Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 25
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 25, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 25, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State
1. Michigan State (23-5, 14-3) – There’s not much doubt who belongs at the top of the rankings this week after the Spartans walked into Crisler Center on Sunday and won for the first time since 2016. Cassius Winston might have wrapped up Big Ten Player of the Year honors after scoring 27 as the Spartans now get a few days off before heading to Indiana. After that, it’s a home game with Nebraska and the rematch with the Wolverines. Last week: 1 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan
2. Michigan (24-4, 13-4) – The Wolverines’ defense faltered in the first half and despite rallying to take the lead in their showdown with Michigan State, they could not contain Cassius Winston. It hardly means anything is decided as the Wolverines sit a game out of first place but will get another shot at Michigan State in the regular-season finale. Before that is a home game with Nebraska and a trip to Maryland. Last week: 2 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Purdue
3. Purdue (20-7, 13-3) – The Boilermakers might just end up as Big Ten champions thanks to the easiest schedule remaining among the conference leaders. They might also end up looking back to this week when they grabbed two close wins on the road. Neither were a masterpiece, but getting past rival Indiana on an awful offensive night and holding off a pesky Nebraska team could be what puts the Boilermakers over the top. Last week: 3 Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland
4. Maryland (21-7, 12-5) – The Terrapins bounced back from the loss at Michigan by getting a huge road win early in the week at Iowa followed by a workmanlike victory at home over Ohio State. It puts the Terps in position to, at the very least, remain in the top four and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament while getting another shot at Michigan next weekend and keep some pressure on the leaders. Last week: 5 Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin
5. Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) – The schedule makers helped out the Badgers after their tough two-game slide at Michigan and at home against Michigan State by giving them Illinois and Northwestern this week. The Badgers out-grinded the Illini early in the week, then went on the road and held off the underdog Wildcats. The push over the final four games will be to keep pace with Maryland and find a way to get in top four in the conference. Lat week: 6 Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa
6. Iowa (21-6, 10-6) – The Hawkeyes were on a roll entering the week, having won two in a row on buzzer beaters. That luck ran out in a one-point loss at home to Maryland, which was likely a critical blow in the conference race. It puts the Hawkeyes into a likely Thursday game in the Big Ten tournament unless there’s a collapse from Maryland. The Hawkeyes do get another shot at Wisconsin in a couple weeks, but it might not be enough to gain enough ground. Last week: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State
7. Ohio State (17-10, 7-9) – The Buckeyes’ midseason slide put them firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on Saturday they missed a golden opportunity to move off that precarious perch and find more solid ground. The loss at Maryland means the Buckeyes have more work to do in order to assure a spot in the postseason. The upcoming week will be brutal, but it provides plenty of opportunity as the Buckeyes host Iowa and travel to Purdue. Last week: 10 Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Rutgers
8. Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) – The Scarlet Knights continue to get better each game, pushing Michigan State to the limit early in the week before punching holes in Minnesota’s bubble with a win at home on Sunday. It likely won’t lead to a postseason spot for Steve Pikiell’s team, but the progress from his young roster has been apparent all season as they’ve now won two of four and look to finish the season on a roll. Last week: 9 Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota
9. Minnesota (17-11, 7-10) – The Big Ten’s other bubble team is doing its best to make it burst. The Golden Gophers have now lost six of seven after getting rolled by Michigan at home early in the week then losing at Rutgers on Sunday night. There is no momentum rolling for the Gophers at this point as they’ll need to come up with a couple of wins over the final couple of weeks against the likes of Northwestern, Purdue and Maryland. Last week: 8 Jim Mone, AP
Fullscreen
Illinois
10. Illinois (10-17, 6-10) – The run for the Fighting Illini came crashing down this week with a hard-fought loss at Wisconsin followed by their first clunker in weeks during a loss at home to Penn State. The Illini had win five of six primarily by playing suffocating defense. The Nittany Lions blew that up on Saturday, but it hardly tarnishes the progress the Illini have made in the second half of the season as the young roster will still likely be a tough team to eliminate in the conference tournament. Last week: 7 Robin Scholz, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State
11. Penn State (11-16, 4-12) – As much credit as has been given to Illinois and its late surge, almost as much should go to Pat Chambers and the Nittany Lions. Even as the close losses piled up Chambers never lost the team and they’ve responded by winning two in a row, including three of the last four. The win at home over Michigan was the signature, but they’ll have a shot to throw a wrench in the conference race this week by hosting Maryland and then traveling to Wisconsin. Last week: 12 Robin Scholz, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska
12. Nebraska (15-13, 5-12) – Good feelings were starting to surface again last week when the Cornhuskers won two straight to end a seven-game skid. However, that pretty much evaporated over the past week with a blowout loss at Penn State followed by an upset bid that fell short at home against Purdue. Only three games remain for the Huskers, who will struggle to find another win with Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa left. Last week: 11 Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Indiana
13. Indiana (13-14, 4-12) – It’s remarkable when looking at the Hoosiers’ spiral of losing this season in the Big Ten and realize that, in the last 13 games, their only victory came on the road against Michigan State. It simply makes no sense, much like the fact a Hoosiers team that was once 12-2 overall has a single victory since and is just playing out the string. Archie Miller is likely safe, but you have to wonder how restless the Hoosiers faithful are with their coach these days. Last week: 13 Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern
14. Northwestern (12-15, 3-13) – The losing skid has hit eight now for the Wildcats, who don’t have a ton to look forward to considering their top three scorers are all seniors. These are dark days for the program that has proven it is willing to invest resources but it’s hard to see where any momentum could be generated in the final few weeks. Does it mean coach Chris Collins is in trouble? Not likely, but we’ll have to see how it plays out. Last week: 14 Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Who will be the Donte DiVincenzo of this season's NCAA Tournament?

    Who will be the player who seemingly could come out of the shadows to help fuel his team's run through March, and shine on the biggest stage — as DiVincenzo did in coming off the bench in last year's national title game (sorry, Michigan fans) to score 31 in Villanova's 79-62 victory to earn tournament most valuable player honors?

    Sports Illustrated is pitching 12 candidates — its second annual Darkhorse Dozen — as the NCAA Tournament draws near. That list includes Michigan sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and Michigan State sophomore forward Xavier Tillman.

    " ... It can be easy to highlight a crop of obvious star players as the ones who will steer the postseason’s course,' Dan Greene of Sports Illustrated writes. "But ... March legends often end up in position to be enshrined in tourney lore because supporting players contributed beyond their usual role to help put their team over the top."

    Livers, the Wolverines' top option off the bench, because of his ability to knock down timely 3-pointers. He's Michigan's top 3-point shooter at 43.9 percent heading into Thursday's game against Nebraska. 

    "Livers ... doesn’t pull up especially often — he averages just 3.2 three-point tries per game," Greene writes, "but as defenses focus on stopping the Wolverines’ more likely shooters, he would make a sneaky candidate to provide a dagger or two."

    More: UM's Matthews to be honored in 'possible' final home game

    More: Michigan State tries to keep even keel with Big Ten destiny in its hands

    Tillman once was one the Spartans' top options off the bench, but Nick Ward's broken hand suffered Feb. 17 against Ohio State vaulted him into a starting role. Tillman has shined in two starts since, averaging 16.5 points on 65 percent shooting from the floor and 7.5 rebounds.

    "... Tillman leads the team in blocks per game (1.5) and is second in rebounds (7.0) while being tops among rotation regulars in defensive rating (87.1)," Greene writes. "He’s also Michigan State’s best scorer on put-backs, averaging 1.45 points per possession, which puts him in the 93rd percentile nationally. Those second-chance points can be backbreakers in elimination games."

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE