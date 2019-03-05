Michigan State 91, Nebraska 76
Matt McQuaid (20) of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a second half three point basket with teammates behind Glynn Watson Jr. (5) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 91-76. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
From left, Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25), guard Cassius Winston (5), and forward Xavier Tillman (23) react after a basket by Brock Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Brady Heiman (45) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers battles for the ball with Gabe Brown (13) of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 91-76. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins reacts during the closing seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, left, greets Nebraska head coach Tim Miles after an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown reacts during the closing seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - MARCH 05: Isaiah Roby #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers takes a second half shot over Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 91-76. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Kenny Goins (25) of the Michigan State Spartans takes a first-half shot next to Glynn Watson Jr. (5) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Breslin Center on March 5, 2019. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Kenny Goins (25) of the Michigan State Spartans takes a shot over Brady Heiman (45) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Aaron Henry (1) of the Michigan State Spartans takes a shot over Glynn Watson Jr. (5) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Aaron Henry (11) of the Michigan State Spartans tries to get a first-half shot off around Tanner Borchardt (20) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Xavier Tillman (23) of the Michigan State Spartans looks to drive around Tanner Borchardt (20) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Kenny Goins (25) of the Michigan State Spartans takes a first-half shot over Tanner Borchardt (20) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Xavier Tillman (23) of the Michigan State Spartans tries to dunk over Isaiah Roby (15) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Cassius Winston (5) of the Michigan State Spartans looks to pass in front of James Palmer Jr. (0) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans look on while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Xavier Tillman (23) of the Michigan State Spartans gets to the basket past Amir Harris (1) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Xavier Tillman (23) of the Michigan State Spartans tries to get a shot off over Isaiah Roby (15) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman reacts after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State guard Foster Loyer, left, knocks the ball away from Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. (0) loses control of the ball after running into Michigan State forwards Gabe Brown, left, and Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game. Carlos Osorio, AP
Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr., center, loses control of the ball after running into Michigan State forwards Gabe Brown, left, and Xavier Tillman, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game. Carlos Osorio, AP
Nebraska guard Amir Harris (1) drives on Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, center, attempts a shot as Nebraska defenders Isaiah Roby, left, and Amir Harris, right, converge on him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Carlos Osorio, AP
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. . Carlos Osorio, AP
Nebraska guard Amir Harris, left, knocks the ball away from Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in East Lansing. Carlos Osorio, AP
    East Lansing — Kenny Goins’ time at Michigan State is running out. The same goes for Matt McQuaid.

    The Spartans seniors showed a sense of urgency on Tuesday night reserved for players who have no intention of going out quietly in the final week of the regular season.

    Each scored a career-best with Goins netting 24 and McQuaid going for 22 as No. 9 Michigan State rolled over Nebraska, 91-76, at the Breslin Center.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 91, Nebraska 76

    With one game left Saturday at home against Michigan, the Spartans (24-6, 15-4 Big Ten) now are tied with the Wolverines and Purdue atop the Big Ten, after the Boilermakers’ stunning loss to Minnesota later Tuesday.

    Goins buried a career-high six 3-pointers after going 5-for-5 in the first half and scoring 21 in the opening 20 minutes. McQuaid was 4-for-5 from 3-point range for the Spartans while freshman Aaron Henry added a career-best 15 points. Xavier Tillman chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds while Cassius Winston scored eight points and handed out 10 assists.

    “Our seniors are supposed to do this,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Kenny did a good job tonight and hit some shots. … McQuaid, every game we play means so much (to him). You can see him in the locker room, see his eyes in huddles. It means the world to him.”

    James Palmer scored 30 for Nebraska (15-15, 5-14) as the Cornhuskers cut a 20-point deficit to seven in the second half before Michigan State pulled away. Glynn Watson Jr. added 25 for the Huskers while Isaiah Roby chipped in 10.

    It was clear from the jump that Goins was going to be a major factor in the game as he hit two straight 3-pointers to open the scoring for Michigan State. Later in the half, it was Goins’ two free throws that sparked a 19-2 surge as the Spartans turned a 12-11 deficit into a 30-14 lead after McQuaid hit on of his three first-half triples.

    The Spartans were 9-for-14 from 3-point range in the opening half as both Goins and McQuaid were perfect as Goins nailed five and McQuaid had three.

    Palmer did his best to keep the Cornhuskers in the game, scoring 14 in the first half while Watson added 10. However, the Huskers had few answers for Michigan State’s shooting and trailed, 47-29, at halftime.

    After Henry hit a pair of free throws to open the second half to go ahead by 20, Nebraska started to slowly chip away at the Spartans’ advantage. A three-point play from Palmer cut the margin to 60-50 with 13:23 to play before the Huskers got to within 62-55 after Roby split a pair of free throws.

    McQuaid took over from there, scoring five of the next seven points as Michigan State had a five-point possession to push the lead to 69-55 with 10:31 to play after a Nebraska flagrant foul.

    The lead grew to 19 late in the half before Michigan State sealed the game in the final minutes.

    It was a better showing for Nebraska, which got blown out in its last game at Michigan, a game that saw coach Tim Miles bench three of his starters in the second half.

    “There’s playing hard and then there’s playing hard and playing well,” Miles said. “We have to be able to do both. I thought we did a lot of things right tonight. You look at the Michigan game and that was such a disappointment. We’ve got to have more and I thought tonight we did.

    “There are no moral victories, but we got it back to seven then Tillman hits a three.”
     

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

     

