East Lansing — Michigan State is just a week away from kicking off spring practice, and there will be plenty of position battles to keep an eye on.

Most of those will be on the offensive side of the ball, as the Spartans begin working with a reshuffled coaching staff that includes the move of Brad Salem from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. It was the most significant move, as former coordinator Dave Warner takes over the quarterbacks and former co-coordinator Jim Bollman leads the offensive line.

Head coach Mark Dantonio will have a reshuffled offensive staff entering the 2019 season, but can rely on a stout defense that returns most of its starters from last season. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

How that will change the offense remains to be seen, but change was needed after Michigan State ranked among the worst offenses in the nation.

In contrast, the Spartans return all but three starters to a defense that was among the best in the nation.

With workouts set to begin on Monday, here’s a look at how the depth chart is shaping up.

