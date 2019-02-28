Michigan State's Matt McQuaid sustained a sprained ankle. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

East Lansing — Michigan State has battled its share of injuries this season and, with just three games left in the regular season, it appears the Spartans have another ailment to overcome.

Senior guard Matt McQuaid was held out of most of practice on Thursday after sustaining a sprained ankle. His status is in question for Saturday’s game at Indiana.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he expects McQuaid to be able to play when No. 6 Michigan State takes on Indiana at noon at Assembly Hall, however, it’s not clear how much McQuaid will be affected by the injury.

After practice on Thursday, McQuaid said the plan was to get as much rest as possible before Saturday in order to be ready to go. McQuaid is shooting 44 percent from 3-point range and is averaging nine points a game. He’s scored in double figures in four of the last five games and is Michigan State’s best defensive player.

McQuaid’s injury comes as the Spartans (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) are without guard Joshua Langford for the rest of the year while center Nick Ward is expected to miss his third game with a broken hand. Wing Kyle Ahrens is also playing with a bad back that limits his minutes.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau