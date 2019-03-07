CLOSE

Michigan State's Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Cassius Winston on facing Michigan on Senior Night with the Big Ten regular-season title on the line. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

The Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau breaks down Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State game at Breslin Center in East Lansing (8 p.m., ESPN/WJR 760, WWJ 950).

Backcourt

It was the matchup to watch in the first meeting and there’s little indication that will change this time.

That matchup, of course, is Michigan State’s Cassius Winston vs. Michigan’s Zavier Simpson.

The Wolverines junior got the best of Winston in two meetings last season, leading many to wonder whether Winston could find a way to play well against Simpson. He answered that emphatically in Michigan State’s 77-70 victory nearly two weeks ago as Winston likely cemented the Big Ten Player of the Year award by scoring 27 points and handing out eight assists while controlling the game from start to finish.

None of that is to say Simpson played poorly. In fact, Simpson was Michigan’s best player, scoring 19 while grabbing five rebounds and handing out a couple of assists. Each played all 40 minutes in the first game, and how this one plays out will be determined by which point guard plays the best. Both have been good all season, though Winston was hampered in this week’s win over Nebraska by lingering tendinitis in his knee, something that could affect him Saturday.

More: Michigan's Zavier Simpson gives new meaning to 'Captain Hook'

Michigan State senior Matt McQuaid is coming off a career-high 22 points in Tuesday’s 91-76 win over Nebraska, and appears to be over a sprained right ankle that hampered him in the loss at Indiana. Before that, McQuaid had been playing well, scoring in double figures three straight games while continuing to be the Spartans’ best perimeter defender. This will be his last game at the Breslin Center, likely motivation to go along with everything else at stake.

Michigan sophomore Jordan Poole was outstanding two weeks ago at Minnesota, scoring 22 on 8-for-16 shooting. Since then, however, Poole has struggled. He scored 15 in the first meeting with Michigan State, but six points came on late threes with the game out of reach as Poole was just 5-for-13 while he had his share of defensive lapses. Poole scored six points in the Nebraska blowout and had 12 on 4-for-12 shooting at Maryland last weekend.

More: Michigan's Jordan Poole among five NBA prospects with most to gain in March

Edge: Michigan State

Frontcourt

Both sides have some injury questions here as Michigan State’s Nick Ward has missed the last four games with a broken hand while Michigan’s Charles Matthews hasn’t played in the last two games with an ankle injury.

More: Nick Ward has 'million-to-one' chance of playing against Michigan

Neither team is giving any real indication whether either will play, so we’ll assume both are out. Xavier Tillman has taken over for Michigan State and has been effective, bringing more athleticism while lacking in low-post offense. He’s scored in double figures in all four games and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in two. Kenny Goins has been the difference for Michigan State the last few weeks, becoming a prolific 3-pointer shooter. He was 3-for-9 from long range in the last meeting when he scored 16 and had 11 rebounds. He scored a career-high 24 on Tuesday against Nebraska. Freshman Aaron Henry has been inconsistent, but is coming off a career-best 15 points in the win over Nebraska.

With Matthews potentially out, Isaiah Livers has moved into the starting lineup and has hit three 3-pointers in each of the last two games. Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis has started to come on the last couple of weeks, looking like he intends to grab the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year honors. He’s scored in double figures the last five games, scoring 16 in the first matchup with the Spartans. He followed that with 20 against Nebraska and 21 vs. Maryland, and was 6-for-9 combined from 3-point range in those two games.

In the last three games, Jon Teske has been a tad inconsistent. He was great in the win over Nebraska with 22 points and a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range. But he had just 10 points vs. Michigan State and 11 against Maryland. He didn’t take a three against the Spartans, and was just 1-for-6 in the win over the Terrapins.

► Edge: Even

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 4
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Patrick Semansky, AP
1. Purdue (22-7, 15-3) – The Boilermakers already had the easiest road among the contenders to the Big Ten title and now they’re in the driver’s seat after Michigan State’s loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers have won five straight and hit the road for the final two games at Minnesota and Northwestern. Avoid an upset and Matt Painter and his crew will be outright regular-season champs, something few would have predicted before the season. Last week: 3
2. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) – The Spartans had everything in their hands after last week's win at Michigan. But even a slow week couldn't keep them from avoiding the upset on the road against Indiana, a team that finished off the season sweep of the Spartans. They'll need an unlikely slip-up from Purdue to get back in the title picture as home games await this week with Nebraska and the rematch with Michigan. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) – The Spartans had everything in their hands after last week’s win at Michigan. But even a slow week couldn’t keep them from avoiding the upset on the road against Indiana, a team that finished off the season sweep of the Spartans. They’ll need an unlikely slip-up from Purdue to get back in the title picture as home games await this week with Nebraska and the rematch with Michigan. Last week: 1.
3. Michigan (26-4, 15-4) – The Wolverines had a heck of a bounce-back week after the loss to Michigan State, cruising past a disinterested Nebraska team before getting a gutty road win over Maryland on Sunday without Charles Matthews. He'll have a week to heal before the season finale with Michigan State, but his status seems to be up in the air. Either way, the Wolverines – like the Spartans – are hoping for Purdue to falter and make the showdown for more than second place. Last week: 2.
3. Michigan (26-4, 15-4) – The Wolverines had a heck of a bounce-back week after the loss to Michigan State, cruising past a disinterested Nebraska team before getting a gutty road win over Maryland on Sunday without Charles Matthews. He’ll have a week to heal before the season finale with Michigan State, but his status seems to be up in the air. Either way, the Wolverines – like the Spartans – are hoping for Purdue to falter and make the showdown for more than second place. Last week: 2.
4. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) – The Badgers missed a chance to solidify themselves in the top four of the conference with an overtime loss at Indiana early in the week but bounced back to getting past a pesky Penn State team. The opportunity for the double-bye in the conference tournament is still out there if the Badgers can take care of business in the final week with a home game against Iowa followed by a trip to Ohio State to close the season. Last week: 5.
4. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) – The Badgers missed a chance to solidify themselves in the top four of the conference with an overtime loss at Indiana early in the week but bounced back to getting past a pesky Penn State team. The opportunity for the double-bye in the conference tournament is still out there if the Badgers can take care of business in the final week with a home game against Iowa followed by a trip to Ohio State to close the season. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (21-9, 12-7) – There's no way to sugarcoat things – the Terrapins had an awful week. After going on the road and getting blasted by Penn State, the Terps faced a short-handed Michigan squad at home but couldn't take advantage. They're now in a precarious spot, needing to win the finale against Minnesota while hoping for a loss from Wisconsin to jump out of the Thursday games at the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (21-9, 12-7) – There’s no way to sugarcoat things – the Terrapins had an awful week. After going on the road and getting blasted by Penn State, the Terps faced a short-handed Michigan squad at home but couldn’t take advantage. They’re now in a precarious spot, needing to win the finale against Minnesota while hoping for a loss from Wisconsin to jump out of the Thursday games at the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye. Last week: 5.
6. Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) – For the Buckeyes, the final week of the season is all about trying to firm up their NCAA Tournament resume. Still hovering near the bubble, the Buckeyes missed out on a chance by losing at Purdue. They'll now head to Northwestern before hosting Wisconsin to close the regular season, all while the status of suspended center Kaleb Wesson remains unclear. Last week: 7.
6. Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) – For the Buckeyes, the final week of the season is all about trying to firm up their NCAA Tournament resume. Still hovering near the bubble, the Buckeyes missed out on a chance by losing at Purdue. They’ll now head to Northwestern before hosting Wisconsin to close the regular season, all while the status of suspended center Kaleb Wesson remains unclear. Last week: 7.
7. Iowa (21-8, 10-8) – It's been a tumultuous week for the Hawkeyes with two straight losses, the first that included a rant from coach Fran McCaffery that garnered a two-game suspension and the second a one-sided defeat at home at the hands of Rutgers. Two road games await in the final week – at Wisconsin and Nebraska – as the Hawkeyes try to right the ship before heading to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 6.
7. Iowa (21-8, 10-8) – It’s been a tumultuous week for the Hawkeyes with two straight losses, the first that included a rant from coach Fran McCaffery that garnered a two-game suspension and the second a one-sided defeat at home at the hands of Rutgers. Two road games await in the final week – at Wisconsin and Nebraska – as the Hawkeyes try to right the ship before heading to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 6.
8. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11) – The Scarlet Knights have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the second half of the conference season and proved they're on an upward track by going on the road and rolling over Iowa on Saturday. With games at home against Penn State and at Indiana to close the regular season, a strong showing there and the Big Ten tournament could land the Scarlet Knights in the NIT. Last week: 8.
8. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11) – The Scarlet Knights have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the second half of the conference season and proved they’re on an upward track by going on the road and rolling over Iowa on Saturday. With games at home against Penn State and at Indiana to close the regular season, a strong showing there and the Big Ten tournament could land the Scarlet Knights in the NIT. Last week: 8.
9. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) – The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for a while now and a win at Northwestern sure didn't so much to change that. The final week of the regular season, however, offers plenty of opportunity. With games at home against Purdue and at Maryland, there is nothing but opportunity left for the Gophers to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 9.
9. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) – The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for a while now and a win at Northwestern sure didn’t so much to change that. The final week of the regular season, however, offers plenty of opportunity. With games at home against Purdue and at Maryland, there is nothing but opportunity left for the Gophers to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 9.
10. Indiana (15-14, 6-12) – It's probably all too little, too late for the Hoosiers, who beat Wisconsin and Michigan State this week for their first winning streak in a couple months. The metrics might say the Hoosiers are on the bubble, but with Illinois and Rutgers left, only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game will likely get Archie Miller's team into the discussion for an at-large bid. Last week: 13.
10. Indiana (15-14, 6-12) – It’s probably all too little, too late for the Hoosiers, who beat Wisconsin and Michigan State this week for their first winning streak in a couple months. The metrics might say the Hoosiers are on the bubble, but with Illinois and Rutgers left, only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game will likely get Archie Miller’s team into the discussion for an at-large bid. Last week: 13.
11. Illinois (11-18, 7-11) – The Fighting Illini were happy to see Northwestern on the schedule and took advantage to end a three-game skid heading into the final week of the season. They have a home game left with Indiana followed by a trip to Penn State as they do their best to avoid playing on Wednesday in the conference tournament. A win in either game should do it for Brad Underwood's team. Last week: 10.
11. Illinois (11-18, 7-11) – The Fighting Illini were happy to see Northwestern on the schedule and took advantage to end a three-game skid heading into the final week of the season. They have a home game left with Indiana followed by a trip to Penn State as they do their best to avoid playing on Wednesday in the conference tournament. A win in either game should do it for Brad Underwood’s team. Last week: 10.
12. Penn State (12-17, 5-13) – The Nittany Lions continue to play well as they destroyed Maryland early in the week and then came up short on the road against Wisconsin, ending a three-game winning streak. It's the sort of play the Nittany Lions expected early in the season, and with games at Rutgers and at home against Illinois to close the regular season, the chance to build momentum entering the conference tournament seems likely. Last week: 11.
12. Penn State (12-17, 5-13) – The Nittany Lions continue to play well as they destroyed Maryland early in the week and then came up short on the road against Wisconsin, ending a three-game winning streak. It’s the sort of play the Nittany Lions expected early in the season, and with games at Rutgers and at home against Illinois to close the regular season, the chance to build momentum entering the conference tournament seems likely. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) – It's back to playing out the string for the Cornhuskers, who barely showed up early in the week in a blowout loss at Michigan. A trip to Michigan State is up next followed by the final game at home against Iowa. Barring a wild postseason run, the attention in Lincoln is likely starting to turn to whether coach Tim Miles will be back next season. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) – It’s back to playing out the string for the Cornhuskers, who barely showed up early in the week in a blowout loss at Michigan. A trip to Michigan State is up next followed by the final game at home against Iowa. Barring a wild postseason run, the attention in Lincoln is likely starting to turn to whether coach Tim Miles will be back next season. Last week: 12.
14. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) – Things can't end fast enough for the Wildcats, who lost their 10th in a row on Sunday at Illinois. The Cats haven't won a game since beating Indiana on Jan. 22 and getting one more victory in the final week of the regular season will be a tough ask as they host Ohio State then finish things on the road at Purdue. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) – Things can’t end fast enough for the Wildcats, who lost their 10th in a row on Sunday at Illinois. The Cats haven’t won a game since beating Indiana on Jan. 22 and getting one more victory in the final week of the regular season will be a tough ask as they host Ohio State then finish things on the road at Purdue. Last week: 14.
Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
    Bench

    At this point in the season, neither team is using a big rotation and some of that is because of injuries. Each has been forced to go a little deeper the last few games, but it’s hard to imagine there will be a ton of bench minutes with so much at stake in this game.

    With Matthews out and Livers in the starting lineup, guard Eli Brooks is the only player who has earned regular minutes this season. Most of those have been to spell Simpson, who played all 40 minutes in the last matchup, which could happen again this time around. The playing time has been even more sporadic for freshman guard David DeJulius and forward Brandon Johns. Along with Brooks, they played a total of 14 minutes in the first meeting. The one wild card is freshman big man Colin Castleton, who has been good in spot duty the last two games.

    The Spartans’ bench has been just as up and down as Michigan’s. Freshman Foster Loyer didn’t play in the last meeting, but almost certainly will see a few minutes this time to give Winston and his sore knees a break. Freshman Thomas Kithier again will play 10 minutes or more, especially if Ward is out. He’s been solid in nearly every showing this season and was in the first meeting, though he did have a few defensive lapses. The wild card is freshman Gabe Brown, who played five minutes in the first meeting while he saw almost 22 minutes on Tuesday vs. Nebraska. If junior Kyle Ahrens (back) is out, Brown will be counted on to play almost as many minutes vs. the Wolverines.

    Edge: Even

    More: Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State rematch

    Coaches

    Trying to come up with an edge when comparing Tom Izzo and John Beilein is nearly impossible, especially considering their head-to-head record is 12-9 in favor of Izzo, though the Spartans’ win in late February ended a three-game winning streak for Beilein.

    They coach a different style, too, so the comparisons are difficult. We won’t factor in resumes at this point because both are impressive. Izzo is in the Hall of Fame, and it would be hard to imagine Beilein not ending up there, as well.

    More: Beilein and Izzo respect the rivalry — and each other

    More: John Beilein, Tom Izzo finalists for nation's top coach

    Instead, we’re left to wonder who makes the next move in the chess match. Izzo has the upper hand right now after changing the way Michigan State plays defense in the first meeting and confounding the Wolverines’ offense. You’d have to expect a counter this time from Beilein, who hadn’t seen Michigan State switch screens the way it did the first time around. Izzo understands that, so what’s his next move? It’s a fascinating story line, but to say one is better than the other seems fruitless.

    Edge: Even

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
    Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019.
    Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on.
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States.
    Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tipoff at Crisler Center.
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tip-off at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going to the tip off ball at the start of the game.
    Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going for the tip-off. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half.
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue.
    A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half.
    Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
    Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background.
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half.
    Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half.
    Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half.
    Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half.
    Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goins defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half.
    Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goins defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half.
    Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half.
    Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winstons puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half.
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of State's Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikisin the second half.
    Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half.
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half.  MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. Michigan's in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
    Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center.
    Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
    Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a press conference before the game.
    Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a news conference before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame press conference.
    Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame news conference. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game.
    Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
