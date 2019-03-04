LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — After Michigan State lost at Indiana on Saturday, a frustrated Tom Izzo uttered one line that almost got lost among the list of things that led to the Spartans dropping a second straight game to the Hoosiers.

“I know one thing, we’re not dead yet,” Izzo said.

With two games left in the regular season and one game behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings, it’s true, the Spartans are not dead yet. There’s a path toward sharing a regular-season championship if Michigan State can win on Tuesday at home against Nebraska and Saturday in the season finale against Michigan.

It also would require a Boilermakers loss either at Minnesota on Tuesday or at Northwestern on Saturday. It’s not highly likely, but as Izzo pointed out Monday at his weekly news conference, the chance at least exists.

“We got one week left in the regular season and as I’ve said a million time, what you really hope for each year is to be mathematically in place to win a championship,” Izzo said. “We still do after a disappointing finish in the game Saturday.”

And he’s right. Now ranked No. 9 in the nation, the Spartans (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) are not finished in the conference race. But as much as anything, Izzo was likely referring to the psyche of his team, one that has dealt with its share of adversity and doubters this season, but still finds itself among the top 10 in the nation with more Quadrant 1 victories than any team in the country.

CLOSE

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo looks ahead to the final week of the regular season, and looks back at Saturday's loss to Indiana. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

First it was the loss of Joshua Langford back in January with just two conference games played. At the same time, junior Kyle Ahrens injured his back — an injury that has bothered him most of the season. And two weeks ago, it was the loss of Nick Ward to a broken hand.

Through all that, Izzo is optimistic.

“For every negative there is always a positive,” Izzo said. “And I’m the eternal pessimist sometimes so I don’t always see them, but I’m seeing some things I really like and who knows, maybe it will be enough. It just might be enough.”

Enough for Michigan State to grab a share of the conference championship? Maybe not. But it might be enough to go to Chicago and win the conference tournament. It might be enough to get on a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Resolve helps, and the Spartans have had plenty of it this season. When Langford first went out of the lineup, Michigan State won seven in a row. And when Ward was hurt, the Spartans were in the midst of a five-game winning streak that included a victory at Michigan.

“This team has been through a lot,” Izzo said. “As I told them today, they’ve been kicked around, punched around, moved around by me and everybody else but we’re still standing. We still have a chance to do some special things here.

“It was not an easy day (Sunday). You get back (from a loss) and come in the next day and those aren’t easy days, but as I told Cassius (Winston) today, ‘It’s easy to lead from ahead, it’s hard to lead from behind. When you’re leading from behind you really got to push people. I thought he and (Matt) McQuaid had unbelievable practices today.”

Some of the optimism likely comes from the fact that there is some good news on the injury front.

While Langford is out for the season and Ahrens will continue to be limited the rest of the way, Izzo said McQuaid is “close to 85 percent” with the ankle he sprained last week, and Ward might be closer than anyone thought me might be at this point. The junior center won’t play Tuesday against Nebraska but getting back to face Michigan on Saturday isn’t out of the question, lessening some of the burden on Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman.

Until then, Izzo insists he likely will get more minutes for two freshmen — point guard Foster Loyer and wing Gabe Brown. Loyer played just two minutes at Indiana and Brown didn’t play at all, but Izzo said Loyer “deserves a chance” and that he’s “comfortable” playing Brown.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
1. Purdue (22-7, 15-3) – The Boilermakers already had the easiest road among the contenders to the Big Ten title and now they’re in the driver’s seat after Michigan State’s loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers have won five straight and hit the road for the final two games at Minnesota and Northwestern. Avoid an upset and Matt Painter and his crew will be outright regular-season champs, something few would have predicted before the season. Last week: 3
1. Purdue (22-7, 15-3) – The Boilermakers already had the easiest road among the contenders to the Big Ten title and now they’re in the driver’s seat after Michigan State’s loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers have won five straight and hit the road for the final two games at Minnesota and Northwestern. Avoid an upset and Matt Painter and his crew will be outright regular-season champs, something few would have predicted before the season. Last week: 3 R Brent Smith, AP
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) – The Spartans had everything in their hands after last week’s win at Michigan. But even a slow week couldn’t keep them from avoiding the upset on the road against Indiana, a team that finished off the season sweep of the Spartans. They’ll need an unlikely slip-up from Purdue to get back in the title picture as home games await this week with Nebraska and the rematch with Michigan. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) – The Spartans had everything in their hands after last week’s win at Michigan. But even a slow week couldn’t keep them from avoiding the upset on the road against Indiana, a team that finished off the season sweep of the Spartans. They’ll need an unlikely slip-up from Purdue to get back in the title picture as home games await this week with Nebraska and the rematch with Michigan. Last week: 1. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (26-4, 15-4) – The Wolverines had a heck of a bounce-back week after the loss to Michigan State, cruising past a disinterested Nebraska team before getting a gutty road win over Maryland on Sunday without Charles Matthews. He’ll have a week to heal before the season finale with Michigan State, but his status seems to be up in the air. Either way, the Wolverines – like the Spartans – are hoping for Purdue to falter and make the showdown for more than second place. Last week: 2.
3. Michigan (26-4, 15-4) – The Wolverines had a heck of a bounce-back week after the loss to Michigan State, cruising past a disinterested Nebraska team before getting a gutty road win over Maryland on Sunday without Charles Matthews. He’ll have a week to heal before the season finale with Michigan State, but his status seems to be up in the air. Either way, the Wolverines – like the Spartans – are hoping for Purdue to falter and make the showdown for more than second place. Last week: 2. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) – The Badgers missed a chance to solidify themselves in the top four of the conference with an overtime loss at Indiana early in the week but bounced back to getting past a pesky Penn State team. The opportunity for the double-bye in the conference tournament is still out there if the Badgers can take care of business in the final week with a home game against Iowa followed by a trip to Ohio State to close the season. Last week: 5.
4. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) – The Badgers missed a chance to solidify themselves in the top four of the conference with an overtime loss at Indiana early in the week but bounced back to getting past a pesky Penn State team. The opportunity for the double-bye in the conference tournament is still out there if the Badgers can take care of business in the final week with a home game against Iowa followed by a trip to Ohio State to close the season. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
5. Maryland (21-9, 12-7) – There’s no way to sugarcoat things – the Terrapins had an awful week. After going on the road and getting blasted by Penn State, the Terps faced a short-handed Michigan squad at home but couldn’t take advantage. They’re now in a precarious spot, needing to win the finale against Minnesota while hoping for a loss from Wisconsin to jump out of the Thursday games at the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (21-9, 12-7) – There’s no way to sugarcoat things – the Terrapins had an awful week. After going on the road and getting blasted by Penn State, the Terps faced a short-handed Michigan squad at home but couldn’t take advantage. They’re now in a precarious spot, needing to win the finale against Minnesota while hoping for a loss from Wisconsin to jump out of the Thursday games at the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye. Last week: 5. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
6. Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) – For the Buckeyes, the final week of the season is all about trying to firm up their NCAA Tournament resume. Still hovering near the bubble, the Buckeyes missed out on a chance by losing at Purdue. They’ll now head to Northwestern before hosting Wisconsin to close the regular season, all while the status of suspended center Kaleb Wesson remains unclear. Last week: 7.
6. Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) – For the Buckeyes, the final week of the season is all about trying to firm up their NCAA Tournament resume. Still hovering near the bubble, the Buckeyes missed out on a chance by losing at Purdue. They’ll now head to Northwestern before hosting Wisconsin to close the regular season, all while the status of suspended center Kaleb Wesson remains unclear. Last week: 7. R Brent Smith, AP
Fullscreen
7. Iowa (21-8, 10-8) – It’s been a tumultuous week for the Hawkeyes with two straight losses, the first that included a rant from coach Fran McCaffery that garnered a two-game suspension and the second a one-sided defeat at home at the hands of Rutgers. Two road games await in the final week – at Wisconsin and Nebraska – as the Hawkeyes try to right the ship before heading to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 6.
7. Iowa (21-8, 10-8) – It’s been a tumultuous week for the Hawkeyes with two straight losses, the first that included a rant from coach Fran McCaffery that garnered a two-game suspension and the second a one-sided defeat at home at the hands of Rutgers. Two road games await in the final week – at Wisconsin and Nebraska – as the Hawkeyes try to right the ship before heading to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
8. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11) – The Scarlet Knights have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the second half of the conference season and proved they’re on an upward track by going on the road and rolling over Iowa on Saturday. With games at home against Penn State and at Indiana to close the regular season, a strong showing there and the Big Ten tournament could land the Scarlet Knights in the NIT. Last week: 8.
8. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11) – The Scarlet Knights have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the second half of the conference season and proved they’re on an upward track by going on the road and rolling over Iowa on Saturday. With games at home against Penn State and at Indiana to close the regular season, a strong showing there and the Big Ten tournament could land the Scarlet Knights in the NIT. Last week: 8. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
9. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) – The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for a while now and a win at Northwestern sure didn’t so much to change that. The final week of the regular season, however, offers plenty of opportunity. With games at home against Purdue and at Maryland, there is nothing but opportunity left for the Gophers to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 9.
9. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) – The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for a while now and a win at Northwestern sure didn’t so much to change that. The final week of the regular season, however, offers plenty of opportunity. With games at home against Purdue and at Maryland, there is nothing but opportunity left for the Gophers to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 9. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (15-14, 6-12) – It’s probably all too little, too late for the Hoosiers, who beat Wisconsin and Michigan State this week for their first winning streak in a couple months. The metrics might say the Hoosiers are on the bubble, but with Illinois and Rutgers left, only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game will likely get Archie Miller’s team into the discussion for an at-large bid. Last week: 13.
10. Indiana (15-14, 6-12) – It’s probably all too little, too late for the Hoosiers, who beat Wisconsin and Michigan State this week for their first winning streak in a couple months. The metrics might say the Hoosiers are on the bubble, but with Illinois and Rutgers left, only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game will likely get Archie Miller’s team into the discussion for an at-large bid. Last week: 13. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
11. Illinois (11-18, 7-11) – The Fighting Illini were happy to see Northwestern on the schedule and took advantage to end a three-game skid heading into the final week of the season. They have a home game left with Indiana followed by a trip to Penn State as they do their best to avoid playing on Wednesday in the conference tournament. A win in either game should do it for Brad Underwood’s team. Last week: 10.
11. Illinois (11-18, 7-11) – The Fighting Illini were happy to see Northwestern on the schedule and took advantage to end a three-game skid heading into the final week of the season. They have a home game left with Indiana followed by a trip to Penn State as they do their best to avoid playing on Wednesday in the conference tournament. A win in either game should do it for Brad Underwood’s team. Last week: 10. AJ Mast, AP
Fullscreen
12. Penn State (12-17, 5-13) – The Nittany Lions continue to play well as they destroyed Maryland early in the week and then came up short on the road against Wisconsin, ending a three-game winning streak. It’s the sort of play the Nittany Lions expected early in the season, and with games at Rutgers and at home against Illinois to close the regular season, the chance to build momentum entering the conference tournament seems likely. Last week: 11.
12. Penn State (12-17, 5-13) – The Nittany Lions continue to play well as they destroyed Maryland early in the week and then came up short on the road against Wisconsin, ending a three-game winning streak. It’s the sort of play the Nittany Lions expected early in the season, and with games at Rutgers and at home against Illinois to close the regular season, the chance to build momentum entering the conference tournament seems likely. Last week: 11. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) – It’s back to playing out the string for the Cornhuskers, who barely showed up early in the week in a blowout loss at Michigan. A trip to Michigan State is up next followed by the final game at home against Iowa. Barring a wild postseason run, the attention in Lincoln is likely starting to turn to whether coach Tim Miles will be back next season. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) – It’s back to playing out the string for the Cornhuskers, who barely showed up early in the week in a blowout loss at Michigan. A trip to Michigan State is up next followed by the final game at home against Iowa. Barring a wild postseason run, the attention in Lincoln is likely starting to turn to whether coach Tim Miles will be back next season. Last week: 12. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) – Things can’t end fast enough for the Wildcats, who lost their 10th in a row on Sunday at Illinois. The Cats haven’t won a game since beating Indiana on Jan. 22 and getting one more victory in the final week of the regular season will be a tough ask as they host Ohio State then finish things on the road at Purdue. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) – Things can’t end fast enough for the Wildcats, who lost their 10th in a row on Sunday at Illinois. The Cats haven’t won a game since beating Indiana on Jan. 22 and getting one more victory in the final week of the regular season will be a tough ask as they host Ohio State then finish things on the road at Purdue. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Whoever is on the court, the Spartans understand that Saturday’s loss — as crushing as it might have been — hasn’t derailed the season. As Izzo said, they’ll keep “reinventing the wheel” with the hopes they somehow end up as healthy as they can be and have a sensible rotation.

    “We’ve got a ton of things to play for yet and I think our players know that,” Izzo said. “That’s kind of exactly what I asked my team today. Before we started practice I said, “You know, X (Tillman), I know what kind of guy you are. I know you’re tough. I know you were tired at the end (against Indiana). Are we gonna succumb to that or are we gonna find a way? Cash (Winston), I know I’m beating the hell out of ya. Want me to feel sorry for ya and tell everybody that or you want to find a way?’

    “I think we can find a way. I think it’s got to be together and I think we’ve got a real together group and I think they’re going to rally. Sometimes rallies aren’t good enough, but if we rally I like my chances. I really do.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    Nebraska at No. 9 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: ESPN2/WJR 760

    Records: Nebraska 15-14, 5-13 Big Ten; Michigan State 23-6, 14-4

    Outlook: Michigan State has won four in a row in the series, including in January when Winston scored a career-high 29 in Lincoln. That game ended Nebraska’s 20-game home winning streak. … Cornhuskers senior James Palmer has taken 221 free throws this season, which ranks 10th nationally. Palmer ranks second on Nebraska’s single-season list in both free throws made (175) and attempted (221).

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE