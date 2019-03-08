CLOSE Michigan State coach Tom Izzo looks ahead to facing Michigan on Senior Night. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Michigan State fans have witnessed plenty of highs and lows since Breslin Center opened. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News highlights top Michigan State games in Breslin Center history:

March 11, 1990: No. 7 Michigan State 72, No. 10 Purdue 70

It was a huge top-10 matchup in the first season at the Breslin Center and the Spartans had a one-game lead over Purdue in the standings and needed the win to earn its first outright conference title since 1977-78. Current associate head coach and then-freshman Dwayne Stephens picked up a loose ball in the lane and dunked it home with 20 seconds to play to give Michigan State a 71-70 lead. Steve Smith then hit a free throw in the final seconds for a 72-70 victory under coach Jud Heathcote.

March 1, 1998: No. 11 Purdue 99, No. 10 Michigan State 96 (OT)

The Spartans had trounced the Boilermakers on the road earlier in the season and were confident entering the final game of the season. A win would have given the Spartans the outright championship, the first for coach Tom Izzo in his third season. Instead of celebrating, however, the Boilermakers spoiled the party by hitting a couple of free throws in overtime to seal the victory after a Mateen Cleaves missed layup. That Spartans team reached the Sweet 16 then won three straight Big Ten titles and made three Final Fours over the next three years, including the 2000 national championship.

Dec. 3, 2003: No. 6 Duke 72, No. 5 Michigan State 50

There were titles on the line in the early December matchup, but that didn’t dampen the expectations for the Blue Devils’ only visit to the Breslin Center. Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s team dominated the Spartans, decked out in silver uniforms that never again surfaced. It was part of a brutal non-conference schedule that saw Michigan State lose to Kansas, Duke, Oklahoma, Kentucky, UCLA and Syracuse. The Spartans rebounded in the Big Ten only to lose a heartbreaker at home to Wisconsin and miss out on a share of the conference title.

March 2, 2004: No. 17 Wisconsin 68, Michigan State 64 (OT)

Remembered not so fondly around the Breslin Center as the “Banner Game,” Michigan State had shaken off a miserable non-conference run by putting itself in position to win a share of the conference title and had the banner rolled up in the rafters ready to be unfurled. But second-half cramps hit big man Paul Davis and the game slipped from Michigan State’s control. Wisconsin’s Devin Harris tied the game with a 3-pointer with 45 seconds to play, followed by Chris Hill missing a pair of free throws. The Badgers won it in overtime as Bo Ryan got the best of Tom Izzo, signifying the height of their head-to-head battle.

Michigan State's Branden Dawson lies on the court after going down with an injured left knee during the first half on March 4, 2012. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

March 4, 2012: No. 10 Ohio State 72, No. 5 Michigan State 70

The Spartans needed to win one of their final two games to win the outright Big Ten title but lost at Indiana, then came home to face Ohio State in a top-10 showdown. MSU was in control in the first half until freshman Branden Dawson tore his ACL. Ohio State’s William Buford, who Dawson had bottled up, went off in the second half to rally the Buckeyes. Michigan State rebounded to beat Ohio State a week later in the Big Ten tournament championship game, but without Dawson, the NCAA run ended against Duke in the Sweet 16.

Feb. 12, 2013: No. 8 Michigan State 75, No. 4 Michigan 52

The first top-10 meeting between the programs – Saturday’s matchup will be the fourth and second this season – had plenty of buzz, even in mid-February. It didn’t live up to the hype as Michigan State was in control from the beginning and rolled to the victory. The rematch in Ann Arbor a few weeks later was more what folks expected as a late Kalin Lucas jumper gave Michigan State a one-point win. The Wolverines weren’t deterred, though, reaching the national title game later that season.

Feb. 19, 2013: No. 1 Indiana 72, No. 4 Michigan State 68

Just a week after the Michigan matchup, this game had the suspense the game with the Wolverines did not. The Hoosiers got four late points from Victor Oladipo to take a three-point lead. With less than four seconds to play, freshman Gary Harris was fouled on a 3-pointer but missed two of three free throws. The Hoosiers went on to win the Big Ten championship that season and Michigan State came in second.

Michigan State's Miles Bridges (22) and Joshua Langford (1) celebrate following the win over Purdue on Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Feb. 10, 2018: No. 4 Michigan State 68, No. 3 Purdue 65

It was in the middle of the Big Ten season, but it was clear it would have a significant say in which team won the conference title. With the game tied in the final minute, Miles Bridges buried a deep 3-pointer to give the Spartans the decisive lead with 2.7 seconds left on the clock. The Spartans went on to win the regular-season title by a game over Purdue and Ohio State.