes in Minnesota’s bubble with a win at home on Sunday. It likely won’t lead to a postseason spot for Steve Pikiell’s team, but the progress from his young roster has been apparent all season as they’ve now won two of four and look to finish the season on a roll. Last week: 9 Carlos Osorio, AP
    Minnesota
    9. Minnesota (17-11, 7-10) – The Big Ten’s other bubble team is doing its best to make it burst. The Golden Gophers have now lost six of seven after getting rolled by Michigan at home early in the week then losing at Rutgers on Sunday night. There is no momentum rolling for the Gophers at this point as they’ll need to come up with a couple of wins over the final couple of weeks against the likes of Northwestern, Purdue and Maryland. Last week: 8 Jim Mone, AP
    Illinois
    10. Illinois (10-17, 6-10) – The run for the Fighting Illini came crashing down this week with a hard-fought loss at Wisconsin followed by their first clunker in weeks during a loss at home to Penn State. The Illini had win five of six primarily by playing suffocating defense. The Nittany Lions blew that up on Saturday, but it hardly tarnishes the progress the Illini have made in the second half of the season as the young roster will still likely be a tough team to eliminate in the conference tournament. Last week: 7 Robin Scholz, AP
    Penn State
    11. Penn State (11-16, 4-12) – As much credit as has been given to Illinois and its late surge, almost as much should go to Pat Chambers and the Nittany Lions. Even as the close losses piled up Chambers never lost the team and they’ve responded by winning two in a row, including three of the last four. The win at home over Michigan was the signature, but they’ll have a shot to throw a wrench in the conference race this week by hosting Maryland and then traveling to Wisconsin. Last week: 12 Robin Scholz, AP
    Nebraska
    12. Nebraska (15-13, 5-12) – Good feelings were starting to surface again last week when the Cornhuskers won two straight to end a seven-game skid. However, that pretty much evaporated over the past week with a blowout loss at Penn State followed by an upset bid that fell short at home against Purdue. Only three games remain for the Huskers, who will struggle to find another win with Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa left. Last week: 11 Nati Harnik, AP
    Indiana
    13. Indiana (13-14, 4-12) – It’s remarkable when looking at the Hoosiers’ spiral of losing this season in the Big Ten and realize that, in the last 13 games, their only victory came on the road against Michigan State. It simply makes no sense, much like the fact a Hoosiers team that was once 12-2 overall has a single victory since and is just playing out the string. Archie Miller is likely safe, but you have to wonder how restless the Hoosiers faithful are with their coach these days. Last week: 13 Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Northwestern
    14. Northwestern (12-15, 3-13) – The losing skid has hit eight now for the Wildcats, who don’t have a ton to look forward to considering their top three scorers are all seniors. These are dark days for the program that has proven it is willing to invest resources but it’s hard to see where any momentum could be generated in the final few weeks. Does it mean coach Chris Collins is in trouble? Not likely, but we’ll have to see how it plays out. Last week: 14 Nam Y. Huh, AP
