Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to the action on the court. (Photo: Doug McSchooler, Associated Press)

Bloomington, Ind. — Michigan State will be happy if it doesn’t see Indiana again this season.

The Hoosiers pulled off the improbable season sweep, storming back in the final minutes Saturday to beat No. 6 Michigan State, 63-62, at Assembly Hall. It followed Indiana’s overtime victory early in the season in East Lansing and dealt a critical blow to Michigan State’s championship hopes in the Big Ten.

With just two games remaining, the Spartans (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) now sit a full game behind Purdue and are withMichigan for second place.

Michigan State trailed just twice in the game — at 2-0 and then when Juwan Morgan completed a three-point play to give Indiana a 63-62 lead with 1:46 to play.

BOX SCORE: Indiana 63, Michigan State 62

The Hoosiers (15-14, 6-12) closed the game on a 12-3 run to pull off the upset. Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points for Indiana while Devonte Green scored 13.

Cassius Winston scored 20 points and handed out 11 assists for the Spartans, but his final shot from the baseline didn’t go down to secure the Indiana win. Kenny Goins added 14 points for Michigan State while Xavier Tillman chipped 11.

Michigan State turned the ball over 16 times while Indiana grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.

Michigan State controlled things for much of the first half, giving up the first bucket then scoring nine straight to force an early Indiana timeout. A quick surge from the Hoosiers was answered as the Spartans eventually went up 18-8 on a Matt McQuaid jumper.

Indiana cut the deficit to 20-15, but Michigan State scored the next seven for its biggest lead of the first half. The Hoosiers pulled within five after their fifth 3-pointer of the half before Michigan State went back up by nine and took a 35-28 lead into the locker room.

The Spartans shot 60 percent in the first half but committed nine turnovers, keeping them from putting any distance between them and the Hoosiers.

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman looks for a rebound. (Photo: Doug McSchooler, Associated Press)

The second half started all MSU again and led to a quick Indiana timeout with MSU up 11. The break helped the Hoosiers chip away, even after the Spartans went up 45-35, Indiana followed with a 9-0 run to pull within a point. The Spartans responded with six straight but the Hoosiers answered with five more and had a chance to pull ahead before a missed triple.

Michigan State freshman Aaron Henry then nailed a 3-pointer from the wing to give the Spartans a 54-49 lead with 7:52 to play. That lead grew to eight, but two more 3-pointers and a lob for the Hoosiers allowed them to pull within three points with 3:18 left in the game.

The Hoosiers eventually went ahead 63-62, their first lead since 2-0, on a three-point play from Morgan with 1:45 to play that proved to be the game winner.

